(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italy-based SIAT Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni p.A's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the rating is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects the strong market position but small size of SIAT in the Italian marine insurance market, its strong capital and extensive reinsurance coverage. Fitch assesses SIAT's standalone IFS at 'BBB+' but the rating is capped by the IFS rating of parent company UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA (IFS: BBB/Stable). The cap reflects Fitch's view that in the event of UnipolSai's financial distress, it may seek to extract capital from the higher-rated group member. Fitch views SIAT as strategically "important" to UnipolSai, as defined in its group rating methodology. UnipolSai provides IT, asset management and procurement services to SIAT. In turn SIAT provides UnipolSai with technical, operational and administrative services in the marine business. SIAT is the second-largest Italian marine insurer with a strong market position. However, with EUR122m of gross premiums and EUR383m of total assets at end-2015, it is small in size. SIAT has a strong capital base, as reflected in a Fitch Prism Factor Based Model (Prism FBM) score of "Extremely Strong" at end-2015. We expect SIAT's Solvency II ratio for 2016 to be commensurate with its rating. SIAT has no financial debt, which is viewed positively by Fitch. SIAT's reinsurance utilisation ratio is high (68% in 2015). Fitch believes SIAT's use of reinsurance is adequate for the risks the company assumes. SIAT's reinsurance programme is a factor supporting its rating and Fitch does not expect material changes in 2016. SIAT's net profit in 2015 was EUR5.4m (2014: EUR3.5m). Net income return on equity was 9%, a level in line with companies rated in the 'A' category. SIAT has been profitable since 2005 and its equity increased to EUR59m in 2015 from EUR57m in 2014, driven by retained earnings. We expect this trend to continue in 2016. SIAT's net combined ratio was 85% in 2015 (2014: 96%); the improvement was driven by better experience on large claims compared with the previous year. Fitch expects SIAT's combined ratio to remain below 100% in 2016; its technical result has been profitable since 2008. RATING SENSITIVITIES Factors that could trigger a downgrade of SIAT's ratings include UnipolSai being downgraded, as the rating of UnipolSai acts as a cap on SIAT's IFS rating. The Prism FBM score decreasing to "Very Strong" or the combined ratio deteriorating materially above 100% could also result in a downgrade. Factors that could trigger an upgrade of SIAT's rating include UnipolSai being upgraded and SIAT maintaining an adequate financial profile. Contact: Primary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Nicola Caverzan Associate Director +44 20 3530 1642 Committee Chairperson Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 