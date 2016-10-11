(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Indonesia-based property
developer PT Alam Sutera
Realty Tbk (ASRI) at 'B+'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has
also affirmed
ASRI's senior unsecured debt rating at 'B+' and assigned a
Recovery Rating of
'RR4'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
The affirmation of ASRI's ratings reflects our view that the
company's weak
contracted sales over the 18 months to end-August 2016 is mostly
cyclical and
its business risk profile is largely intact, supported by a
large low-cost land
bank, quality assets and established domestic franchise.
The Negative Outlook on ASRI's Long-Term IDR reflects the
potential challenges
it may face in improving contracted sales. The high proportion
of commercial
property sales and bulk land-sales to institutional buyers in
its pipeline has
increased ASRI's business risk profile, but may be
counterbalanced by a more
conservative capital structure. Fitch may downgrade ASRI's
ratings if the
company cannot improve contracted sales to at least IDR3.5trn by
end-2017 or if
the ratio of contracted sales/gross debt remains lower than
0.6x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weaker Sales Largely Cyclical: ASRI's recorded IDR1.2trn of
contracted sales in
the first eight months to end-August 2016 was just 23% of its
full-year target
of IDR5trn; a similar performance to 2015. This was mostly due
to a higher
proportion of commercial-property in the company's sales mix at
a time of slower
domestic economic activity and weak property demand. The
company's inability to
sell its office tower, The Tower, in Jakarta's central business
district amid an
office space glut is a key reason behind continued weak
contracted sales.
However, we expect better sales from this project in 2017 with
improved domestic
economic sentiment.
Long-Term Credit-Profile Intact: ASRI's business risk is
fundamentally
unchanged, with a large low-cost land bank and established
domestic franchise.
The company had a land bank of over 19 million square meters
(sqm) available for
development, with a carrying value of over IDR8.6trn, at
end-June 2016. Overall,
we expect ASRI's contracted sales to improve to at least
IDR3.5trn in 2017,
supported by better domestic demand. Cash flows will also be
driven by its
agreement with China Fortune Land Development Co. Ltd (CFLD) to
sell its land
bank in the Pasar Kemis district in Tangerang, a region situated
30km west of
Jakarta. ASRI received a deposit of IDR1.45trn in July 2016 as
part of this
agreement and is expected to sell around 1 million sqm of land
to CFLD annually
for the next five years.
Improving Macroeconomic Sentiment: Domestic consumer sentiment
has been
improving since 2Q16, fuelled by lower commodity price
volatility and a more
stable exchange rate. The government's infrastructure expansion
programme also
had better traction compared with 2015 and its tax amnesty
programme, announced
in June 2016, has performed better than the government expected.
The real estate
industry directly benefits from any wealth repatriated as part
of the programme,
which has to be invested in either real estate or government
securities. We
expect increased domestic declarations of wealth to help more
consumers purchase
property, which had been put on hold following the government's
increased
scrutiny around tax evasion since 2015. Indicators of real
economic activity,
such as domestic traffic volumes and automobile sales, are also
rising; see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1010932"> Fitch:
Indonesia Economic
Rebound to Spur Industrial-Land Demand, dated 29 August
2016.
Execution Risks Remain: Fitch believes ASRI may find it
challenging to sell 1
million sqm of land annually to CFLD. The cooperation agreement
delineates 5
million sqm of land in Pasar Kemis. Fitch expects it to be
difficult and costly
to acquire the requisite land beyond the first two years. CFLD
also has the
right to set-off part of the land value purchased from ASRI
against the advance
payment, and ASRI will have to return the balance to CFLD if the
agreement is
terminated.
Large Low-Cost Land Bank: The average cost of the company's land
bank was
IDR0.5m per sqm at end-June 2016. ASRI sold its residential land
plots at an
average price of IDR5m per sqm in 2015, and its commercial plots
in its mature
township of Alam Sutera fetched an average price of IDR23m. The
company reduced
incremental land purchases in 2015 to IDR409bn, from IDR1.3trn
in 2014, to
conserve cash amid weaker property sales. It expects to purchase
between
IDR1trn-1.3trn annually in 2017 and 2018.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for ASRI include:
- IDR1.4trn of contracted sales for 2016 and IDR3.5trn for 2017
- cash collections from contracted sales to be made over two to
three years on
average, in line with cash collections
- contracted sales/gross debt ratio to improve to around 0.6x in
2017 (LTM to
June 2016: 0.4x; 2015: 0.3x)
- Net debt/adjusted inventory to remain less than 50% over the
next three years
(end-June 2016: 49%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a
downgrade include:
- inability to improve annual contracted sales to at least
IDR3.5trn by end-2017
- inability to improve contracted sales/gross debt to more than
0.6x by end-2017
- net debt/adjusted inventory sustained more than 50%
- higher spending on non-core businesses.
Positive: Not meeting the negative rating sensitivities for an
extended period
may result in the Outlook being revised to Stable.
LIQUIDITY
ASRI's earliest significant debt maturity is in 2019, when the
USD225m (around
IDR3trn) five-year 9% senior unsecured bond falls due. ASRI has
drawn a further
IDR1.5trn of construction finance from banks as at end-June
2016, which it has
used to complete its high-rise projects amid weak cash flows.
Repayments of
these loans are manageable, as they are spread across the next
four to five
years.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Negative Outlook
- Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'B+'; assigned Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'
Alam Synergy Pte Ltd
- Long-term rating on USD225m senior unsecured bond due in 2019:
affirmed at
'B+/RR4'
- Long-term rating on USD235m senior unsecured bond due in 2020:
affirmed at
'B+/RR4'
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
