(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Comerica
Incorporated's
(CMA) ratings at 'A/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
The affirmation
reflects the bank's solid capital position, conservative risk
culture, and
consistent financial performance.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes Comerica Incorporated (CMA), BB&T Corporation
(BBT), Capital One
Finance Corporation (COF), Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG),
Fifth Third
Bancorp (FITB), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp
(KEY), M&T Bank
Corporation (MTB), MUFG Americas Holding Corporation (MUAH), PNC
Financial
Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF),
SunTrust Banks Inc.
(STI), US Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions
Bancorporation
(ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has affirmed CMA's ratings supported by the company's
solid tangible
capital base, strong funding profile, proven credit performance
through various
credit cycles and consistent performance. That said, CMA's
ratings are sensitive
to a prolonged period of low oil prices given that it has a
relatively larger
energy exposure when compared to large regional peers. Further,
in Fitch's view,
CMA's earnings profile continues to lag peers. The company's
balance sheet mix
is much more sensitive to the prolonged low rate environment,
which has produced
weaker financial measures versus the large regional peer group.
CMA's ratings also reflect the company solid franchise and
conservative approach
to underwriting which has been demonstrated through various
credit cycles.
Similarly to its large regional peer group, CMA experienced
credit challenges
however its asset quality performance was better than peers.
Further, CMA has a
solid funding profile with a good amount of non-interest bearing
deposits, which
are currently undervalued given the low rate environment.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that CMA's financial
performance will
face greater pressure than other large regional peers given
continued low rate
environment as well as its relatively higher exposure to energy
lending. More
recently, capital measures are falling in-line with large
regional peer group,
which were viewed as an offset to its relatively weaker earnings
profile.
Further, the company has experienced credit pressures stemming
from its sizeable
energy portfolio, which has led to a jump in provisioning needs.
CMA's earnings continue to lag regional peers given the
prolonged low rate
environment and slow recovery in the economy. Although Fitch
recognizes that
CMA's earnings performance is consistent, its earnings profile
remains on the
lower end compared to most peers. CMA's return on assets (ROA)
has averaged
0.80% over the last five years versus the large regional peer
average of 1.06%.
CMA's pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)/average assets was 1.27%
for 2015
compared to 1.44% for 'A' rated banks and 1.71% for the large
regional peer
group. Further, financial performance has been pressured during
the last five
sequential quarters as CMA's provisions rose significantly to
address credit
issues within its sizeable energy portfolio.
CMA recognizes its earnings growth challenge and has recently
announced cost
save initiatives, which are expected to improve earnings into
2017 and 2018.
Management has identified $230 million in annual pre-tax income
for fiscal 2018,
which should bring efficiency ratio down below 60%. These
revenue and expense
initiatives are expected to contribute 200 basis points (bps) to
return on
equity (ROE). Fitch would view positively the successful
execution of these
strategies and achieving the noted targets.
The Negative Outlook also reflects higher than expected asset
quality
deterioration and we expect CMA's financial performance will
face greater
pressure than other large regional peers given its relatively
higher exposure to
energy lending. CMA's funded energy loans as a percent of
tangible common equity
(TCE) is roughly 39% at second quarter 2016 (2Q16), compared to
the 13% average
for the large regional peer group. CMA's energy and indirect
energy loans
totaled 5.4% of total loans at 2Q16. Positively, CMA has
continued to reduce its
energy exposure. More recently, energy prices have stabilized
and appear to be
at an equilibrium point. This should help reduce CMAs inflows of
criticized/classified credits. Nonetheless, energy prices are
expected to remain
well below peak levels for some time. Uncertainties remain as to
the ability of
energy borrowers to navigate through the new price point,
particularly as
hedging protection starts to roll-off. Moreover, any further and
sustained
declines in oil prices will likely lead to more deficiencies in
E&P borrowing
bases. This could create further challenges for these energy
borrowers which
ultimately lead to higher loss content than initial estimates.
Fitch also notes that credit deterioration in the energy book is
trending higher
than historical experience relative to previous energy cycles,
which was a key
rating sensitivity highlighted in Fitch's rating affirmation in
October 2015.
CMA disclosed that net charge-off (NCO) averages for its energy
book peaked at
69bps in 2009. For the year-end 2015 (4Q15), based on the
company's public
information, annualized NCOs in the energy book were roughly
1.2%.
Further, the company's capital position, while still solid given
its risk
profile has started to trend in line with the large regional
peer group. For
2Q16, CMA's CET1 ratio was 10.40%, which slightly lags the large
regional peer
group average by about 40bps. Given expectations for credit and
modest earnings
for CMA, Fitch believes capital levels may trend down closer to
peer averages
also pressuring the rating.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
CMA's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR for
loss severity.
CMA's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR, two
times for loss
severity and three times for non-performance, while CMA's trust
preferred
securities are notched two times from the VR for loss severity
and two times for
non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's
criteria and
assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity
risk profiles
and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of Comerica Bank are rated one
notch higher than
CMA's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt
because U.S.
uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S.
depositor preference
gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the
event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
CMA's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CMA has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, CMA is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
CMA's ratings are at the high end of its rating potential and
therefore further
upside is unlikely.
Fitch considers CMA's ratings to be sensitive to its ability to
control losses
in its energy book and improve its long-run profitability. In
assessing this,
Fitch will focus on the impact, if any, of higher credit costs
on profitability,
trends in credit performance, and its capital position,
including CET1 ratio,
relative to its large regional peer group. The revision to a
Negative Outlook
also reflects our view that over the Outlook horizon, typically
between 12-18
months, CMA's credit performance will likely deteriorate more
than its peers
given the company's relatively larger exposure to energy.
Although Fitch
believes the company has a long history in energy lending and a
proven track
record through various economic downturns, the significant
decline in oil prices
and slow recovery may lead to a sharper rise in NPAs and NCOs
than initially
expected.
Should credit costs increase significantly and rise above
normalized ranges and
continue to pressure earnings measures, ratings could be
downgraded by one
notch. CMA's 10-year-average NCO ratio is 62bps. We note that
solid asset
quality and capital were considered offsets to the company's
modest earnings
profile.
Although not anticipated, the ratings could be negatively
affected if CMA's CET1
capital position were to fall below peer averages without a
corresponding
increase in core earnings. Further, a payout ratio (including
repurchase
activity) exceeding 100% would also put pressure on current
ratings.
Fitch also notes ratings could be sensitive to strategic options
that lead to
changes to the company's overall business model and/or
franchise.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for CMA's and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and
preferred stock are sensitive to any change to CMA's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to CMA's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should CMA's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since CMA's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Comerica Incorporated
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Negative;
--Senior shelf at 'A';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Viability at 'a';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Comerica Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Negative;
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Viability at 'a';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
