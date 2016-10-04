(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 04 (Fitch) We revised up Brazil's GDP growth expectations for 2017 and 2018 but do not expect banks to resume lending immediately and do not anticipate any real recovery in lending before 2017, says Fitch Ratings. Banks cut back on new lending in both 2015 (minus 3.2%) and 1H16 (minus 6.8%) as they adopted a conservative approach in the face of recession, slumping consumer spending, weaker confidence and falling investment. We expect banks to continue this cautious approach to credit demand until they see clear signs that economic growth can be sustained. We expect GDP to contract by 3.3% in 2016 but we have slightly increased our growth forecasts to 1.2% in 2017 and 2.2% in 2018, respectively from 0.7% and 2%. Investment recently showed its first quarterly increase since 3Q13 and we expect to see the first signs of new credit demand from corporates as they make efforts to fill their depleted inventories. But, in our view, banks will return timidly to corporate lending because many companies display weak financial metrics and the number of bankruptcy protection filings remain high. These increased 87% in 1H16 from 2015, forcing banks to restructure a record number of loans to comply with the terms of a growing number of judicial recovery proceedings. Cash flow generation in the corporate sector is weak, making it difficult for companies to support the high cost of borrowing in Brazil. We estimate that the average interest rates charged on corporate lending reached an annual 20% in 1H16. Banks are keen to preserve their margins to compensate for heightened corporate credit risk. In addition, corporate balance sheets are often highly encumbered, making it difficult for banks to ask for additional collateral to provide added security against their loans. Our expectation is that the central bank will start to ease interest rates this year, provided there are signs of disinflation. Lower rates would help the flow of credit to the corporate sector as even Brazil's prime companies are struggling to take on more debt at current rates. But even if the cost of lending falls, we are not convinced that banks will relax their underwriting standards, which were considerably tightened at the outset of the recession. Based on our discussions with management at rated banks, we believe lenders are as yet unwilling to adjust their lending standards until signs of an economic upturn become apparent. Demand for consumer lending is likely to remain weak at least until unemployment levels, which reached nearly 12% in August, start to come down. Bank performance targets will be squeezed in the closing months of 2016 - the system's annual ROAA fell to 0.96% (as of June 2016) from a ROAA of 1.28% at end-2015. Impairment charges, especially at the second-tier banks and those owned the federal government, are likely to remain high. Contact: Claudio Gallina Senior Director Financial Institutions +55 11 4504 2216 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor - Cerqueira C?sar Sao Paulo - SP - CEP 01418-100 - Brazil Janine Dow Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21 4503 2623, Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Brazilian Lending Trends - June 2016 (Lending Recovery Contingent on a More Favorable Environment) here Global Economic Outlook - September 2016 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001