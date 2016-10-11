(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of India-based
property developer,
Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL), and the rating on the
USD175m 10.25%
senior notes due 2019 issued by Jersey-based Century Limited at
'B+'. The
recovery rating on the senior notes has been affirmed at 'RR4'.
The Outlook on
the IDR is Stable.
The affirmation of the ratings assigned to IBREL, India's
third-largest property
developer by market capitalisation, reflect the rising trend in
its contracted
sales and cash collections, improving EBITDA margin and the
higher coverage of
contracted sales/gross debt, all of which Fitch expects to be
sustained in the
medium term. IBREL's land bank of 2,588 acres at the Nashik
Special Economic
Zone and another 1,010 acres at Gurgaon, Mumbai and Chennai, are
adequate to
supports six to seven years of development.
This is counterbalanced by IBREL's small size in relation to
global home
building peers; the rise in net leverage after the developer
increased its stake
in the Singapore Exchange (SGX)-listed Indiabulls Property
Investment Trust
(IPIT); and the low earnings from its London property.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Property Development Business: IBREL's property
development business
improved significantly in the financial year ending-March 2016
(FY16).
Contracted sales grew by 43% to INR29bn (USD437m) in FY16 and
cash collections
more than doubled to INR20bn (FY15: INR9bn). Fitch expects this
trend to be
maintained in the medium-term, underpinned by India's improving
macroeconomic
fundamentals. The developer's ongoing project portfolio
comprised twelve
projects (excluding IPIT's residential projects) located in
seven cities at
end-June 2016, with a gross development value (GDV) of INR262bn.
Blu Estate &
Club in Mumbai remains the developer's largest project,
accounting for over 34%
of GDV at end-June 2016.
Leverage Rises with IPIT Stake: IBREL increased its stake in the
loss-making
IPIT to 54.95% in 1QFY17, from 47.51%, following IPIT's
free-float declining to
3%; below the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) stipulated
floor of 10%.
Trading of IPIT shares on the SGX has been suspended. IPIT's
portfolio comprises
two prime office developments in Mumbai - One Indiabulls Centre
and Indiabulls
Finance Centre - and three luxury residential developments -
Indiabulls Sky,
whose construction has been completed, and the ongoing
Indiabulls Sky Forest and
Indiabulls Sky Suites, with a GDV of INR77bn.
IBREL has fully consolidated IPIT's accounts, increasing its
consolidated debt
by SGD597m (INR29bn). The developer's net leverage, measured by
net
adjusted-debt/adjusted inventory, increased to nearly 50% in
1QFY17, after
moderating to 44% in FY16 (FY15: 53%). IPIT, which is
constituted as a
Singapore-listed trust, is permitted under MAS guidelines to
declare dividends
only when it starts generating positive net income. IBREL is
committed to
completing IPIT's residential development projects and managing
its office
properties. However, the developer is not likely to earn
dividends until IPIT's
residential projects sustain the current momentum in sales and
generate positive
net income.
Stable Financial Metrics: IBREL's financial performance improved
in FY16, with
its operating EBITDA margin increasing to 28% (FY15: 23%), a
moderation in net
leverage and the ratio of contracted sales/gross debt improving
to 0.5x (FY15:
0.3x). Fitch expects the developer to sustain its increasing
trend in contracted
sales, with the ratio of contracted sales/gross debt likely to
trend upwards to
1.0x by end-FY20. IBREL's net leverage, which is close to the
50% level where
Fitch may consider a rating downgrade, is also likely to be
contained below this
level.
Low Earnings from London Property: The book value of IBREL's
property at 22
Mayfair Street, London, is INR18.1bn (10.55% of total assets),
while its rental
income accounts for just 2% of consolidated revenue. The rental
income meets
only some of the interest on the debt raised (including the US
dollar-denominated notes) to fund the property's acquisition in
FY15. The
developer has secured a planning permit from Westminster City
Council for
mixed-use property and the current leases expire in March 2017.
Redevelopment,
which may take 24 to 28 months to complete, is scheduled to
begin soon
thereafter. The income potential of this property may be
ascertained only from
FY20.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for IBREL
include:
- Revenue to grow steadily to approximately INR70bn by FY20, and
- Maintaining an EBITDAR margin of around 35%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained below 25%
- Net debt/adjusted-inventory sustained above 60%
- Contracted sales/gross debt sustained below 0.6x (FY16: 0.48x)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- successful development of London property
- project diversification, with no single project accounting for
more than 10%
of total sales
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity: IBREL's liquidity has improved, with cash
almost doubling
to INR12.4bn at end-FY16 (FY15: INR6.7bn). The developer's
listed mutual fund
investments, which have a book value of INR1.6bn and market
value of INR1.7bn,
provide some financial flexibility. The outstanding cash balance
is adequate to
meet the debt maturities in FY17. Fitch expects IBREL's
liquidity to remain
comfortable in the near to medium term.
Long-Term Secured Debt: Most of IBREL's debts are long term, in
line with the
company's plan to fund all its ongoing projects using long-term
funds to avoid
liquidity issues during construction. In addition, most of its
debt are secured
and are taken out by the special purpose vehicles developing the
projects.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Fitch has consolidated IPIT's total debt based on our assessment
of strong
linkages between IBREL and IPIT, most notably that IBREL
guarantee's IPIT's
debt. Given the significant structural subordination with
respect to IPIT's
debt, Fitch has not adjusted EBITDA or FFO in respect of IPIT.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012920
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001