HONG KONG/LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Weaker growth will make it
harder to
contain Nigeria's rising debt burden, Fitch Ratings says. Fitch
has
substantially cut its growth forecasts for Nigeria to reflect a
weak performance
in 1H16 and continuing policy challenges, including implementing
the new
foreign-exchange regime and delays in the disbursement of the
2016 budget.
We expect real GDP to contract by 1% in 2016, compared with our
earlier forecast
of a 1.5% expansion. We expect a limited bounce back and
forecast a recovery to
2.6% next year, with downside risks if dollar liquidity remains
tight. The
medium-term growth outlook remains significantly lower than the
5.6% growth seen
in 2010-14.
Our revisions incorporate a weaker-than-anticipated first half
performance. GDP
shrank 2.1% yoy in 2Q16, the second consecutive fall. Much of
the contraction
was due to falling oil production, which shrank from an average
of 2.1 million
barrels per day (mbpd) in 1Q to 1.7mbpd in 2Q. An improving
situation in the
Niger Delta region will prevent further production loss, but
levels are not
likely to reach 1Q levels this year.
The non-oil sector shrank, by 0.4%, for the second consecutive
quarter, because
of spillover from the oil sector, energy shortages, and lack of
foreign exchange
for domestic industry. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria,
August marked
the eighth straight month of declining production levels, new
orders and raw
materials inventories.
The more flexible FX framework implemented in June has allowed
the naira to
depreciate, but the amount of dollars traded in the official
market and
available to the banking system and domestic industry remains
limited. The
declining parallel market rate continues to keep the spread
above the official
rate high. Fitch's view is that dollar liquidity will not
significantly improve
until market participants become more comfortable with the
sustainability of the
exchange-rate level, which is likely to require further
narrowing of the spread
between the official and parallel market rates.
While FX depreciation will push up inflation further, increased
dollar liquidity
would partially offset this as FX rationing has created
shortages in the supply
of imported goods. Headline inflation rose to 17.6% in August,
and we have
increased our average CPI forecast for 2016 to 14% from 11%.
High inflation
limits the scope for monetary easing (the CBN held its key rate
at 14% in
September, following a 200 bp hike in July).
Nigeria's 2016 budget envisaged an increase in capital
expenditure to stimulate
the economy. However, the bulk of these disbursements have been
delayed by the
late adoption of the budget and the slow pace of securing
external financing.
Fitch expects that the government will secure financing from
multilateral
development banks and bilateral sources and will execute the
bulk of its planned
expenditure. However, timing remains unsure and some
disbursements are unlikely
until 2017.
A sharp economic downturn is negative for Nigeria's sovereign
credit profile,
which has been supported in recent years by strong, stable real
GDP growth. It
will slow the non-oil revenue growth that the 2016 budget
anticipates will fund
a portion of growth-enhancing infrastructure expenditure.
Widening deficits are mitigated by low government debt (13% of
GDP at end-2015,
well below the 'B' category median). We think the debt burden is
sustainable,
but it is increasing, while government revenues have fallen as a
proportion of
GDP. General government debt and interest as a percentage of
revenues, at 270%
and 23% respectively, are considerably higher than the 'B'
category median.
We identified fiscal sustainability as a rating sensitivity when
we downgraded
Nigeria's sovereign rating to 'B+'/Stable from 'BB-'/Negative in
June. The
downgrade reflected increased fiscal and external vulnerability
due to the sharp
fall in oil revenue and the authorities' indecisive policy
response.
Contact:
Jermaine Leonard
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9830
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
