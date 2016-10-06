(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National
Australia Bank's
(NAB, AA-/Stable/F1+) AUD20.3bn of outstanding mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The rating action follows the addition of 12-month extendible
maturities (soft
bullet) to NAB's outstanding benchmark covered bonds after
bondholders' consent.
The conversion of these bonds, which were originally issued as
hard bullet,
brings the total amount of soft-bullet bonds to 83.5% of the
outstanding covered
bonds' balance. The remaining hard-bullet series have scheduled
maturity dates
up to January 2028.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on NAB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap of 4 notches and the asset
percentage (AP) that
Fitch relies on in its analysis being the AP used in the
programme's asset
coverage test at 90%. This provides more protection than Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven
AP of 91.5%. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the
Stable Outlook on
NAB's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 91.5% corresponds to a breakeven
overcollateralisation
(OC) of 9.3%, which is lower than the 11.1% published in March
2016. The change
is due to the improvement of the programme's asset and liability
mismatches as a
result of the hard-bullet bonds considered under the
solicitation for consent
being converted to soft-bullet with a 12-month extendible
maturity. This change
reduced the asset disposal loss component to 12.2% from 14.4%.
The credit loss
component increased to 4% from 3.8% due to higher overall credit
risk of the
cover pool, which was mainly due to a higher proportion of
investment and
interest-only loans being included in the cover pool since our
last analysis.
The stressed cash flow valuation component reduces the 'AAA'
breakeven OC by
5.4%, a lower positive effect than previously, primarily due to
Fitch's updated
prepayment assumptions for Australia that reduce the excess
spread modelled for
the programme. The breakeven AP considers whether timely
payments are met in an
'AA' scenario and tests for recoveries given default of at least
91% in an 'AAA'
scenario.
As of end-August 2016, the cover pool consisted of 95,037 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD29.2bn. The cover pool's
weighted-average
loan-to-value ratio was 57.6% and the weighted-average seasoning
of the loans
was 33.4 months. Investment loans formed 32.1% of the pool while
29.1% of the
pool was interest-only loans. The cover pool is geographically
diversified
across Australia, with the largest concentrations in New South
Wales (41.2%) and
Victoria (28.2%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade should any
of the following
occur: National Australia Bank's IDR is downgraded by four
notches; the
Discontinuity Cap falls by four notches; or the AP that Fitch
takes into account
in its analysis rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 91.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the 'AAA' breakeven AP,
which maintains the
covered bond rating, will remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sambit Agasti
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0337
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
National Australia
Bank. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying information
used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
