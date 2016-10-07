(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Luxembourg-based Clearstream Banking
SA (Clearstream)
at 'AA' and Belgium-based Euroclear Bank at 'AA+'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
Clearstream's and Euroclear Bank's Viability Ratings (VR) have
been affirmed at
'aa' and 'aa+', respectively. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRs, IDRS AND CLEARSTREAM's COMMERCIAL PAPER RATING
Clearstream's and Euroclear Bank's ratings reflect the banks'
leading position
in the international post-trade securities services industry, in
particular in
settlement and custody services, resulting in a fairly resilient
revenue base.
The ratings also reflect a very low appetite for and exposure to
credit risk,
sound operational risk control frameworks, prudent liquidity
management and
sound capitalisation.
In our view, the Clearstream and Euroclear groups are
well-placed to adapt to
the evolving settlement industry, including regulatory changes
and technological
challenges. In recent years both groups have supplemented their
strong core
franchises by strengthening ancillary businesses, including fund
management
services and most notably collateral management. Clearstream's
and Euroclear
Bank's ratings assume that further diversification will be
gradual, well-managed
and supportive of the banks' profitability in the short term.
The banks' profitability is underpinned by their leading
positions as Europe's
main international central securities depositories (ICSDs) and
depends to a
large degree on transaction volumes, assets under custody and
collateral
volumes. Both Clearstream's and Euroclear Bank's profitability
in 2015 and 1H16
was supported by generally favourable stock and bond markets
although they
remain susceptible to changes in market volatility and asset
prices. The cost
bases of the banks are well-managed, with investments largely
targeted towards
ensuring system resilience and developing profitable
complementary business
lines.
Clearstream and Euroclear Bank's risk profile and risk appetite
are very low.
Both banks are mainly exposed to operational risk including
system failures and
fraud. Risk controls are very strong and investments in risk
management are a
management priority. Management teams have a high degree of
depth and relevant
expertise for the banks' specialised businesses. Euroclear Bank
has a strong
corporate culture with high risk awareness. Clearstream is
highly integrated
into the Deutsche Boerse group, including in terms of the risk
management
framework, which we view as solid. To date, their track record
of avoiding
operational losses has been strong.
Credit risk is very low and largely relates to intraday,
collateralised credit
lines to facilitate settlement for clients. Uncollateralised
credit exposure is
small and largely relates to sovereign counterparties and to a
lesser extent
strongly-rated commercial banks. The latter will disappear with
regulatory
changes which will require ICSDs to collateralise all credit
exposures with the
exception of exposures to sovereign counterparties.
Liquidity management reflects the short-term nature of both
banks' balance
sheets and is prudent. The liquidity needs are largely intra-day
and transaction
driven.
The one notch rating differential between Clearstream and
Euroclear Bank largely
reflects Clearstream's capitalisation, which in our view is
slightly weaker than
Euroclear Bank's. Euroclear Bank's strong capitalisation has a
high influence on
its VR and IDRs. In addition, Clearstream's capital management
has to be viewed
within the context of Deutsche Boerse group, which in our
opinion typically has
a strong focus on returns to shareholders, resulting usually in
relatively high
dividend pay-out ratios at Clearstream. Regulatory capital at
both banks is
small in absolute terms considering their business volumes, but
both banks
maintain a healthy margin above minimum regulatory requirements.
Clearstream's commercial paper rating is aligned with its
Short-Term IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
As licensed banks, both Clearstream and Euroclear Bank are
subject to the EU
BRRD, including bail-in requirements. As a result, we believe
that while
sovereign support for Clearstream and Euroclear Bank is
possible, it cannot be
relied upon. Consequently, we have assigned a sovereign-support
driven Support
Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor'
to Euroclear
Bank.
In our view, Clearstream would first look to its parent,
Deutsche Boerse AG, for
support. We believe that support from Deutsche Boerse AG is
extremely likely
given Clearstream's core position within Deutsche Boerse group
and Fitch's
assessment of Deutsche Boerse group's ability to support
Clearstream. This
underpins the affirmation of Clearstream's SR at '1'.
.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VRs, IDRS AND CLEARSTREAM'S COMMERCIAL PAPER RATING
The Stable Outlooks on Clearstream's and Euroclear Bank's
Long-Term IDRs
reflects our view that both banks' franchises are sufficiently
strong and
diversified to generate sound profitability while maintaining
their current low
risk profile and making appropriate investments in adapting
their risk
management systems to industry and market developments. Upside
potential for the
ratings is limited, given the already high ratings..
We would likely downgrade the ratings as a result of outsized
operational
losses, reputational damage causing a sustained drop in revenue,
inability to
adapt to regulatory changes, weakening capitalisation or a
higher risk appetite.
Due to their high volume business models and considerable
reliance on robust IT
systems, operational risk is a key rating sensitivity, in
particular considering
the banks' low absolute volume of capital.
While maintaining sound risk-weighted capital ratios is relevant
for the banks'
ratings, a reduction in the banks' absolute capital base would
put pressure on
their ratings.
Clearstream's commercial paper rating would be downgraded if
Clearstream's
Short-Term IDR was downgraded.
Euroclear Bank's Long-Term IDR is above the Long-Term IDR of the
Belgian
sovereign (AA/Negative). Because there is little direct Belgian
risk in the
bank's balance sheet, Euroclear Bank is significantly less
exposed to
sovereign-associated reputation, business and operational risks
than Belgian
commercial banks. A downgrade of Belgium's ratings would not
automatically
trigger a downgrade of Euroclear Bank's ratings, but could do so
in a more
extreme scenario where, for example, Fitch believed higher
sovereign risks might
affect the bank's franchise.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Euroclear Bank's SR and SRF as are primarily sensitive to
legislative changes at
the national and European level, increasing the propensity of
sovereigns to
support institutions like Euroclear Bank without imposing losses
on senior
creditors. While not impossible, this is not expected by Fitch.
Clearstream's SR is primarily sensitive to any perceived change
in the
propensity and ability of Deutsche Boerse AG to support
Clearstream.
Deutsche Boerse group's merger with London Stock Exchange Group
(LSEG) is
unlikely to affect Clearstream's ratings, in our view (see
"Fitch: Clearstream
Ratings Likely Unaffected by Potential Deutsche Boerse-LSE
Merger", dated 24
February 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). As the only ICSD within
the enlarged
group, we would expect Clearstream's franchise, governance and
risk control
framework to remain broadly unchanged following the potential
merger. We also
anticipate that benefits from ring-fencing arrangements that
protect Clearstream
from potential issues in other parts of the group will continue
to apply.
While not our base case, Clearstream's ratings could come under
pressure should
Deutsche Boerse's financial profile worsen markedly following
the planned
merger.
The rating actions are as follows:
Clearstream Banking
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Euroclear Bank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012803
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001