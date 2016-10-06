(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of MetLife Insurance Company USA (MetLife
USA) and New
England Life Insurance Company (NELIC) to 'A+' from 'AA-' and
removed the
ratings from Rating Watch Negative. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed the
existing ratings assigned to MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) and its
other subsidiaries.
The Outlook on all ratings is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is shown at
the end of this release.
Today's rating actions follow Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s
(Brighthouse
Financial) filing yesterday of a Registration Statement on Form
10 with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission associated with the planned
separation of
Brighthouse Financial-related businesses from MetLife. The
ratings of these two
entities were previously placed on Rating Watch Negative to
reflect the
likelihood that the ratings would be lower on a stand-alone
basis. In addition
to reflecting new financial information and strategic plans
contained in the
company's Form 10 filing, today's rating actions reflect Fitch's
application of
criteria for non-core entities to MetLife USA and NELIC, which
are expected to
be separated from MetLife and included in Brighthouse Financial.
Fitch now views
both entities to be of limited importance to their current
parent.
The affirmation of the remainder of MetLife's ratings reflects
Fitch's view that
the company's strong balance sheet fundamentals, excellent
financial
flexibility, and very strong market positions in several major
insurance product
lines and markets in the U.S. and select international markets
remain consistent
with rating expectations. Fitch believes that the company's
large scale and very
strong brand name will continue to provide the company with
significant
competitive advantages. Fitch views the pending separation of
the Brighthouse
Financial-related businesses as neutral to MetLife's ratings
based on our view
that any decline in diversification of MetLife as a result of
the separation
will largely be mitigated by the lower risk profile of the
businesses remaining
within MetLife.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the entities that are expected to be separated
reflects Fitch's
view that the risk profile of Brighthouse Financial will be more
exposed to
capital market volatility and interest rate risk due to its
business
concentration in variable annuity and universal life with
secondary guarantee
businesses.
As core subsidiaries of MetLife, MetLife USA and NELIC's ratings
have
historically benefited from MetLife's broad diversification and
scale. The one
notch downgrade of the ratings reflects Fitch's view that,
although Brighthouse
Financial will be smaller relative to MetLife, its scale remains
considerable
and, as such, will continue to yield favourable levels of
efficiency benefits.
Fitch also views management's target financial leverage and
risk-adjusted
capitalization, as well as its risk management capabilities, as
sufficient to
offset a significant amount of the higher risk profile of
Brighthouse
Financial's product portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
For MetLife Insurance Company USA and New England Life Insurance
Company:
Fitch's ratings on MetLife USA and NELIC assume a generally
uneventful execution
of Brighthouse Financial's spin-off from MetLife.
Fitch will apply its Prism capital model separately to
Brighthouse Financial
when information becomes available, which is likely to be in
2017. A Prism
capital score below strong could cause Fitch to reassess its
view of Brighthouse
Financial's capital strength, which is heavily supportive of the
rating.
For MetLife and other subsidiaries:
Key rating drivers that could lead to an upgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
NAIC risk-based capital ratio above 450%, financial leverage
below 25%, and GAAP
fixed charge coverage ratio above 9x.
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
NAIC risk-based capital ratio below 350%, financial leverage
above 30%, run-rate
ROE below 10%, and GAAP fixed charge coverage ratio below 5x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has removed from Rating Watch Negative and downgraded the
following
ratings:
MetLife Insurance Company USA
New England Life Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) to 'A+' to 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
MetLife, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--1.756% senior notes due 2017 at 'A-';
--1.903% senior notes due 2017 'A-';
--6.817% senior notes due 2018 at 'A-';
--7.717% senior notes due 2019 at 'A-';
--5.25% sterling senior notes due 2020 at 'A-';
--4.75% senior notes due 2021 at 'A-';
--3.048% senior notes due 2022 at 'A-';
--4.368% senior notes due 2023 'A-';
--5.375% senior notes due 2024 at 'A-';
--3.6% senior notes due 2024 at 'A-';
--3% senior notes due 2025 at 'A-';
--3.6% senior notes due 2025 at 'A-';
--6.5% senior notes due 2032 at 'A-';
--6.375% senior notes due 2034 at 'A-';
--5.7% senior notes due 2035 at 'A-';
--5.875% senior notes due 2041 at 'A-';
--4.125% senior notes due 2042 at 'A-';
--4.875% senior notes due 2043 at 'A-';
--4.05% senior notes due 2045 at 'A-';
--4.6% senior notes due 2046 at 'A-';
--6.4% junior subordinated debentures due December 2036 at
'BBB';
--10.75% junior subordinated debentures due August 2039 at
'BBB';
--4.721% senior notes due 2044 at 'A-';
--Floating-rate non-cumulative preferred stock, series A at
'BBB';
--5.25% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock,
series C at
'BBB';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Metropolitan Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Surplus notes at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
General American Life Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'AA-'.
MetLife Funding, Inc.
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
MetLife Capital Trust IV
--7.875% trust securities at 'BBB'.
MetLife Capital Trust X
--9.25% trust securities at 'BBB'.
Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
--Medium-term note program at 'AA-'.
MetLife Short Term Funding LLC
--Commercial paper program at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012785
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001