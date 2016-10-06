(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, October 05 (Fitch) The operating
environment for banks
across much of ASEAN has become more challenging over the last
couple of years.
The region's banks also face risks stemming from a sharp rise in
debt during the
last decade, and are relatively exposed to developments in
China. However, in
most countries banks have adequate loss-absorption buffers that
should support
their ratings, says Fitch Ratings.
Real GDP growth is higher in all six Fitch-rated ASEAN countries
than their
rating peer medians, but slower global GDP growth, weak world
trade, currency
depreciation and the drop in commodity prices have contributed
to deterioration
in the operating environment for many of the banks over the last
couple of
years, and asset quality has deteriorated. Fitch expects NPL
ratios - low by
historical standards - to rise in 2016 and beyond in most of the
banking sectors
that Fitch assesses in south-east Asia.
The weaker operating environment could potentially expose
vulnerabilities
created in ASEAN's banking systems during the years of rapid
credit growth that
followed the 2008 global financial crisis. Credit growth has
slowed in most
countries over the past two years, although credit/GDP ratios
are generally much
higher than a decade ago. Household debt has risen particularly
strongly in
Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.
These risks have been manageable, but could become a source of
larger
asset-quality problems with a rise in unemployment or interest
rates. The US
Fed's lower-for-longer policy-rate path and a benign inflation
outlook have
allowed a number of countries in the region to cut domestic
interest rates over
the last two years, easing some strain on the banks. However,
Fitch expects the
Fed to hike rates again by year-end, which could close the
window for further
easing.
ASEAN's close trade and financial linkages with China pose
another potential
risk to the banks. Fitch does not expect a hard landing in
China's economy,
although the heavy reliance on credit expansion to meet GDP
growth targets is
adding to medium-term vulnerabilities. A China hard-landing
scenario would
result in wide-ranging problems across ASEAN that would have a
negative effect
on bank profitability and asset quality.
Three out of the six ASEAN country banking sectors - Indonesia,
Malaysia and
Thailand - are on negative sector outlooks, reflecting the
challenging operating
environment and high risks. Singapore is on a stable sector
outlook, but
downside risks have also risen there over the past year.
Indonesia and Malaysia have been the ASEAN economies most
exposed to the
negative effects of lower commodity prices. Both economies have
recovered from
the terms-of-trade shock, but are still growing at a slower rate
than before the
commodity price crash. In Thailand, GDP growth has been held
back by rapid
population ageing and declining export competitiveness.
Prolonged economic
weakness in any of these economies could cause a reassessment of
our bank
ratings.
Nevertheless, the major banks in all of these economies look
resilient and
remain on a stable rating outlook, owing to satisfactory
profitability and
strong loss-absorption capacity. Buffers are much thinner in
Vietnam, where
banks have the lowest ratings among those that we assess in
ASEAN. Vietnam's
banks are saddled with legacy problem assets and also face
structural problems.
The economy has been performing strongly over the past two
years, which partly
explains our revision of the sector outlook from negative to
stable in late
2015. But poor transparency and regulatory forbearance makes it
difficult to
ascertain the true balance-sheet strength of Vietnamese banks.
We nonetheless
believe that their ratings in the single 'B' range reflect those
risks.
Contacts:
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
Head of Financial Institutions Ratings - South and South-east
Asia
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Limited
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9891
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
FitchWire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001