NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
credit ratings for
DDR Corp. (NYSE: DDR) including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DDR's 'BBB-' IDR takes into account the company's credit
strengths including
ongoing improvements in the quality of the company's retail
property portfolio
and the management team's focus on refining the asset base and
simplifying the
business. DDR benefits from strong expected fixed-charge
coverage for the
rating, a granular tenant roster with select quality credit
tenants, and proven
access to various sources of capital. Fitch anticipates leverage
will be toward
the stronger end of the range Fitch considers appropriate for
the 'BBB-' rating
over the next 12 to 24 months.
Credit concerns include recent management turnover and a
liquidity coverage
ratio of below 1.0x assuming no access to external capital
sources and when
taking into account the company's development pipeline. In
addition, while DDR
continues to grow its unencumbered pool, Fitch projects that
unencumbered asset
coverage of unsecured debt will remain weak for the 'BBB-'
rating.
Improving Asset Quality
DDR is executing on its strategic plan, which entails owning and
operating
market-dominant power centers in select markets with favorable
population
demographics and thereby generating consistent cash flow, while
opportunistically engaging in capital recycling. Portfolio
transformation is
evidenced by the presence of more market-dominant power centers,
with the
average property size increasing to approximately 320,000 square
feet as of June
30, 2016 compared to approximately 190,000 square feet as of
Dec. 31, 2008. In
addition, the leased rate improved to 95.7% as of June 30, 2016
from 92.2% in
2008, and average rent per square foot increased to $14.92 in
second quarter
2016 (2Q'16) from $12.34 as of Dec. 31, 2008.
DDR, led by its new CEO and interim Chief Financial Officer,
initiated changes
in its investment strategy by accelerating disposition plans for
lower quality
assets, and expected sales should result in an improved credit
profile. Net
proceeds from asset sales will be used primarily towards
delevering.
Ongoing Portfolio Review and Simplification
DDR segmented the portfolio by examining market and asset
factors. This analysis
was predicated on the company's focus on power centers based on
the belief that
they have greater scale, a larger mix of tenants and serve
larger trade areas
than grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, which Fitch
views
favorably. Currently, DDR's portfolio demographics are weaker
than those of
other U.S. shopping center REITs, as measured by population
density and average
household income.
Strong Leasing Spreads and Fixed Charge Coverage
Blended leasing spreads on new and renewal leases were 9.1% in
2Q16 following
9.5% growth in 2015. As of June 30, 2016, 2.8% of leases expire
for the
remainder of 2016 followed by 12.3% in 2017 and 14.4% in 2018,
which should
result in the company reporting stronger same store NOI growth
as marks
below-market leases upwards. Consolidated same-store NOI grew by
3.1% in 2Q'16
and 3.1% in 2015.
Under Fitch's base case whereby the company generates 3%
same-store NOI growth
in 2016-2018 (due to positive releasing spreads, minor uptick in
occupancy and
annual bumps), fixed charge coverage would hit the low 3x range
in 2018, which
would be strong for the 'BBB-' rating. In a stress case not
anticipated by Fitch
in which same-store NOI declines by levels experienced in 2009
to 2010,
fixed-charge coverage would remain in the mid 2x range, which
would remain solid
for the 'BBB-' rating. DDR's fixed-charge coverage ratio was
2.6x for the
trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2016, up from 2.5x for 2015
and 2.4x in 2014.
Organic EBITDA growth and re-development EBITDA growth were the
primary
contributors to the improvement.
Secular Retailer Trends Favor Power Centers
DDR has limited tenant concentration. Major tenants are TJX
Companies (3.5% of
rental revenues in 2Q'16), Bed Bath & Beyond (3%), PetSmart
(2.9%), Walmart (IDR
'AA'/Outlook Stable at 2.4%), and Dick's Sporting Goods (2.3%).
The top 20
tenants comprise 36% of 2Q'16 rental revenues, above the peer
average. Numerous
retailers are exploring larger footprints, which should bolster
power center
demand. Value/convenience retailers continue to grow, while
non-traditional
grocers have gained the market share of traditional retailers,
which bodes well
for DDR's tenants such as Walmart.
Proven Access to Capital
DDR is a seasoned issuer of multiple sources of capital. Since
2006, the company
has issued approximately $4.4 billion of bonds, $350 million of
preferred stock,
and approximately $4.3 billion of equity via follow-on common
offerings and
at-the-market program issuance at a weighted average premium to
consensus mean
net asset value of 3.4% according to SNL Financial. In April
2015, DDR recast
its primary $750 million unsecured revolving credit facility,
extending the
final maturity date to June 2020, including options, and
reducing the pricing on
the facility by 15 basis points to LIBOR plus 100 basis points.
The company also
recast its smaller credit facility to $50 million from $65
million under the
same pricing terms and entered into a $400 million unsecured
term loan, with
pricing currently set at LIBOR plus 110 basis points.
Leverage Appropriate for 'BBB-'
Fitch projects that leverage, when excluding the effects of
preferred stock,
will be in the mid-6.5x range over the next 12 to 24 months,
principally due to
asset sales and organic EBITDA growth, which would be at the
stronger end of the
range for the 'BBB-' rating. Leverage was 6.7x in 2Q16 (6.8x for
the TTM ended
June 30, 2016), down from 7.2x in 2015 and 7.6x in 2014. When
including 50% of
preferred stock in total debt, DDR's leverage was 6.9x for the
quarter and 7.1x
for the TTM ended June 30, 2016.
2017 to 2018 Debt Maturities & Development Negatively Impact
Liquidity
Liquidity coverage is weak at 0.5x for the period July 1, 2016
to Dec. 31, 2018.
The liquidity coverage ratio is weighed down by 2017 and 2018
pro rata debt
maturities, which total 14.6% and 13.9% of total pro rata debt,
respectively.
Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources divided by uses.
Liquidity sources
include readily available cash; availability under the company's
unsecured
revolving credit facilities and projected retained cash flows
from operating
activities. Liquidity uses include pro rata debt maturities,
projected recurring
capital expenditures and cost to complete development through
2018.
The company's AFFO payout ratio was 63.3% in 2Q'16, down from
65.3% in 2015 and
up from 60.2% in 2014. Based on the current payout ratio, the
company retains
approximately $120 million annually in internally generated
liquidity.
Cost-to-complete development represented 2% of undepreciated
assets as of June
30, 2016, down from 2.3% as of year-end 2015 and well below the
3.5% level as of
year-end 2007. Overall, redevelopment should improve asset
quality and cash flow
growth as DDR generally targets unlevered cash on cost in excess
of 10%.
Low Unencumbered Asset Coverage
As of June 30, 2016, DDR's unencumbered assets (defined as
unencumbered NOI
divided by a stressed 8% capitalization rate) covered net
unsecured debt by
1.7x, which is low for the 'BBB-' rating. Unencumbered asset
coverage has
trended around 1.6x-1.8x over the past several years. DDR
continues to add
quality assets to the unencumbered pool and the quality of the
unencumbered pool
is similar to that of the encumbered pool.
Management Turnover a Concern
In July 2016, David Oakes was terminated as CEO of DDR Corp. DDR
Board member
Thomas August was named President and Chief Executive Officer,
making him the
fourth CEO since 2009. While Fitch acknowledges Mr. August's
extensive REIT
experience, he has no prior experience running a retail REIT.
Christa Vesy,
DDR's current CAO, was named interim CFO, but the search for a
permanent CFO
continues. Additionally, the company is searching for a
permanent Chief
Investment Officer. Should management be unable to execute on
strategy, it could
result in negative rating momentum.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between DDR's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB-'.
Based on Fitch's criteria report, 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' dated Feb. 29,
2016, the
company's preferred stock is deeply subordinated and has loss
absorption
elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the
event of a corporate
default.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for DDR include:
--3% same-store NOI growth in 2016-2018;
--G&A to decline slightly relative to total revenues as the
company endeavors to
focus on fewer larger assets via expected asset sales;
--$800 million of dispositions in 2016 and $670 million in 2017,
followed by
$100 million total in 2018. Net proceeds from asset sales will
be used primarily
towards delevering;
--$225 million of acquisitions and development each year from
2016-2018;
--Debt repayment with the issuance of new unsecured bonds;
--Recurring capex divided by recurring operating EBITDA in the
7% to 8% range;
--Fitch assumes no equity issuance in our rating case. Equity
issuance is at
management's discretion, and DDR's common shares are currently
trading at an
8.2% discount to consensus mean net asset value according to SNL
Financial.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.5x is the
primary factor
for positive momentum on the ratings and/or Outlook (June 30,
2016 TTM leverage
was 6.8x);
--Fitch's expectation of growth in the size and quality of the
unencumbered pool
with unencumbered assets (unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed
capitalization
rate of 8%) covering net unsecured debt by 2.5x (this metric is
1.7x as of June
30, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.3x is a less
meaningful ratings sensitivity for positive momentum as it is
less consistent
through interest rate cycles (TTM fixed-charge coverage is
2.6x).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--Base-case liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x (this ratio
is 0.5x for
July 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2018);
--Unencumbered assets to net unsecured debt sustaining below
2.0x;
--Continued management turnover, which reduces market confidence
on the
company's ability to execute on strategy.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
DDR Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facilities at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured term loan at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured convertible notes at 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart material from those contained in the published
financial statements
of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation.
--Recurring joint venture distributions are added to EBITDA to
calculate
leverage and fixed-charge coverage.
--Fitch adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the issuer
requires $15 million of cash for working capital purposes, which
is otherwise
unavailable to repay debt.
