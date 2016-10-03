(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Baxter
International
Inc.'s (BAX/Baxter) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB+'.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
Baxter had approximately $3.2 billion in outstanding debt at
June 30, 2016. A
full list of Baxter's ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The 'BBB+' rating reflects Baxter's significant deleveraging
and strong
operating performance post the spin-off of the company's
biosciences business in
June 2015.
--Baxter's operating profile benefits from good organic growth
prospects in its
primary business lines.
--Fitch expects the company will continue to generate solid free
cash flow (FCF)
and deploy capital consistent with its current rating.
--Baxter will likely remain acquisitive, but Fitch believes the
company will
focus on targeted acquisitions that deepen its existing product
portfolio or add
adjacencies.
Meaningful Deleveraging Post Spin: Baxter has reduced leverage
to below 2.0x
within 12 months of the Baxalta spinoff on July 1, 2015.
Immediately after the
spinoff, Fitch estimated pro forma leverage (unadjusted gross
debt to forecasted
standalone EBITDA) was roughly 6x with total debt of roughly
$9.2 billion.
During the next 12 months, the company reduced debt by roughly
$6 billion,
funded by the $4 billion cash distribution received from Baxalta
and the
disposition of its roughly 19.5% equity stake in Baxalta. On May
6, 2016, the
company contributed roughly 17 million Baxalta shares to its
U.S. qualified
pension plan (shares since sold for cash), reducing the unfunded
liability of
the benefit obligation.
Continued Operational Strength: Fitch expects Baxter to generate
3%-4% organic
growth in nearly all of its business segments through the
intermediate term,
although near-term reported growth will likely face some foreign
exchange
headwinds. Demand for the company's products is relatively
reliable, although
revenues are modestly sensitive to the macroeconomic environment
through
reimbursement rates (pricing) and, to a lesser extent,
utilization. Fitch
expects that the commercializing of pipeline products will also
provide support
for longer-term top-line growth and incrementally increasing
margins.
Business Model Still Diversified: The company's business model
remains fairly
diversified from both a product and geographic perspective,
despite the
bioscience spinoff. Baxter has four major product-focused
franchises: Renal
(accounting for 38% of total firm sales), Fluid Systems (23%),
Integrated
Pharmacy Solutions (23%) and Surgical Care (13%). The company
has global reach,
manufacturing products in approximately 25 countries and selling
them in
approximately 120 countries. U.S. sales account for roughly 42%
of total firm
sales.
Strong Cash Flow Expected: Fitch expects that Baxter will
generate roughly $1.5
billion to $1.6 billion in annual pro forma cash flow from
operations during
2016 driven by expected operational strength and sound working
capital
management. Operational cash flow should be sufficient to fund
approximately
$900 million of capital expenditures and approximately $270
million to $290
million in dividends.
Acquisitive Posture to Persist: Fitch expects targeted
acquisitions will remain
a core element of Baxter's long-term growth strategy, using cash
balances and
incremental debt to fund future transactions. Fitch believes the
company will
focus on platforms that provide enhancements or adjacencies to
its existing
portfolio. Fitch expects that typical leverage of 1.7x-2.1x for
Baxter. However,
it could increase to around 2.5x from acquisitions or
significant manufacturing
capacity expansions, with FCF providing a source of timely
deleveraging.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Baxter
include:
--Low-single-digit reported revenue growth with organic growth
in all business
segments.
--Gradually improving operating EBITDA margin, particularly as
Baxter drives a
mix shift to higher margin products and improves operational
efficiency.
--Cash dividends gradually and consistently increasing over
time.
--FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures
minus dividends) of
$200 million to $300 million through 2016 and meaningfully
increasing
thereafter.
--Targeted acquisitions with no strategic, transformative
transactions.
--Leverage to range between 1.8x-2.1x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: While Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the near
to intermediate
term, a positive rating action could result from Baxter
committing to and
operating with leverage consistently in the mid-1x range, while
maintaining
stable operations sustained with positive organic growth and
solid FCF.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
Negative Outlook or one notch downgrade to 'BBB' include:
--Debt / EBITDA sustainably in the mid-2x range without the
prospect for timely
deleveraging.
--Potential increased leverage resulting from operational stress
or share
repurchases would need to be reduced more quickly than leverage
from an
acquisition.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch expects Baxter to maintain adequate
liquidity,
supported by its credit facilities, positive FCF and balance
sheet cash. FCF was
a negative $14 million during the latest 12 months (LTM) period
ended June 30,
2016, due to significant non-recurring cash charges. At June 30,
2016, cash on
hand was roughly $2.6 billion, and Baxter had full availability
on its credit
facilities, amounting to USD1.5 billion and EUR200 million, both
of which mature
in July 2020.
Manageable Debt Maturities: Baxter has roughly $2.7 billion of
long-term debt
outstanding following the August 2016 refinancing transaction,
and
resulting/estimated leverage was 1.9x. Fitch believes Baxter's
debt maturities
are manageable as the refinancing transaction extended
maturities out to 2021
and beyond, avoiding the need to refinance small maturities
annually.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch affirms Baxter's ratings as follows:
Baxter International Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured bank facility at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012545
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
