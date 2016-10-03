(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Voyage
Bidco Limited's
(Voyage) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'B' with a Stable
Outlook. We have
also affirmed Voyage BondCo plc's senior secured notes at
'BB'/'RR1'/100% and
upgraded the second lien notes to 'B-'/'RR5'/23% from
'CCC+'/'RR6'/8%.
The affirmation reflects Voyage's position as the UK's largest
independent
provider of support to people with learning disabilities and its
focus on high
acuity care, which provides some resilience to government
spending pressures.
However, the rating remains constrained by the group's high
leverage, pressures
on profitability due to rising staff costs and high dependence
on local
authority funding.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that Voyage will
operate with
reasonably consistent debt protection ratios inside our
formulated rating
sensitivities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Market Positioning
Voyage's IDR is supported by its position as the largest
independent provider of
support to people with learning disabilities in the UK.
Occupancy levels tend to
be high at over 90%, with average lengths of stay of around nine
years due to
the high acuity, non-discretionary nature of the services it
provides. The UK
learning disabilities market is a highly fragmented market
dominated by
independent providers.
Defensive Business Model
Voyage covers the full spectrum of social care services for
people with learning
disabilities in either a registered care home, a supported
living setting or as
outreach services. The diversification of Voyage's service lines
provides some
resilience to the on-going tightening in registered care homes
eligibility
criteria set by local authorities pushing towards less costly
services options
like supported living and domiciliary care. Nevertheless, we
consider the
ratings constrained by Voyage's high dependence on local
authorities' funding
(approximately 90% of its funding).
Cost Inflation, Margin Pressure
We believe Voyage's profitability will remain under pressure
following the
introduction of the National Living Wage (NLW), which came into
effect in April
2016. We project a substantial increase in payroll costs
(roughly 50% of Voyage
staff are receiving the NLW) in addition to the effects of
adjusting the wage
hierarchy across the organisation.
The 'social care' levy introduced by the UK treasury to increase
funding for
care has been adopted by the majority of local authorities and
has led to a
moderate increase in fee rates during 2016. However, we expect
these to be
insufficient to fully restore profitability in the near term. We
estimate
EBITDAR margin to gradually erode to just below 20% by FY18
(ending in March)
from 23% in FY15, which remains ahead of peers with lower
acuity.
Credit Metrics Weak
Based on conservative projections, Fitch expects funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted net leverage to remain around 6.x and FFO fixed charge
coverage just
below 2.0x. We expect annual free cash flow (FCF) margins of
between 3.5%-4.5%,
which places the group's financial risk profile at the 'B'
rating. We forecast
that a significant proportion of Voyage's cash flow generation
will be used to
pay interest on the notes and expenses related to maintenance
capex.
Significant Owned Asset Base
Voyage's rating is supported by its significant asset base
through its ownership
of 70% of its properties. These were valued in May 2014 at
GBP410.4m (freehold
and long leasehold assets). Voyage's strong portfolio of
freehold assets
properties gives the company greater operating flexibility
thanks to lower
rental costs.
Recovery Prospects
In its recovery analysis, Fitch adopted the liquidation value
approach as the
resultant enterprise value is higher than the going concern
enterprise value,
primarily derived from the group's freehold and long leasehold
properties. Fitch
believes that a 30% discount on the assets' latest market
valuation dated May
2014 is fair in a distress case.
The recovery expectation for the senior secured notes is high at
'RR1'/100%,
while the recovery expectation on the second lien notes is
'RR5'/23%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Fitch's key assumptions for the
rating case to
2018 (at which point the current capital structure matures)
include:
-Moderate increase in sales of 2% on average driven by stable
occupancy rates
and moderate increases in average weekly fee rates.
-EBITDAR margins softening to just below 20% mainly due to an
increase in
staffing costs
-Capex around 5% of sales. Capex is essentially maintenance
capex, which is
compulsory for the reputation and the occupancy rate of the
business.
-Continued positive FCF generation of around 3.5%-4.5% of sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO adjusted leverage of 6.0x (net 5.0x) or below on a
sustained basis.
- FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.5x.
- Sustained FCF generation of GBP20m or more translating into
FCF margin in the
high single digits as percentage of sales.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted leverage above 7.0x (net 6.5x);
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 1.5x;
- FCF margin below 3% on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch considers Voyage's liquidity satisfactory with no debt
maturity until
August 2018. At the end of June 2016, the company also had cash
balances
available of GBP21.9m in addition to its GBP37.5m committed
undrawn RCF.
Voyage GBP222m senior secured notes mature in August 2018. Its
GBP50m second
lien notes mature in February 2019. We believe that Voyage will
aim for a timely
refinancing of the capital structure.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Victoria Ghannage
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1190
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E145GN
Committee Chairperson
Edward Eyerman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1359
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch adjusts
financial leverage
for lease obligation capitalising these with a multiple of 8x.
We also consider
GBP2m of cash as restricted, absorbed by the group's working
capital.
