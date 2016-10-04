(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to the
expected senior unsecured notes due 2027 issued by Realty Income
Corporation
(NYSE:O). Net proceeds are expected to be used to repay
borrowings outstanding
under the $2 billion revolving credit facility and, to the
extent not used for
that purpose, to fund potential investment opportunities and/or
for other
general corporate purposes. A full list of Fitch's current
ratings on O follows
at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the granularity of O's predominantly retail
net lease
portfolio, its disciplined acquisition strategy, and management
track record.
Credit strengths include strong fixed-charge coverage (FCC),
ample liquidity,
and access to multiple sources of capital.
Leverage has increased over the past several years (5.1x for the
trailing 12
months ended June 30, 2016 compared to 4.4x at year-end
2009), but is
still within O's financial policy and within Fitch's rating
sensitivities. The
higher leverage has been consistent with O's growth strategy and
has been
tempered in part by improved granularity and tenant credit
quality. Fitch
expects that leverage will rise slightly over the next 12 to 24
months to the
mid-5x range but remain appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating.
GRANULAR PORTFOLIO WITH IMPROVING TENANT CREDIT
Fitch expects Realty Income's portfolio will exhibit durable and
stable
operating cash flows through the cycle as a result of the
granularity (4,646
stores), lease structure and generally higher-quality tenant
credit profile of
its portfolio. In addition, Fitch views the portfolio's tenant
industry
diversification and focus on properties primarily leased to
discretionary and
non-discretionary retailers favorably. O's underwriting focuses
on
non-discretionary retail segments that are both resilient
through economic
cycles and insulated from e-commerce pressures. The portfolio's
top segments for
second quarter 2016 (2Q16) were drug stores (11% of rental
revenues), casual
dining and quick service restaurants (8.9%), convenience stores
(8.8%), dollar
stores (8.7%) and health and fitness (8.2%).
Partially offsetting these factors is some tenant concentration,
albeit with
highly rated tenants. At June 30, 2016, the top tenants were
Walgreens at 6.6%
of rental revenue (Fitch IDR: 'BBB'), FedEx at 5.7%, and Dollar
General at 4.5%.
CONSISTENT TRACK RECORD
Realty Income's consistent and generally conservative track
record in
underwriting investments and managing the balance sheet is a
credit positive.
Realty Income's strategy centers on owning retail and non-retail
real estate net
leased to stronger credit tenants. However, its experience
owning non-retail
assets such as industrial and distribution (12.8% of 2Q16
revenue), office
(5.8%) and agriculture (2.1%) is somewhat limited. Moreover,
some of these asset
classes have higher lease renewal risk (i.e. office) and may be
less financeable
than investment-grade retail, in Fitch's view.
HEADLINE METRICS REMAIN APPROPRIATE
O's net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA was appropriate for
the 'BBB+' rating
at 5.0x and 5.1x for the quarter and TTM ended June 30, 2016,
respectively. This
compares to 5.2x and 5.9x for the years ended 2015 and 2014.
When including 50%
of preferred stock in total debt, O's leverage was 5.2x for the
quarter and 5.3x
for the TTM ended June 30, 2016, still appropriate for the
'BBB+' rating.
Free cash flow (FCC) is appropriate for the rating at 3.6x for
the TTM ended
June 30, 2016, compared with the 3.5x in 2015 and 3.2x in 2014.
The improvement
has been driven by EBITDA growth from acquisitions as well as
contractual rent
increases and occupancy gains in the same-store portfolio,
partially offset by
increased fixed charges associated with debt incurred to fund a
portion of those
acquisitions. Fitch defines leverage as debt less readily
available cash to
recurring operating EBITDA. Fitch defines FCC as recurring
operating EBITDA less
straight-line rent adjustments and recurring capital
expenditures divided by
total interest incurred and preferred dividends.
AMPLE LIQUIDITY AND STRONG ACCESS TO CAPITAL
Realty Income has ample liquidity due to its retained cash flow,
limited
recurring capex, limited near-term debt maturities and $2
billion line of credit
due 2019. As a result, liquidity coverage is 1.7x for the period
July 1, 2016 to
Dec. 31, 2018. Liquidity coverage improves to 2.0x under a
conservative mortgage
refinancing approach whereby the company is only able to
refinance 80% of
upcoming mortgage maturities with new mortgages. Fitch defines
liquidity
coverage as sources of liquidity (readily available unrestricted
cash,
availability under the unsecured revolving credit facility, and
projected
retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends
and distributions)
divided by uses of liquidity (debt maturities and projected
recurring capital
expenditures). Near-term debt maturities are manageable with
5.6% maturing in
2016 and 6.5% in 2017.
Fitch anticipates that Realty Income will be able to generate
approximately $100
million - $130 million of annual retained operating cash flow
despite the track
record of monthly dividend increases. Realty Income's dividends
comprised 83.6%
of adjusted funds from operations in second quarter 2016 (2Q16)
as compared to
the 82.4% - 92.5% range from 2006 - 2015.
Realty Income has adequate contingent liquidity in the form of
unencumbered
assets which covered unsecured debt by 2.2x at June 30, 2016.
Fitch calculates
unencumbered asset coverage as unencumbered NOI divided by a
stressed
capitalization rate of 9%.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between O's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', these
preferred securities are
deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would
likely result
in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that O will
operate within its
targeted metrics through the rating horizon and the issuer will
have sufficient
capacity to address any potential tenant credit issues.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for O include:
--Operating cash flows grow by 1.5% driven principally by
contractual base rent
increases;
--O will make portfolio acquisitions through the use of proceeds
from
divestments, equity issuances and unsecured debt issuances;
--Recurring operating EBITDA margins remain around 90%;
--Sufficient equity and debt issuances throughout the rating
horizon to repay
debt, fund acquisitions and maintain leverage below 6x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage for TTM ended
as of June 30, 2016 was 5.1x);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3x (FCC for TTM
ended as of June
30, 2016 was 3.6x);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt
sustaining above
3x (this ratio is 2.2x as of June 30, 2016);
--Demonstrated market leading capital markets access across the
broader REIT
universe.
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--A more aggressive approach towards funding acquisitions
heavily with debt
financing, which is not Fitch's expectation;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6x (Fitch has
not changed
this sensitivity, as the improvement in tenant credit quality
and portfolio
granularity has been offset to some extent by the company's
shorter track record
of owning non-retail assets);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.5x;
--Tenant bankruptcies resulting in a weakening of the company's
credit metrics.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates O as follows:
Realty Income Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Daniel Kornblau
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4946
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton O. Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-024
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Relevant Committee Date: Sept. 29, 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart material from those contained in the published
financial statements
of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation.
--Fitch had adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $10 million of cash for working capital
purposes, which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 03
Dec 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
