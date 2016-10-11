(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-
and Short-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Ryder System, Inc. (Ryder) at
'A-'/ 'F2',
following the completion of its fleet leasing peer review. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings are supported by Ryder's established market position
in the truck
leasing business, growing market share in the logistics and
supply chain
solutions (SCS) business, good asset quality, relatively
consistent operating
performance through various cycles, appropriate leverage, solid
liquidity, and a
largely unsecured funding profile.
Rating constraints specific to Ryder include the company's
pension obligation,
which can have an impact on balance sheet leverage, and customer
concentrations
in the SCS segment. Rating constraints applicable to the broader
truck leasing
sector include cyclicality inherent in used vehicle pricing and
the commercial
rental business and potential regulatory impact on business
trends.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation for continued
economic access to
the capital markets through various market cycles, limited
sensitivity to rising
interest rates, strong liquidity, appropriate leverage, and
continued earnings
growth over the Outlook horizon, driven by growth in
full-service lease and
contract maintenance revenue, as well as increased penetration
in the supply
chain outsourcing business.
Asset Quality Mean Reversion Expected
Ryder's asset quality and equipment valuation metrics are
strongly influenced by
the general condition of the domestic economy. Net accounts
receivables
write-offs were 1.43% in 2015, and modestly higher than the
five-year average of
1.06% and which Fitch believes remains relatively low. Mean
reversion is
expected in the medium term, as Fitch views asset quality
performance at current
historical lows as unsustainable. That said, write-offs are not
expected to
approach peak levels experienced in 2009.
The company reported average gains on the sale of trucks,
tractors, and trailers
of 23.8% between 2011 and 2015. Gains on sales of equipment have
been elevated
in recent years given strong demand by buyers to purchase
pre-2010 engines.
Sales gains in the first-half of 2016 (1H16) declined 45.6%
year-over-year,
reflecting lower used vehicle pricing, offset by higher sales
volume. Fitch
expects gains on sale will continue to moderate in the medium-
to longer-term
given normalization of used vehicle pricing from historical
highs.
Relatively Consistent Operating Performance
Ryder reported 6% operating revenue growth in 1H16, reflecting
higher revenue
across all operating segments, partially offset by a negative
impact from
foreign exchange. Pre-tax income decreased 6% to $205.5 million
in 1H16, due to
lower commercial rental revenue and reduced gains on used
vehicle sales,
partially offset by higher full-service lease results, lower
insurance costs in
dedicated transportation solutions (DTS), and increased pricing,
new business,
and increased volumes in DTS and SCS.
This translated into annualized pre-tax return on assets of
3.7%, which is
modestly below the five-year average of 4%. Fitch expects
operating performance
to remain relatively consistent in 2H16, supported by growth in
full-service
leasing, tight management of fleet inventories, and controlling
costs amid a
weaker environment for rentals, and lower used vehicle prices.
Fitch believes interest rate sensitivity is relatively limited
for Ryder as
rental contracts are typically short term and increased funding
costs can be
passed through to the full-service lease customers. However,
there is a slight
lag on the leasing side given that contracts are typically
intermediate-term;
however, Ryder seeks to mitigate this by issuing term debt in an
attempt to
match-fund that portion of the business.
Appropriate Leverage
Ryder has an articulated long-term leverage target, defined as
managed
debt-to-equity including the present value of capital lease
obligations of
2.25x-2.75x. Managed leverage amounted to 2.75x, as of June 30,
2016, which is
within the target but modestly higher than the average of 2.54x
since 2011, as
capital expenditures have been funded with increased borrowings
in recent years.
For leasing companies, Fitch focuses on managed debt-to-tangible
equity in its
analysis of leverage. On this basis, leverage amounted to 3.51x
as of June 30,
2016, which is consistent with the average of 3.59x since 2011.
Ryder's pension obligation is viewed as having a potential
negative impact to
the company's leverage profile given the accumulated net pension
equity charge
(after tax) of $577 million, which was due to the underfunded
status (79% as of
end-2015) of its defined benefit plans. Even so, Fitch expects
leverage to
decline toward the midpoint of Ryder's articulated range by
end-2016, driven by
retained earnings generation and lower capital expenditures.
Fitch believes
Ryder's leverage metrics are appropriate for its current
ratings, and
incorporate the expectation that Ryder will scale or pull-back
on repurchase
activity, as necessary, to manage leverage within its long-term
target.
In December 2015, Ryder reinstated its antidilutive share
repurchase program,
which allows the company to repurchase up to 2 million shares of
common stock in
periodic, open-market transactions. In 1H16, the company
repurchased a total of
321,718 shares at an average price per share of $68.05. We do
not expect further
material repurchases of common stock given that managed leverage
is already near
the top of Ryder's articulated range.
Solid Liquidity Profile
Fitch views Ryder's liquidity as solid, supported by the
substantial cash
generating capability of the operating lease portfolio. While
free cash flow
(FCF) generation was negative for 6M16, this is attributable to
the firm
investing primarily in full-service lease assets which are
expected to generate
meaningful cash earnings. When lease and/or rental demand
declines, the firm has
historically managed its fleet down quickly, resulting in
positive FCF and an
ability to de-lever, as was observed during the recent financial
crisis.
In addition, corporate credit facilities serve as a source of
contingent
liquidity. Ryder has a $1.2 billion global revolving credit
facility provided by
a syndicate of 12 banks, which also serves as a backstop to its
commercial paper
issuance. Borrowing availability under the facility amounted to
$425 million, as
of June 30, 2016. Based on unrestricted cash of $66 million and
estimated
annualized operating cash flow of $1.5 billion, Ryder would have
sufficient
liquidity to address near-term debt maturities of $1.1 billion
in the next 12
months.
Continued Funding Flexibility
Ryder is predominately funded through unsecured debt, which
represented around
92% of total funding as of June 30, 2016. This is viewed
positively by Fitch, as
available unencumbered assets improve balance sheet flexibility
in times of
market stress. Sale-leaseback transactions and capital leases
represented 8% of
total funding. Borrowings from these sources have been modest,
but remain
important for Ryder, as they provide additional funding
diversity.
The company has demonstrated strong access to various funding
sources through a
variety of market cycles. In 1H16, Ryder issued $300 million of
unsecured
medium-term notes maturing in November 2021. The proceeds from
the issuance were
used to repay maturing debt and for general corporate purposes.
Fitch believes
Ryder will continue to opportunistically access the capital
markets to maintain
funding diversity and optimize pricing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes positive rating actions are limited over the
medium term.
However, positive rating momentum could develop over the longer
term from
greater revenue diversification, stronger liquidity, and lower
tangible balance
sheet leverage.
Conversely, negative rating actions could be driven by an
increase in tangible
balance sheet leverage resulting from a decline in earnings
and/or free cash
flow beyond Fitch's expectations, or a substantial pension
charge which inflates
leverage meaningfully beyond the targeted range for an extended
period. In
addition, deterioration in the firm's competitive position,
weaker asset quality
metrics, an inability to realize residual values on used
vehicles, a material
increase in non-earning vehicles, and/or a decline in liquidity
could also
result in negative rating actions.
Established in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, FL, Ryder is one
of the world's
largest providers of highway transportation services. The
company's stock is
listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'R'.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings as follows:
Ryder System, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Fitch has made no
adjustments that
are not disclosed within the company's public filings.
