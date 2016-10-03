(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clydesdale
Bank Plc's (CB)
and its parent's CYBG PLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB+'.
The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Viability
Ratings (VR) at
'bbb+' and Support Ratings (SR) at '5'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and VR
CYBG's and CB's IDRs and VR reflect the group's strong balance
sheet, with
healthy asset quality, showing very low levels of impairments,
combined with
healthy liquidity and sound capitalisation. However,
profitability is still very
low and is likely to remain under pressure from the low base
rates prevailing in
the UK, and by a still high cost base. Capital is somewhat
protected by the
indemnity provided against conduct charges by its previous
owner, National
Australia Bank Ltd (NAB; AA-/Stable).
CYBG has reported full-year losses since 2012, mostly the result
of legacy
conduct charges. Pre-impairment profitability has also been
modest, as a result
of an undiversified revenue stream, deleveraging of higher
risk-higher return
business and a high cost base. The bank has been seeking to
improve
profitability by growing loans, particularly buy-to-let
mortgages. However,
following revised projections of UK economic growth following
the outcome of the
EU referendum, the bank has set down a revised strategic plan,
which is set to
reduce its cost base significantly, largely through closing
branches, increasing
digitalisation and reducing its work force.
The bank still has a number of ongoing separation projects
following the
demerger of CB from NAB in February 2016, and restructuring
costs are expected
to be significant over the next 12-18 months. However, we expect
that associated
risks will be manageable for the bank and as it progresses with
these
investments, it is possible that its regulatory capital
requirements will also
fall.
The bank has transitioned well in terms of funding following its
separation from
NAB. It has been able to develop its large and stable retail
deposit franchise
and its loans/customer deposits ratio has improved (end-March
2016: 110%) with
customer deposits forming 82% of end-March 2016 funding
(excluding derivatives).
The bank continues to access the wholesale markets via its
secured funding
platform. On-balance sheet liquidity is maintained at adequate
levels, with
liquid assets comprising mainly cash and high-quality sovereign
exposures. This
is complemented by good access to contingency liquidity sources.
Asset quality is healthy with low levels of arrears. The
proportion of defaulted
loans (defined as IFRS impaired loans plus loans which are over
90 days past due
but not impaired) was 1.4% at end-March 2016. Impaired loans
were just 0.9% of
gross loans at the same date. However, the bank has some sector
concentrations,
including loans to the agriculture industry, which accounted for
24% of total
business lending at end-March 2016.
CYBG's capitalisation is adequate for the bank's risk appetite,
benefiting from
capital injections from NAB prior to the demerger. At end-March
2016 CYBG
reported a CET1 ratio of 13.2%. This provides a management
buffer over
regulatory minimum requirements, which we believe to be
necessary for supporting
CYBG's activities as a standalone entity.
CYBG is the holding company of the CB group and is the entity
listed on the
London and Sydney stock exchanges. It is also intended that it
will serve as the
group's resolution entity should this become necessary. CYBG's
ratings are
equalised with those of its subsidiary CB because of CYBG's
holding company role
in the group, similar regulation being applicable to both
companies (the UK's
PRA regulates CYBG and CB on a consolidated basis), the lack of
holding company
double leverage and the very limited materiality of its non-bank
subsidiaries.
CB's dividends and interest payments are the main source of
income for CYBG and
CB's assets represented 99% of CYBG's total assets at end-March
2016.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The group's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior
creditors cannot rely on
extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event the
group becomes
non-viable given its low systemic importance. In our opinion,
the UK has
implemented legislation and regulations that provide a framework
that is likely
to require senior creditors to participate in losses for
resolving the group.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CYBG are
notched down from
its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance risk and relative loss severity. Tier 2 debt is
rated one notch
below the VR for loss severity, reflecting below-average
recoveries.
CYBG's fixed rate reset perpetual subordinated contingent
convertible notes are
additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments with fully discretionary
interest payments
and are subject to conversion into CYBG's ordinary shares on
breach of a
consolidated 7% CRD IV CET1 ratio, which is calculated on a
fully-loaded basis.
The securities are rated five notches below CYBG's VR. The
securities are
notched twice for loss severity to reflect the conversion into
common shares on
a breach of the 7% fully loaded CET1 ratio trigger, and three
times for
incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR. The
notching for
non-performance risk reflects the instruments' fully
discretionary coupons,
which Fitch considers as the most easily activated form of loss
absorption.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and VR
CYBG's and CB's VRs and IDRs are primarily sensitive to
structural deterioration
in profitability, through tighter margins and higher loan
impairment charges,
and weaker asset quality. This could be caused by a material
weakening of the
operating environment in the UK if the economic effect of the
UK's decision to
leave the EU is particularly severe.
CYBG's and CB's IDRs and VRs are also sensitive to a change in
Fitch's
assumptions around their moderate risk appetite and ability to
improve
profitability without raising risk materially. Upside potential
is limited in
the medium term given CYBG's constrained profitability and
execution risks
associated with the bank's restructuring programme.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
As the subordinated debt rating is notched down from CYBG's VR,
the rating is
primarily sensitive to any change in the VR. The securities'
ratings are also
sensitive to any change in their notching, which could arise if
Fitch changes
its assessment of the probability of their non-performance or
loss-severity
relative to the risk captured in CYBG's VR.
With respect to the AT1 securities, this could arise from a
change in Fitch's
assessment of capital management at CYBG, reducing the holding
company's
flexibility to service the securities or an unexpected shift in
regulatory
buffer requirements, for example.
HOLDING COMPANIES
CYBG's VR and IDRs are sensitive to CYBG maintaining either no
or a modest
amount of holding company double leverage. A material increase
in holding
company double leverage, or a change to the role of the holding
company, could
result in a downgrade of CYBG's VR and IDRs.
Together with the creation of separately capitalised
subsidiaries, over time
further expected debt issuance by CYBG could change the relative
position of
creditors of different group entities, which would be reflected
in different
entity ratings, including the holding company's VR and IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Clydesdale Bank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
CYBG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Additional Tier 1 debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Tier 2 Debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
