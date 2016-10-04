(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed M&T Bank
Corporation's
(MTB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability
Rating (VR) at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), BB&T Corporation
(BBT), Capital One
Finance Corporation (COF), Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG),
Comerica
Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Huntington
Bancshares Inc.
(HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), MUFG Americas Holding Corporation (MUAH),
PNC Financial
Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF),
SunTrust Banks Inc.
(STI), US Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions
Bancorporation
(ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
MTB's rating affirmation is supported by the company's strengths
such as solid
performance during a difficult operating environment and through
various
economic downturns as well as its improving capital position.
Additionally,
Fitch views the company's strong franchise, veteran management
team, and good
revenue diversification favorably.
Fitch believes the company's core strengths and profile are
solidly in-line with
other 'A' rated peers. Although MTB's still has a written
agreement due to
BSA/AML outstanding, Fitch views it as neutral to the company's
'A' rating.
MTB's core earnings profile is considered to be one of the
strongest of its peer
group with no support from reserve releases. Further, MTB is one
of the most
consistent performers and financial measures have seen less
volatility than most
of its large regional peers. The company's earnings has one of
the lowest
10-year standard deviation of ROA.
Overall the last two years, performance has been more in-line
with its peer
group. Some of this is reflecting the increase in IT spending
for BSA compliance
as well as other IT projects to improve certain platforms.
Further, Fitch
believes the Hudson City acquisition should provide a solid
platform for future
commercial growth. The company has also indicated that the deal
is still in-line
to achieve many of its projected targets.
Credit performance has also been consistently solid, despite the
company's large
exposure to commercial real-estate assets (CRE), which stood at
35% of total
loans versus large regional peer average of 19% as of June 30,
2016. MTB's NCO's
and NPAs measures have been superior versus most of its peer
group through
numerous economic and real estate downturns and indicative of
the strong credit
culture at the company. Additionally, Fitch believes the
company's reserve
coverage also provides good support given loss history. Although
CRE lending,
particularly multi-family, has been growing rapidly and
competition has been
aggressive for the industry, incorporated in Fitch's affirmation
would be
continued superior credit performance.
Fitch also recognizes that MTB has continued to build its
capital compared to
its historical levels and is in-line with similarly-rated peers.
MTB's tangible
common equity ratio stood at 8.49% versus a 6.41% 10-year
average. While MTB's
capital level is better than its past history, in Fitch's view,
capital ratios
will tend to fall on the lower-end of the large regional peer
group averages.
However, Fitch's believes the company's strong equity
generation, good asset
quality performance through various credit cycles, solid
reserves when compared
to net charge-offs (NCOs) and moderate dividend payout help
offset the company's
leaner capital position.
For CCAR 2016, MTB was the only bank to pass the Fed's stress
test after making
a revision to its capital request. M&T's CET1 ratio would be 5%,
under the
severe stress scenario, which ranks at the lowest of its peers.
Although the
company's historical credit losses through credit cycles have
been steady, under
the CCAR stress test, MTB's would 4.3 times its peak losses
during the crisis.
Further, Fitch considers MTB's management team to be a rating
strength given the
stable, average tenure of 20+ years with the company. Further,
despite a history
of acquisitions, board composition has not changed dramatically.
Roughly 12% of
MTB's ownership is held by management and employees of the
company, which
creates a strong alignment between management and shareholders
interest.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
MTB's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR for
loss severity.
MTB's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR, two
times for loss
severity and three times for non-performance, while MTB's trust
preferred
securities are notched two times from the VR for loss severity
and two times for
non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's
criteria and
assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity
risk profiles
and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of Manufacturers and Traders Trust
Co, are rated
one notch higher than MTB's IDR and senior unsecured debt
because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
HOLDING COMPANY
MTB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MTB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, MTB is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
MTB's ratings are at the high end of the range given performance
and profile of
the company. Although not envisioned over the rating horizon,
MTB's ratings
could have positive momentum should it develop a more
diversified franchise
through strengthening its consumer/retail penetration and
product offerings
along with further geographic diversification of its commercial
lending book,
while successfully integrating Hudson City. This would also
entail maintaining
peer leading profitability and asset quality measures.
Incorporated in the rating upgrade is the view that MTB will not
incur any
material regulatory fines and/or restrictions related to its
BSA/AML written
agreement. Additionally, MTB will be in full compliance with the
regulatory
order's remediation actions, which should lead to the written
agreement being
lifted.
Conversely, negative rating drivers would be a more aggressive
approach to
capital management, and/or announcing an acquisition in the near
term given the
sizeable Hudson City transaction. In addition, unexpected
changes to current
business strategy or key executive management would also be
viewed negatively.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for MTB and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change to MTB's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to KEY's
long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should MTB's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since MTB's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
M&T Bank Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability at 'a';
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability at 'a';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+'.
Wilmington Trust, N.A. (formerly M&T Bank, NA)
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability at 'a';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+'.
Wilmington Trust Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Viability at 'a'.
Wilmington Trust Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability at 'a'.
Provident (MD) Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
M&T Bank Corporation
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
Wilmington Trust, N.A. (formerly M&T Bank, NA)
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
Wilmington Trust Corporation
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at `NF'.
Wilmington Trust Company
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012651
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
