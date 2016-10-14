(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Republic of Karelia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' and National Long-Term Rating at 'A(rus)'. The agency has also affirmed the republic's Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs and National Long-Term Rating is Stable. Karelia's senior debt ratings have also been affirmed at 'B+' and 'A(rus)'. The affirmation reflects Karelia's weak fiscal performance, which we expect to continue over the medium term, along with the republic's stabilised credit metrics that are commensurate with the ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'B+' rating reflects Karelia's weak fiscal performance, material direct risk, and stabilised liquidity amid a prolonged difficult economic environment in Russia. The ratings also factor in our expectations of fragile operating performance in 2016-2018 and a consistently negative current balance. We expect the republic's direct risk to edge higher to 80%-85% of current revenue over the medium term (2015: 79.9%). We expect continued weakness in the republic's 2016 fiscal performance, with an operating margin close to 1%. Thereafter we expect slow improvement in fiscal performance in 2017-2018, driven by a recovery of tax revenues, additional support from the federal government and operating expenditure restraint. Otherwise, Karelia would continue posting negative margins (operating and current), reflecting prolonged structural imbalances of its budget, which could be negative for ratings. Fitch expects Karelia to gradually narrow its deficit before debt variation to about 10% of total revenue in 2016, and further to 6%-8% in 2017-2018. The republic's interim deficit before debt was 11% of total revenue at end-8M16. This compares with 11.5% in 2015 and 12% in 2014. Fitch expects the trend of shrinking deficit in 2017-2018 to be driven by the recovering profits of the republic's key industrial tax payers. The republic's expenditure remains rigid, with the share of inflexible current transfers exceeding 80% of operating expenditure in 2013-2015. The region's financial flexibility is also limited, as the scope for capex reduction is almost exhausted, with capital outlays decreasing to below 10% of total spending in 2014-2015 (2011-2013: average 15%). We expect capex to remain at this level in 2016-2018, unless Karelia receives additional capital transfers from the federal government. The republic's interim direct debt (bonds and bank loans) decreased in absolute terms to RUB9.4bn by end-August 2016, from RUB12bn in 2015. This is due to greater use of low-cost budget loans, which by end-August 2016 rose to 11.7bn (2015: RUB9bn). Those loans are low in interest cost and have extended maturities stretching up to 2034. As a result the republic's interim direct risk and liquidity position stabilised at RUB21.1bn (2015:21bn) and RUB1.1bn as of end-August 2016 (2015: RUB1bn), respectively. Karelia's tax base has historically been sound, supporting above-national median wealth metrics. However, fiscal changes introduced in 2012-2013 by the federal government have had a deeply negative effect on the republic's fiscal capacity. In addition, prospects for a swift recovery of Russia's economy remain weak; in its restated forecast Fitch expects continued, albeit slower, contraction in the national economy of 0.5% in 2016 (2015: -3.7%). Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a constraint on the republic's ratings. Frequent changes in the allocation of revenue sources and assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of government limit Karelia's forecasting ability and negatively affect the republic's fiscal capacity and financial flexibility. Fitch expects the region's dependence on financial support from the federal government to increase in 2016-2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Growth of direct risk above 85% of current revenue, together with a negative operating balance for two years in a row, would lead to a negative rating action. A positive rating action could result from stabilised fiscal performance with operating surpluses leading to sufficient coverage of interest costs. Contact: Primary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 99 94 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 99 01 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts to make the local and regional government internationally comparable for analytical purposes. These adjustments include: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue; - Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013180 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001