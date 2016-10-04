(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BB&T
Corporation's (BBT)
ratings at 'A+/F1+'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The
affirmation reflects
the consistency of the company's performance, conservative risk
appetite, and
its sound risk management practices.
The rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the large
regional banking
group, which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One
Finance Corporation
(COF), Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), Comerica
Incorporated (CMA), Fifth
Third Bancorp (FITB), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp
(KEY), M&T Bank
Corporation (MTB), MUFG Americas Holding Corporation (MUAH), PNC
Financial
Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF),
SunTrust Banks Inc.
(STI), US Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions
Bancorporation
(ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation reflects the consistency of the company's
performance,
conservative risk appetite, and sound risk management practices.
Fitch views
BBT's management team very favorably, with a very solid
consistent track record.
BBT's insurance franchise is also considered one of the
company's key strengths,
as the sixth largest insurance agency/broker in the world. Fitch
views BBT's
insurance line of business favorably as well, as it supports a
great deal of
revenue diversity with strong margins.
BBT recently reiterated that the company's strategic focus has
shifted from
executing on strategic deals to improving profitability through
expense
management and revenue enhancements, and M&A is 'off the table.'
BBT completed
the conversion of National Penn in mid-July, which added
approximately $7
billion in deposits and $10 billion in assets, with 126 new
branches in
Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland.
In second quarter 2016 (2Q16), BBT incurred $92 million in
merger-related and
restructuring charges related to National Penn, but also to
insurance broker
Swett & Crawford. Given the company's acquisitive nature, Fitch
does not exclude
merger-related charges, though recognizes these items will be
more episodic in
nature, and likely will be lower given management's stated
objectives to take a
break from M&A. Excluding merger-related and restructuring
charges, BBT reported
an ROA of 1.16% in 2Q16. BBT remains one of the highest rated
banks, and this
quarter's results are in line with our expectations.
Given BBT's fee income and solid efficiency levels, Fitch still
expects BBT to
outperform its peers. BBT's long-term ROA objective is between
1.3% and 1.5%,
with a targeted efficiency ratio between 53% and 55%. Fitch
views these targets
as very attainable, especially in a better interest rate
environment.
BBT also disclosed that three previously discussed large
technology-related
spending projects are either completed (the new general ledger
system and data
center) or almost completed (new commercial loan system) and as
such, core
operating expenses should improve going forward.
Fitch views BBT's capital position as appropriate, especially in
light of the
company's conservative risk profile. BBT's Common Equity Tier 1
ratio under
Basel III was 10% at June 30, 2016. While this is below peer
averages, it
remains well above the company's internal operating target of
8.5%, which is
deemed as adequate for BBT given its historical track record.
Over the past 40
quarters, BBT has reported the most consistent earnings of the
large regional
bank peer group, which were also higher than the peer average.
BBT recently
reiterated that its capital distribution priorities remain in
this order:
organic growth, dividends, M&A, and last, share buybacks.
BBT has already begun planning to become an Advanced Approach
(AA) bank given
its asset size with projections of exceeding the $250bn
threshold over the near-
to intermediate-term. In preparation, BBT has around 40% of its
securities
classified as held-to-maturity, which would insulate regulatory
capital from
swings in interest rates when the company becomes an AA bank.
BBT's ratings also incorporate a solid core funding base, which
is derived from
its extensive regional banking franchise that spans the
Southeast and
Mid-Atlantic. BBT has at least the top-five market share in most
of the markets
in which it operates. Ample holding company liquidity is deemed
important for
BBT due to a higher balance of debt relative to other large
regional peer banks.
BBT also disclosed its estimated liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
remains a very
high 135%.
Asset quality remains very good. BBT reported just 36bps of net
charge-offs
(NCOs) in 2Q16, just slightly higher than the peer median. Given
the make-up of
BBT's loan book, especially in its subprime automobile, credit
card and other
lending subsidiaries portfolios, it is expected to have somewhat
higher loan
losses than its peers. Fitch expects that loan losses will
deteriorate for BBT,
as well as for the industry, from currently unsustainably low
levels. Further,
BBT's nonperforming assets were the second lowest of the peer
group at June 30,
2016, and energy-related exposure is modest at just 1% of total
loans.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BBT's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'a+' for loss
severity. BBT's preferred stock is notched five levels below its
VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance. These
ratings are in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instrument's
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus
been affirmed due
to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of Branch Banking & Trust Company
are rated one
notch higher than BBT's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured debt
because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor
preference. U.S.
depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery
prospects in
the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
BBT's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank,
reflecting its role as
the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act
as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiary. Ratings are also equalized
reflecting the very
close correlation between holding company and subsidiary failure
and default
probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BBT has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, BBT is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
With a long-term IDR of 'A+', BBT remains one of the highest
rated banks in the
world. There is currently a low likelihood that BBT's ratings
would be upgraded
over the near term. Upward ratings migration would be predicated
on a superior
earnings profile relative to peers, and the maintenance of
capital at or above
internal targeted operating minimums.
Fitch anticipates that BBT will not pursue bank M&A over the
near term as it
concentrates on improving profitability. However, if BBT were to
acquire another
bank, Fitch would evaluate any acquisition on its merits., A
sizable acquisition
that adds incremental risk and leverage to the company, however,
could have
negative rating implications.
BBT's ratings could also move lower should credit quality
deteriorate
substantially or if the company becomes a more aggressive
capital manager. Fitch
expects it will take some time for BBT to manage its capital
ratios down to its
operating targets.
Fitch views a downgrade as a low likelihood given the
conservative risk appetite
and consistency in performance. Downgrade scenarios would be
predicated on BBT
converging at peer averages across the board, and not adequately
distinguishing
itself from its peer group.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for BBT and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change to BBT's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to BBT's
long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should BBT's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the bank's ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since BBT's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
BB&T Corporation
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Senior debt at 'A+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Branch Banking & Trust Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Senior debt at 'A+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
