(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fifth
Third Bancorp's
(FITB) ratings at 'A/F1'. The Rating Outlook is revised to
Negative from Stable.
The affirmation reflects the company's conservative risk
appetite, solid capital
profile, and good liquidity levels. The Outlook revision
reflects a financial
profile, particularly earnings, that is no longer differentiated
from its lower
rated peers.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), Comerica Incorporated
(CMA), Fifth Third
Bancorp (FITB), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp
(KEY), M&T Bank
Corporation (MTB), MUFG Americas Holding Corporation (MUAH), PNC
Financial
Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF),
SunTrust Banks Inc.
(STI), US Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions
Bancorporation
(ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation reflects the company's conservative risk
appetite, solid capital
profile, and good liquidity levels. This is primarily offset by
an earnings
profile that has lost some momentum, and no longer outperforms
peers. As such,
Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook to Negative. Resolution of
the Outlook will
be contingent on an improved core earnings profile that is in
line with
similarly rated peers, and successful execution of ongoing
strategic
initiatives.
FITB's earnings, a key rating driver, have historically outpaced
peer averages
supported by strong efficiency levels, and good fee-based
revenues sources.
Fitch expects FITB's profitability may improve under a more
normalized rate
environment, along with its peer banks. In the meantime, FITB
appears to have
lost its earnings momentum, and is no longer differentiated from
its peers. In
second quarter 2016 (2Q16), FITB reported an ROA of 94bps, below
the peer median
of 100bps and below Fitch's long-term expectations for the bank.
Excluding
Vantiv-related gains, Fitch calculates an ROA of roughly 90bps
in 2Q16, well
below our expectations for FITB. The bank's earnings have been
impacted by a
slowdown in refinancing activities, changes to the deposit
advance product, and
increased regulatory and compliance-related spending over the
past several
years.
Fitch currently views the ownership stake in Vantiv (a payment
processing and
technology provider that was spun off from FITB in 2009)
favorably, as it
provides for revenue diversification and has provided a
considerable level of
earnings to the bank. In 2015, Vantiv contributed a significant
34% of pre-tax
earnings in 2015. Excluding these gains, FITB's core earnings
profile is
considerably lower.
The carrying value of FITB's investment in Vantiv was just $390
million at most
recent quarter-end, with a market value of $1.9 billion (based
on Vantiv's share
price on June 30, 2016). If FITB were to sell these shares in
Vantiv, FITB would
recognize a significant gain, and may also realize up to $1.2
billion in cash
flows related to the dissolution of the existing tax receivable
agreement (TRA).
These potential gains are not included in FITB's equity or
capital, though it
could provide for a large buffer against unexpected losses if
monetized, which
is viewed favorably in the context of the company's capital
profile. Offsetting
this, FITB would no longer have the related gains and income to
recognize
through income, and its reported earnings would be lower, when
holding revenues
and expenses constant.
Fitch views FITB as a company in the midst of a transition, as
the company
attempts to pivot its culture and risk management appetite to
targeting lower
credit losses through a cycle. FITB, along with its other
Ohio-based peers,
performed poorly through the financial crisis with loan losses
well in excess of
large regional bank peers, primarily due to due to weak economic
conditions in
Michigan before the crisis started, and its exposure to Florida.
Since that time, FITB has taken numerous steps to improve its
risk profile, and
produce more consistent results in the future. As an example,
FITB's loan growth
has been well below the peer median, as the bank is targeting
appropriate
risk-adjusted returns. Reflecting the company's pricing
discipline, FITB expects
to grow loans, excluding held-for-sale, by only 2% for full-year
2016. Given the
competitive lending environment and relatively weak economic
growth, this is
viewed as prudent.
Fitch views the company's strategic priorities favorably, which
include growing
fee revenue, streamlining processes to reduce expenses,
improving the customer
experience, and investing for the future to deliver strong
consistent results
through business cycles. Similar to peers, the bank is
redeploying cost savings
and gains into improving its technology as FITB adapts to
changing customer
behaviors, and refreshes its internal technological
infrastructure. Fitch views
FITB as well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly changing
banking
environment given its CEO's prior background in technology.
Underpinning today's rating affirmation, FITB's capital profile
remains good
with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel III of
approximately 9.9%.
Although FITB's CET1 is below the peer median of roughly 10.8%,
it is still
viewed as acceptable in absolute terms, and above the fully
phased-in
requirement of 7%. Further, unlike some peers, FITB has been
building capital,
up 52bps from a year ago, as compared to the peer median of up
3bps. We also
anticipate that FITB's long-term capital targets will be on the
higher end as
compared to peers. Fitch expects the large regional bank
long-term capital
targets to be generally between 8% and 9.5%, with the exception
of WFC.
Fitch also notes that over the past three regulatory
stress-testing exercises,
FITB has performed better than the peer median in terms of
capital erosion, or
the starting capital ratios less the minimum capital ratios
under the severely
adverse scenario.
FITB maintains a solid core funding base. Core deposits (defined
as total
deposits less jumbo CDs) represented a sizable 97% of total
deposits and 83% of
total funding at June 30, 2016. Short-term wholesale funding now
comprises just
3% of total funding. FITB's estimate of the modified LCR was
110% at June 30,
2016, well ahead of the 90% requirement on Jan. 1, 2016. Many of
FITB's peers
have yet to publicly disclose their LCR.
At June 30, 2016, FITB reported holding company cash totaled
$2.4 billion, more
than enough to cover $750 million of remaining holding company
maturities in
2016 and 2017, as well as dividends, interest and other expenses
over the next
year.
In July 2016, FITB was assigned a 'needs to improve' CRA rating,
which means the
bank will be unable to pursue bank acquisitions until the rating
is upgraded.
FITB expects its next CRA exam in 4Q16, and is hopeful that the
'needs to
improve' rating will be upgraded. Despite this rating, which
prevents bank M&A,
FITB reiterated that bank acquisitions remain a low priority.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
FITB's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'a' for loss
severity. FITB's preferred stock is notched five levels below
its VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance, while
FITB's trust
preferred securities are notched two times from the VR for loss
severity and two
times for non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with
Fitch's criteria
and assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss
severity risk
profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of
the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of Fifth Third Bank are rated one
notch higher
than FITB's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured
deposits
benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
FITB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank,
reflecting its role as
the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act
as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized
reflecting the
very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary
failure and
default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since FITB's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
A lack of a sustainable improvement in FITB's earnings profile
(without Vantiv
ownership) may lead to a downgrade in FITB's ratings as they
have represented a
key rating strength historically, and its performance has been
relatively
average over the past couple years. Furthermore, a lack of
demonstrated
execution on its strategic initiatives will also lead to
downward ratings
pressure. Fitch expects resolution of the Rating Outlook will
be at the outer
end of the 12 to 24 month Outlook horizon period.
FITB's longer-term targets remain unchanged with a 12% to 14%
ROTCE ratio and a
1.1% to 1.3% ROA. If FITB successfully executes on its current
strategic
investments, and produces improved earnings - in line with the
bank's internal
ROA target, the Outlook could be revised back to Stable.
Fitch expects FITB to continue to monetize its ownership stake
in Vantiv over
the intermediate term. A complete divestiture would lessen some
volatility in
earnings; however, without reinvestment or other organic
opportunities, FITB's
earnings profile would no longer benefit from Vantiv-related
income and gains,
and ratings could be adversely affected should it not be able to
offset the
associated decline.
Fitch anticipates that given its M&A related restrictions, there
may not be a
way to efficiently use proceeds from any material sale of the
Vantiv ownership.
As such, if FITB were to redeploy a majority of related gains
into share
repurchases, this would likely impact FITB's ratings.
FITB has recently announced strategic initiatives to increase
its capital market
offerings, in line with efforts at a couple of other large
regional banks.
Although Fitch expects securities business will remain
relatively low relative
to overall revenues for FITB and the other large regional banks,
an outsized
reliance on this more volatile income stream could be viewed
negatively from a
ratings perspective.
Given FITB's ratings are at the higher end of the ratings
spectrum for the large
regional banks, Fitch does not anticipate any further ratings
upward momentum
given the high absolute levels. Fitch currently views more
downside risk in
FITB's ratings than upside, as reflected in the Negative
Outlook.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for FITB and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and
preferred stock are sensitive to any change to FITB's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to FITB's
long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should FITB's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since FITB's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Fifth Third Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative;
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Preferred stock at 'BB+';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Fifth Third Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative;
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
Support floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012640
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001