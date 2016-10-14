(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Czech Republic's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A+' with a
Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Czech Republic's senior
unsecured foreign
and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A+'. The
Country Ceiling
has been affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local
Currency IDRs at
'F1+'. The ratings on Czech Republic's senior unsecured
short-term foreign and
local currency issues have also been affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Czech Republic's 'A+' ratings reflects its
strong external
creditor position (net external debt was -30% of GDP at
end-2015), strengthening
government finances thanks to close-to-balance general
government accounts, and
solid banking system. The general strength of the country's
institutions is
underpinned by European Union (EU) membership. GDP per capita is
in line with
the peer group median but well below that of the 'AA' rating
category. The path
of convergence towards EU level of development has slowed
relative to pre-2008.
In 2016, Fitch expects the government's fiscal deficit will be
0.4% of GDP, from
0.6% in 2015, and well below regional and most European peers.
The budget
benefits from strong revenues related to an improved economy and
stronger tax
compliance. Lower public investment, consistent with the EU fund
cycle, and
negative yields on new debt issues are pushing down expenditure.
Part of the
fiscal space will be used to increase wages in the period
leading up to the
general election scheduled for late 2017. Fitch consequently
expects the deficit
to increase to 0.7% in 2017 and 2018.
Fitch expects government debt will continue to decline as a
result of lower
government deficits, to 37% of GDP by 2018 and 32% by 2025 from
41.1% in 2015.
The expectation of currency appreciation after the removal of
the exchange rate
floor has prompted speculative foreign inflows into the
CZK-denominated
government debt, pushing the share of non-resident holdings up
to 26% in July
2016 from 15% in 2013. This potentially exposes government debt
market to
capital outflows. This risk is mitigated by highly liquid
domestic banks and
strong government finances dynamics.
Fitch expects real GDP growth will slow to 2.4% in 2016 from
4.6% in 2015,
reflecting lower public investment given the start of a new EU
financial
disbursement cycle. Consumption will be the main driver of
growth, supported by
the fall in unemployment (4.2% in July 2016). In 2017 and 2018,
growth should
accelerate to 2.6% as public investment gradually recovers. The
main risk to the
forecast is the uncertain external environment. The expected
removal of the
exchange rate floor in 2017 could also affect export performance
via
strengthening of the currency.
Monetary policy is highly accommodative, with a combination of
an historically
low policy rate and the floor of EUR/CZK27 on the exchange rate
since November
2013. The floor was introduced to counter deflationary pressures
by preventing
the koruna from appreciating against the euro. Inflation has
remained well below
the Czech National Bank's (CNB) 2% target, at 0.5% y/y in
September 2016. Based
on the guidance provided by CNB members, the exit from the
policy should take
place when inflation is back at the 2% target, in a sustainable
manner, which
the CNB expects to see in mid-2017. The exit strategy will also
in part depend
on ECB policy.
Both the floor on the euro-Czech koruna exchange rate and its
possible removal
in 2017 are consistent with our view that the Czech Republic
benefits from a
credible and advanced monetary policy framework. The floor has
helped growth
recover, improved external metrics and should help boost
inflation towards the
2% target. No direct negative impact on public finances should
arise from
potential central bank losses linked to balance sheet expansion.
Macro-financial
risks associated with removing the floor appear manageable.
The accommodative monetary stance has supported an acceleration
in banks'
lending to the private sector, to 6.0% y/y in August 2016 (from
2.7% in 2014).
Growth in housing loans has been especially strong at 8.1% y/y
in August
prompting the central bank to tighten macro prudential
requirements. In Fitch's
view, Czech banks have sufficiently high capital ratios (common
equity Tier 1
ratio at 16.8% in June 2016) to continue credit expansion in
housing loans.
Banks also benefit from ample liquidity (loan to deposit ratio
at 78%) and
limited non-performing loans (5.3%).
Doing Business indicators by the World Bank are slightly below
the 'A' median.
The Czech Republic ranks 36th out of 189 countries in the World
Bank's Doing
Business survey for 2016, behind Slovakia (29) and Poland (25)
but above Romania
(37) and Hungary (42).
Fitch expects that the coalition government, in place since
January 2014, will
hold until the general election due in autumn 2017, although
tensions will
likely rise between the main coalition parties, ANO (centre
right) and the
ruling CSSD (social democrat), in the run-up to the election.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Czech Republic a score
equivalent to a rating of
'A+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside
pressures on the rating are currently balanced. The main factors
that could,
individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action
are:
-Higher growth rates that would drive faster income convergence
towards the
median for 'AA' rated countries over the medium term, without a
build-up of
imbalances.
-An improvement in structural indicators including the business
environment.
-Sustained reduction in general government debt consistent with
continued tight
budget deficit.
The main risk factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action are:
-A substantial deterioration in Czech economic growth, for
example, due to a
global slowdown or changing growth patterns in key export
partners.
-A material increase in the public debt ratio, for instance,
brought about by
substantial fiscal loosening.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that growth in the eurozone, Czech Republic's main
economic
partner, will be 1.4% in each of 2017 and 2018 from 2.1% in 2015
and 1.6% in
2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Krisjanis Krustins
Associate Director
+852 2263 9831
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013176
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001