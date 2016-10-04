(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed MUFG
Americas Holding
Corporation's (MUAH) ratings at 'A/F1'. The Rating Outlook
remains Stable. The
affirmation reflects MUAH's strong capital profile and solid
asset quality
metrics.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), Comerica Incorporated
(CMA), Fifth Third
Bancorp (FITB), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp
(KEY), M&T Bank
Corporation (MTB), MUFG Americas Holding Corporation (MUAH), PNC
Financial
Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF),
SunTrust Banks Inc.
(STI), US Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions
Bancorporation
(ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation reflects MUAH's strong capital profile and solid
asset quality
metrics. Capital is a primary rating strength for MUAH. Tangible
common equity,
Fitch core capital and regulatory capital levels all rank at the
top of the
large regional peer group. MUAH maintains strong capital
primarily from retained
earnings growth, capital contributions from the parent in the
past, as well as
the absence of any dividend payments to the parent.
Asset quality remains a secondary key rating strength for the
company. MUAH
reported the lowest level of credit losses during the financial
crisis, despite
being heavily exposed to residential real estate lending in
California. Fitch
attributes MUAH's superior credit performance to conservative
and consistent
underwriting standards. NCOs and problem assets remain below
peer median. Fitch
notes that MUAH's reserves-to-total loans is the lowest of the
peer group,
though higher than a year ago, and reflects MUAH's good credit
metrics
throughout the cycle.
On July 1, 2016, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)
designated MUAH as
its IHC in accordance with foreign bank rules, and transferred
substantially all
of its U.S. subsidiaries to the IHC, including the broker-dealer
MUFG Securities
Americas Inc. (formerly Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.).
The U.S. IHC now
includes most of MUFG's legal entities under one umbrella in the
U.S., which
consists primarily of the broker-dealer and MUFG Union Bank,
N.A., the primary
operating bank in the U.S. The IHC does not include the NY-based
branches of
MUFG's Japanese banking subsidiaries.
The transferred subsidiaries had approximately $31 billion in
assets and $30
billion of liabilities at June 30, 2016, consisting
substantially of securities
sold under agreement to repurchase (repos). Revenues transferred
were
approximately $237 million for first half 2016 (1H16), or
roughly 10% of pro
forma consolidated revenues. While MUAH does not expect capital
ratios to change
significantly, the addition of the broker-dealers assets
decreases Tier 1
leverage ratio by approximately 2% to an estimated 9.6% on a pro
forma basis,
still considered acceptable, and only modestly below the peer
median of 10.2% of
June 30, 2016.
MUAH received no objection to its capital plan under CCAR this
year. While MUFG
Americas Securities Americas Inc. had not been transferred at
the time of this
year's annual stress tests, MUAH was to include in its capital
plan an
assessment of how the transfers of subsidiary assets and
liabilities would
impact the company's capital adequacy over the planning horizon,
as the IHC
formation occurs within the nine-quarter period. MUAH's minimum
Tier 1 leverage
ratio under the severely adverse scenario this year was 7%, only
10bps below the
level the year before and still well above the 4% minimum.
Similar to years
past, MUAH did not propose or request any capital distributions
or dividend
payments.
Fitch notes that the inclusion of the broker-dealer does impact
the consolidated
funding profile with a much higher proportion of short-term
repos than peer
banks. Fitch notes that the reliance on short-term wholesale
funding reliance is
projected to be an estimated 23% of total funding. However, the
associated
credit risk appears manageable since the relatively large repo
book is
collateralized by U.S. government and federal agency
mortgage-backed securities,
which require daily margining.
It is also still unclear whether MUAH will need to issue TLAC
debt to the
parent, which may impact funding costs as MUAH issues higher
cost long-term debt
to its parent, as opposed to relying on lower cost deposit
funding. Despite
these changes to the funding profile, MUAH's ratings are not
affected, primarily
supported by strong capital profile and asset quality
performance.
Somewhat offsetting the company's capital and asset quality,
MUAH's
profitability lags the other large regional banks,
notwithstanding much improved
earnings in 2Q16 which included a loan loss reserve reversal and
much higher
fees from affiliates. MUAH reported a reversal of provision for
credit losses
reflecting stabilization in the company's oil & gas exposure,
and improving
credit quality elsewhere.
At June 30, 2016, MUAH had $5.8 billion of loan commitments to
the oil and gas
(O&G) sector, with $2.8bn outstanding, or around 4% of total
loans, as compared
to less than 2% for the peers. Balances of O&G-criticized loans
were the highest
of the peer group at 55% at June 30, 2016, though reserve
coverage at 10.2% of
loans was also the highest in the group. E&P criticized balances
did improve in
2Q16, and oil prices have shown some improvement over the past
twelve months.
Fitch does not anticipate that energy-related losses will impair
MUAH's capital
profile, but may pressure earnings over the near-term if prices
deteriorate
again.
Fitch notes that the company also holds $3.2 billion of its
securities in
collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), although the ratings
split is not
publicly disclosed. This is the largest relative balance of its
peer group at
approximately 25% of the AFS portfolio. Fitch believes credit
monitoring within
the portfolio is good. Due to the issuance of the Volcker Rule,
many legacy CLOs
are no longer permissible investments and must mature, be
restructured or be
disposed of by July 21, 2017.
MUAH benefits from a solid deposit-gathering network, which is
principally
located in the western U.S. The company's loan-to-deposit ratio
stood at 96%,
which is above the large regional bank peer median. MUAH's LTD
ratio has trended
up over the past couple of years given strong loan growth, which
has outpaced
deposits. Fitch also notes that the cost of deposits is
significantly higher
than its peers, which impacts profitability.
Holding company liquidity is considered good. Its long-term debt
at June 30,
2015 totaled $2.9 billion, with maturities ranging from
2018-2036. Cash balances
provide ample coverage of annual interest expenses, and MUAH
does not face a
maturity until 2018.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
MUAH's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'a' for loss
severity. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria
and assessment
of the instruments non-performance and loss severity risk
profiles and have thus
been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. are rated
one notch
higher than MUAH's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
MUAH's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank,
reflecting its role as
the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act
as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized
reflecting the
very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary
failure and
default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of MUFG Securities Americas Inc. (MUS (USA))
are equalized with
MUAH's IDR reflecting Fitch's view that it is core to the
parent's overall
strategy. MUS (USA) provides MUFG's U.S. and international
customers access to
U.S. capital markets through debt and equity capital raising,
and market making.
MUFG desires to continue to grow internationally, including in
the U.S., to both
diversify and improve revenues for the entire group. To that
end, Fitch believes
there is a significant level of management and operational
integration between
MUS (USA), MUFG and other core subsidiaries. Because MUS (USA)
is able to serve
MUFG Union Bank, N.A. in the U.S. and BTMU in Japan, MUS USA is
integral to both
domestic and overseas business strategies.
In addition to MUS (USA)'s strategic fit within the broader
group, Fitch also
notes that MUFG has demonstrated support of MUS (USA) through
capital injections
and liquidity facilities. Fitch expects that MUFG would continue
to provide
capital and liquidity support to MUS USA should the need arise.
SUPPORT RATING
MUAH has a Support Rating of '1' reflecting the extremely high
probability of
support from its parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
(MUFG), rated
'A/F1.' Since this support is based on institutional support,
there is no
Support Floor Rating assigned.
MUFG's Rating Outlook was revised to Negative on June 16, 2016,
following the
affirmation of Japan's sovereign rating at 'A' and revision of
the Outlook to
Negative from Stable.
MUAH's IDR is based on its stand-alone strength, and does not
incorporate
ratings uplift from its parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
MUAH's ratings are solidly situated at current levels. Fitch
does not envision
any near-term upside to the ratings as the level of earnings
significantly lags
similarly rated peers.
Should capital levels be managed to materially lower levels, the
ratings could
be downgraded. Asset quality deterioration could also be a
negative ratings
driver, particularly if its relative experience in
energy-related credits is
worse than peers. Ratings also may be sensitive to any outsized
risk-taking in
order to improve economic returns.
Fitch views MUAH as one of the few large regional banks that is
both in the
position to, and has an interest in, bank M&A. Further, MUAH's
parent has
expressed a desire to continue to grow internationally,
including in the U.S.,
to both diversify and improve revenues for the entire group.
Fitch would
evaluate any transaction on its individual merits. As such,
rating implications
are dependent on the financial implication, strategic rationale,
and execution
risks inherent in any transaction.
Ratings could be affected if its parent were to be downgraded by
several
notches. An assessment of MUAH's franchise and ratings would
occur given
potential contagion risks in the case of weaknesses in the
parent's credit
profile.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for MUAH and its operating companies' subordinated
debt are
sensitive to any change to MUAH's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to MUAH's
long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should MUAH's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs of MUFG Americas Securities Inc. (MUS USA) are
equalized with those
of MUAH, MUS (USA)'s ratings would be driven by changes in
MUAH's ability or
propensity to support MUS (USA) including due to changes in
ownership or Fitch's
view of MUS (USA)'s importance to the group.
SUPPORT RATING
MUAH's Support Rating is sensitive to Fitch's view of its
importance to the
parent company and to the parent company's ability and
propensity to provide
support.
Full list of rating actions:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
MUFG Americas Holding Corporation
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Support at '1'.
MUFG Union Bank, National Association
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
MUFG Securities Americas Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Thuy Nguyen
Director
+1-212-908-0383
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012646
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001