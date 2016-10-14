(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Novosibirsk
Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3' and National
Long-Term Rating at
'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Negative and
the Outlook on
the National Long-Term Rating is Stable.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
'BBB-' and 'AA+(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding the
region's satisfactory budgetary performance and moderate debt.
The Negative
Outlook reflects that on Russia's sovereign rating
(BBB-/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the region's moderate, although
growing, direct risk,
satisfactory fiscal performance and a broad tax base stemming
from a
well-diversified economy. The ratings also factor in the
region's weakened
liquidity and volatile debt portfolio management, exposing the
region to
occasional refinancing risk.
In its base case scenario Fitch expects Novosibirsk Region to
continue to report
satisfactory fiscal performance with an operating margin of
8%-10% over the
medium term (2011-2015: average 9%). This is supported by
expected moderate
operating revenue growth (3.5%-5.5% p.a. in 2016-2018) and
continued control
over operating expenditure. At the same time the region's opex
is likely to
remain rigid with the proportion of inflexible staff costs and
current transfers
averaging at 90% over 2011-2016.
We also expect continued shrinkage in the region's deficit
before debt to 4%-6%
of total revenue in 2016-2018, from 10.6% at end-2015 (2014:
12%), supported by
decreasing capex. The region posted an interim surplus of 4% of
total revenue by
end-August 2016. We therefore expect gradual improvement in the
region's
self-financing capacity on capex, of which 55%-70% will be
covered by the
region's current balance and capital revenue in the medium term
(2013-2015:
average 36.5%).
Fitch expects the region's direct debt (bonds and bank loans) to
remain moderate
over the medium term, at about RUB40bn (2015: RUB36.8bn), or
below 40% of
current revenue by end-2018 (2015: 36.5%). The region's direct
risk as of 1
September 2016 was RUB41.3bn, of which 68% were low-cost budget
loans from the
federal government, followed by domestic bonds (26%) and bank
loans (6%).
Fitch assesses Novosibirsk Region's immediate refinancing risk
as immaterial
following a recent issue of five-year domestic bonds. This
significantly
relieved the region's pressure to refinance bank loans of
RUB2.8bn or 7% of
currently outstanding direct risk by end-December 2016.
Additionally,
refinancing risk has decreased after the region substituted a
portion of its
bank loans with medium-term budget loans. Fitch expects the
region's payback
period (direct debt/current balance) to improve to about six
years in 2018, from
eight years in 2015.
The region's own liquidity remains weak as its interim cash
holdings were low at
RUB47m at end-August 2016. For liquidity support purposes the
region resorts to
short-term treasury lines, repayable to the federal treasury
within the same
fiscal year.
The region's credit profile is constrained by the weak Russian
institutional
framework for local and regional governments (LRGs). It has a
short track record
of stable development compared with many of its international
peers. The
unstable intergovernmental set-up leads to lower predictability
of LRGs'
budgetary policies and hampers the region's forecasting ability,
negatively
affecting investment and debt policies.
Novosibirsk Region's economic profile is well-diversified, with
a large number
of companies across various sectors, supporting a broad tax
base. The negative
macro-economic trend in Russia has led to a deceleration of the
local economy,
which contracted 2.2% in 2015, but still outperformed the
national economy,
which dropped 3.7%. The administration expects slower the local
economy to
contract at a slower pace of 0.8% in 2016, before recovering to
1%-2% growth in
2017-2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Consistently weak budgetary performance leading to deterioration
of debt
coverage (direct debt/current balance) to above 10 years or a
sovereign
downgrade would lead to negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
internationally comparable for analytical purposes. These
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue;
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013178
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
