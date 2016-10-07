(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
ratings of Duke
Realty Corp. (NYSE: DRE) and its operating partnership Duke
Realty Limited
Partnership (collectively Duke), including the Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgraded ratings take into account Duke's achievement and
commitment to
sustaining more conservative credit metrics, its large, high
quality and
diversified portfolio of predominantly industrial and medical
office properties,
as well as its strong access to various forms of capital,
including a healthy
level of internally generated retained cash flow after
dividends.
Moderate development risk and only adequate unencumbered asset
coverage of
unsecured debt (partly due to non-income producing development
assets) balance
these credit strengths.
Asset Sales Improve Credit Profile
Fitch expects the percentage of Duke's NOI derived from suburban
office
properties to decrease to below 2% by year-end 2016 through a
combination of
asset sales, industrial and medical office same-store NOI
(SSNOI) growth and
development stabilizations. DRE disposed of $263 million of
properties during
1H'16.
Appropriate Leverage for Ratings
Fitch expects DRE's leverage to sustain in the mid-to-high 5.0x
range through
2018. The company's leverage was 5.6x for quarter ended June 30,
2016, This
compares to 5.8x and 7.2x during 2015 and 2014, respectively.
Fitch's mid-to-high 5.0x range leverage expectation for Duke is
appropriate for
a 'BBB+' rated REIT focused primarily on high-quality bulk
industrial
properties. There is some tolerance for DRE's leverage to
moderately exceed
6.0x, for example due to a strategic acquisition, provided
Fitch's outlook for
industrial fundamentals is stable or positive and the agency
expects the company
to return to the 5.0x to 6.0x range within the one- to two-year
Rating Outlook
horizon.
Adequate Fixed Charge Coverage
Fitch expects that FCC will improve to the mid-to-high 3.0x
range in 2018,
driven by low single digit GAAP same-store net operating income
(SSNOI) growth,
incremental NOI from development deliveries and lower recurring
capex given a
reduced suburban office footprint. Fixed charge coverage (FCC)
improved to 3.2x
for the quarter ending June 30, 2016 from 2.6x and 2.0x during
2015 and 2014,
respectively, due primarily to reduced leverage and preferred
stock redemptions.
Pre-Leasing Balances Development Risk
Fitch expects DRE to start between $400 million to $500 million
of new
industrial and medical office developments per year through
2018. The company's
ability to win new build-to-suit (BTS) developments could push
starts closer to
the high end of the range.
Fitch's ratings for Duke anticipate a more conservative
development posture for
the company during this cycle that includes limiting the
pipeline size to within
a range of 5% to 7.5% of undepreciated assets (currently implies
$500 million to
$700 million), with the speculative component generally limited
to less than
half.
Duke's development pipeline totalled $503.5 million including
joint ventures
(JVs) at the company's share, representing 6.2% of undepreciated
gross assets at
June 30, 2016. The company's unfunded committed development
expenditures (at
DRE's share) represented 3.2% of gross assets, which is a
manageable figure. The
pipeline's leased percentage was solid at 72%.
Improving Fundamentals
Fitch expects DRE's GAAP SSNOI growth to sustain in the low
single digits
through 2018, driven by positive low teens GAAP leasing spreads
and modest
portfolio occupancy gains. Duke's cash SSNOI increased by 4.5%
for the TTM
ending June 30, 2016 based on 4.4% growth in its bulk
distribution portfolio and
4.9% gains for its medical office assets (20% of SSNOI pool).
Duke's in-service portfolio occupancy was 96.7% at the end of
the second
quarter, up from 96.4% at Dec. 31, 2015 and 96.3% at Dec. 31,
2014. Spreads on
renewal leases were positive 16.9% during the first half of 2016
compared with
12.7% and 9.9% during 2015 and 2014, respectively.
Adequate Financial Flexibility
The company's liquidity profile is also adequate with total
sources of liquidity
covering total uses by 1.9x for the July 1, 2016 - Dec. 31, 2018
period.
Including the cost to complete its development pipeline reduces
Duke's coverage
to an adequate 1.5x. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources
of liquidity
divided by uses of liquidity.
Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash, availability
under the unsecured
revolving credit facility, and projected retained cash flow from
operating
activities after dividends. Uses of liquidity include pro rata
debt maturities,
expected recurring capital expenditures, and remaining
development costs.
DRE's liquidity profile is also supported by 2.3x unencumbered
asset coverage of
unsecured debt assuming a stressed 8.25% cap rate, which is
adequate for the
'BBB+' rating. Duke's UA/UD is hurt in the near term by the
capital allocated to
non-income producing development assets.
Duke has a well-balanced debt maturity schedule. The company's
prepaid its $275
million 5.95% notes due 2017 this year (including $203 million
during 3Q'16) and
will retire $130 million of 8.25% 2019 notes on Oct. 20, 2016.
The company's
$285 million 6.5% unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2018 will
comprise its only
remaining unsecured maturity through 2020. The company has full
availability
under its committed $1.2 billion unsecured line of credit that
matures in
January 2019 and can be extended by one year.
Conservative Dividend Payout
Fitch expects DRE's dividend payout ratio to improve modestly
over the next
12-24 months through SSNOI growth and incremental NOI from
development
completions and a smaller portfolio contribution from more
capital intensive
suburban office properties. Duke's AFFO payout ratio was 65.5%
during 2Q'16 and
67.1% and 69.2% in 2015 and 2014, respectively, slightly lower
than the 75-80%
equity REIT sector median. The company retains roughly $80
million of internally
generated cash flow annually that can be used to service
financial obligations
and fund external growth.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Rating Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that
leverage will
stabilize in the mid-to-high 5.0x range and coverage will
improve to the
mid-to-high 3.0x range. The outlook also assumes that the
company maintains
adequate financial flexibility over the near to medium term,
including managing
development risk within its more conservative policy targets
relative to the
last cycle.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Low single-digit SSNOI growth through the 2018 projection
period based on flat
to slightly positive occupancy and low double digit positive
leasing spreads;
--Acquisitions of $150 million during 2016 and $75 million in
2017 and 2018;
--Dispositions of $800 million during 2016 and none thereafter;
--Development spending of $450 million, $500 million and $400
million during
2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively;
--Unsecured bond issuance of $375 million during 2016, $300
million during 2017
and $500 million during 2018;
--Equity issuance of $200 million during 2016 and none
thereafter;
--Dividend growth of 3% per annum.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive momentum in DRE's ratings and/or Outlook is unlikely
absent the company
demonstrating superior capital markets access across the broader
REIT universe,
consistent with other 'A'-category rated REITs. In addition, the
following
factors may collectively or individually result in upward rating
momentum:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5.0x
(leverage was 5.6x for
the annualized quarter ended June 30, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC above 4.0x (2Q'16 coverage was
3.2x).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--A change in Duke's development risk profile to more risk;
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 3.0x.
ULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the ratings for Duke Realty Corp. and Duke
Realty Limited
Partnership as follows:
Duke Realty Corporation
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Duke Realty Limited Partnership
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured line of credit to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loan to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations and distributions from joint venture operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $10 million of cash for working capital purposes
which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001