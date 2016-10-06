(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)
at 'BBB-'. Fitch
has also affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings
of AEL's
insurance operating subsidiaries: American Equity Investment
Life Insurance
Company (AEILIC), American Equity Investment Life Insurance
Company of New York
and Eagle Life Insurance Company at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlooks
are Stable. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of AEL's ratings reflects the company's low risk
bond portfolio,
continued solid operating results, strong risk-adjusted
capitalization,
reasonable financial leverage and robust competitive position in
the fixed
indexed annuity market. The ratings also reflect AEL's
above-average exposure to
interest rate risk and lack of diversification in earnings and
distribution.
Risks associated with AEL's lack of diversification were brought
into focus in
April 2016 when the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced new
rules that
include AEL's primary product, fixed indexed annuities, in the
Best Interest
Contract Exemption (BICE). Fitch believes that when the new
rules are
implemented in 2017, they will increase the administrative
burden for affected
companies, require more disclosure, increase litigation risk,
change the way
affected products are sold and could have a significant adverse
effect on AEL's
sales of FIAs.
AEL's financial leverage and interest coverage metrics have
shown significant
improvement in recent years. The company's financial leverage
was approximately
27% at June 30, 2016, down from a high of 43% at year-end 2010.
However, Fitch
expects the company's entrance into a $100 million term loan
late last month to
modestly increase financial leverage at Sept. 30, 2016.
Likewise, GAAP interest
coverage improved to 8.3x in 2015 from 5.0x in 2012 on a
combination of improved
earnings and lower interest expense. Interest coverage declined
to approximately
6.4x in first half 2016 due to primarily to a first quarter 2016
DAC unlocking
charge related to a reduction in the company's investment spread
assumptions.
Fitch considers AEL's bond portfolio to be of above-average
credit quality. At
June 30, 2016, the company's investment portfolio was
constructed primarily of
investment-grade fixed income securities. A high level of
liquidity in the
company's bond portfolio is supported by an above-average
allocation to publicly
traded bonds. At year-end 2015, the company's surplus exposure
to risky assets
(which Fitch considers to be such investments as below
investment grade bonds,
troubled real estate, unaffiliated common equity and other
similar assets) was
52%, which is unchanged from the prior year-end and is
significantly below the
industry average. Fitch considers AEL's risky assets ratio to be
significantly
overstated due to funds withheld reinsurance agreements.
Fitch considers AEL's risk-adjusted capitalization to be strong
as measured by
Fitch's Prism capital model, and the NAIC risk-based capital
(RBC) ratio of
AEL's primary insurance subsidiary, AEILIC, to be above median
guidelines for
the company's rating category, but reasonable for the company's
business
profile. At Dec. 31, 2015, the company reported an RBC ratio of
336%, down from
372% at year-end 2014. The company's capital and surplus
position benefited in
August 2016 from a parent company capital contribution of $135
million
representing proceeds from the physical settlement of forward
sales agreements
related to the company's 2015 common stock offering.
AEL's above-average interest rate risk reflects the company's
focus on
spread-based annuity products, which are vulnerable to both
sustained low rates
and upward interest rate shocks. Despite the company's strong
recent track
record in maintaining its aggregate interest rate spread, a
near-term concern is
the ongoing low interest rate environment, which continues to
challenge the life
insurance and annuity sector's ability to maintain interest rate
spreads.
From a longer-term perspective, as AEL's book of business
matures, the
occurrence of a rapid increase in interest rates could have a
material adverse
effect on its financial position, as it could result in a sharp
increase in
surrenders while the value of its largely fixed-rate investments
decline in
market value. Positively, AEL's book of business continues to
exhibit strong
protection in terms of significant surrender charges which help
offset the cost
to the company of early policy terminations.
AEL is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa and reported total
GAAP assets of
$53.7 billion and equity of $2.6 billion at June 30 2016.
AEILIC, the main
operating subsidiary of AEL, is also headquartered in West Des
Moines and had
statutory total adjusted capital of $2.6 billion at June 30,
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ability of AEL to achieve a higher IFS rating is somewhat
constrained by the
company's limited diversity of earnings and cash flow given a
heavy focus on
fixed indexed annuities. This constraint could be overcome by
the following:
--Enhanced capitalization with RBC above 350% on a sustained
basis;
--Financial leverage below 25%;
--Continued stable or improved operating results and investment
quality.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A reduction in capitalization that results in a Prism score in
the low range
of Adequate and RBC below 300%;
--Sustained deterioration in operating results such that
interest coverage is
below 3x;
--Significant increase in lapse/surrender rates;
--Financial leverage above 40%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BB+';
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB-'.
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York
Eagle Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
