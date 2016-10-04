(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PNC
Financial Services
Group, Inc.'s (PNC) ratings at 'A+/F1'. The Rating Outlook
remains Stable. The
affirmation reflects PNC's strong earnings profile, stable and
diverse business
model, and its consistent performance through time.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), Comerica Incorporated
(CMA), Fifth Third
Bancorp (FITB), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp
(KEY), M&T Bank
Corporation (MTB), MUFG Americas Holding Corporation (MUAH), PNC
Financial
Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF),
SunTrust Banks Inc.
(STI), US Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions
Bancorporation
(ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
PNC's rating affirmation reflects the company's strong earnings
profile, stable
and diverse business model, and its consistent performance
through time. PNC's
earnings remain solid and compare well with other large regional
banks. Earnings
have benefited from diversified sources of non-interest income,
well-controlled
core expenses and lower credit costs.
Fitch also views PNC's company profile as strong, buttressed by
its solid
deposit market shares, as well as diverse business model, with
particular
strengths in corporate banking, middle-market M&A advisory, and
wealth
management.
Fitch characterizes PNC's risk appetite as generally superior to
most large
regional banks. The stability of PNC's results through the cycle
is a useful
indicator of risk appetite. PNC has both an earnings profile and
asset quality
performance that have outperformed peers and also demonstrated
less volatility
over the past 10 years. This is an important rating
consideration and lends
support to these institutions' higher ratings.
PNC's capital profile is considered appropriate, particularly in
light of its
risk profile. PNC has been one of the most consistent banks in
the U.S., both
from an earnings standpoint and PNC's historical loan losses. At
June 30, 2016,
PNC's transitional CET1 was 10.64%, slightly below the peer
median. PNC has yet
to exit parallel run, but it is anticipated the standardized
approach will
remain the binding constraint. Given its advanced-approach
institution status,
it will face volatility in accumulated other comprehensive
income (AOCI) due to
interest rate movements, necessitating the need for an
associated capital
buffer, which Fitch expects the company to maintain. PNC has yet
to publicly
state a CET1 target number, though Fitch expects the large
regional banks to
have long-term targets of between 8% and 9.5%.
PNC's liquidity remains good. At June 30, 2016, its loan to
deposit ratio was
84%, one of the lowest in the peer group. While this ratio could
rise as loan
growth resumes to more normalized levels, Fitch would expect PNC
to manage its
liquidity position in a conservative manner, as it has
historically done so. The
company also has access to a diversified array of funding
sources.
PNC disclosed that its estimated pro forma Liquidity Coverage
Ratio was in
excess of 100% at both the consolidated and bank levels at
quarter-end. This
more than exceeds the minimum phased-in requirement of 90%,
which became
effective for Advanced Approach banks on Jan. 1, 2016.
Holding company coverage is also considered solid with
approximately $4.8
billion in cash and short-term investments at the parent to
cover $1.9 billion
in maturities over the next 12 months, as well as ongoing
interest expenses,
common dividends, and preferred dividends. This does not even
include $1.3
billion in bank dividend capacity. PNC continues to have good
access to the
capital markets.
The credit environment remains quite benign, with just 27bps of
loan losses in
1H16. Given the commercial make-up of PNC's loan portfolio,
comprising 66% of
loans, loan losses can be a bit lumpy from quarter to quarter.
However, PNC has
historically reported lower loan losses than peers, with less
volatility when
viewed over many years.
Over the past 12 months, PNC has reported relatively modest loan
growth both in
absolute and relative terms. The loan mix has shifted somewhat
over the past two
years to a greater percentage of lower-yielding, but also lower
loss content
commercial loans, as PNC shrinks its home equity and education
portfolios. PNC
disclosed in public commentary last year how competitive lending
particularly in
the C&I space had become, prompting the company to slow lending
in this area.
The bank has grown C&I loans by just 2% over the past 12 months,
as compared to
the peer average of 8%. Given Fitch's concerns regarding
competition
particularly in C&I lending since the financial crisis, this is
viewed as
prudent.
However, CRE lending has been relatively robust over the past
year. PNC
disclosed that it grew commercial real estate balances by a
significant 16% over
the last year alone, mainly in permanent lending given
continuing disruptions in
the CMBS market. Fitch expects that the inherent credit risk in
this newly
originated book of loans will be acceptable given PNC's
historical track record
and sound underwriting practices. Nonetheless, Fitch will
monitor this growth
for any deterioration upon further loan seasoning.
PNC exposure to the energy sector is on the lower end of the
large bank
universe. At June 30, 2016, PNC reported $2.7 billion of oil and
gas
outstandings and around $0.5 billion of coal outstanding
balances, or combined
roughly 1.5% of total loans. PNC reported some further
deterioration in the
energy portfolio in 2Q16. However, it is anticipated that any
related loan
losses will present an earnings headwind, and not erode capital.
PNC has approximately $3.3 billion of HELOCs (currently paying
interest only)
resetting to fully amortizing loans in the next few years. The
performance of
those borrowers that enter the repayment period is significantly
worse than
those still in the draw period, with 3% of balances 30 to 89
days past due at
June 30, 2016, and another 5% more than 90 days past due, as
compared to just
0.29% past due for the entire home equity portfolio. While this
warrants close
monitoring, PNC's reserves and capital should be sufficient to
withstand higher
levels of related delinquencies, losses and modifications.
Further, home equity
loan losses remain very low, at just 24bps in 1H16, also an
improvement from
last year.
Fitch considers PNC's stake in BlackRock as providing an overall
benefit to the
credit profile, since BlackRock's fees add an additional source
of revenues to
the earnings mix. PNC has been looking to monetize its ownership
in BlackRock in
a tax efficient manner given the concentration risk that resides
with such a
large holding in one company, but to this point, has been unable
to find
anything that has been executable. At June 30, 2016, PNC had a
significant
unrecognized pre-tax gain of $5.3 billion (excluding any
liquidity discount or
deferred tax liability). BlackRock contributed 13% of
consolidated income in
1H16 and provided revenue diversification.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
PNC's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR for
loss severity.
PNC's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR, two
times for loss
severity and three times for non-performance, while PNC's trust
preferred
securities are notched two times from the VR for loss severity
and two times for
non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's
criteria and
assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity
risk profiles
and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of PNC Bank, N.A. are rated one
notch higher than
PNC's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
PNC's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
PNC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, PNC is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
With a long-term IDR of 'A+', PNC remains one of the highest
rated banks in the
world. There is currently a low likelihood that PNC's ratings
would be upgraded
over the near term. However, over time, upwards ratings
migration would be
predicated on a superior earnings profile relative to peers,
maintenance of
capital at appropriate levels, and consistent through the cycle
asset quality
measures.
Conversely, a meaningful deterioration in asset quality, coupled
with weaker
profitability metrics, or more aggressive capital management
could lead to a
negative rating action, although Fitch currently views a
downgrade as unlikely.
BlackRock's operations are relatively low risk, with little
balance
sheet-related risk. However, any strategic missteps or
operational errors at
BlackRock could create earnings volatility on PNC's profit and
loss statement
since this ownership typically accounts for more than 10% of
consolidated
earnings. A complete divestiture of its ownership of BlackRock
would be
evaluated for any rating implications depending on the intended
use of the
proceeds and plans to generate the foregone recurring revenues.
However, Fitch
views PNC's ability to fully monetize its ownership as limited,
at least in the
near term, but expects some incremental sales may occur.
Based on public commentary PNC has made regarding the regulatory
environment,
Fitch does not expect PNC to be an active acquirer over the near
term. Rather,
Fitch expects PNC to continue to execute on its strategy in the
Southeast
markets, Chicago, and St. Louis, with initiatives to improve
penetration and
growth in these markets. Any sizeable acquisition would be
evaluated for any
rating implications.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for PNC and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change to PNC's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to PNC's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should PNC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since PNC's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Senior unsecured at 'A+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Subordinated at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
PNC Bank N.A.
--Long-term IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Subordinated at 'A';
--Senior unsecured at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
PNC Funding Corp
--Senior unsecured at 'A+';
--Subordinated at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
PNC Capital Trust C
--Trust preferred at 'BBB'.
PNC Preferred Funding Trust I, II
--Hybrid capital instruments at 'BBB'.
National City Corporation
--Subordinated at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
National City Bank (Cleveland)
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A+';
-Subordinated at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
National City Bank of Indiana
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Subordinated at 'A'.
National City Bank of Kentucky
The Provident Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012647
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
