(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Terms of Trade Weigh on EM
Sovereign Ratings
here
LONDON, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that shifts in the
terms of trade (the ratio of export prices to import prices) can
have a profound
effect on economies and sovereign ratings. Emerging markets have
been hard hit
by the dramatic fall in commodity prices since mid-2014 as they
are net
exporters of commodities. This has been the single most
important factor behind
the wave of 13 EM sovereign rating downgrades in 2015 and a
record 18 in 2016, a
combined two-thirds of which were major commodity exporters.
A decline in the terms of trade can lead to a fall in growth and
GDP per capita,
deterioration in current account and budget balances, a rise in
public debt or a
drawdown in assets, and a decline in foreign exchange reserves
and/or exchange
rates. Countries lacking fiscal and external buffers may have to
make
pro-cyclical spending cuts to narrow twin deficits. In severe
cases, a rise in
borrowing costs, loss of capital market access, asset price
falls, worsening
bank asset quality and political stresses can add to challenges.
Overall, Fitch estimates that EM terms of trade have declined by
20% over
2014-2016, based on adjusted UNCTAD and IMF data. The EM regions
that have seen
the greatest declines are the Middle East & North Africa (MENA),
the
Commonwealth of Independent States, sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and
Latin America.
In contrast, China has gained, helping to cushion the impact of
its growth
slowdown on living standards.
Shifts in the terms of trade are strongly correlated with
sovereign rating
actions by Fitch, by region and for EMs as a whole, as
demonstrated by the
relationship between indices of the terms of trade and Fitch's
Sovereign Credit
Index (SCI) of average ratings. The relationship is strongest
for the main
commodity exporting regions: SSA, MENA and Latin America.
EM sovereign ratings are still on a downtrend, even though
commodity prices
started falling in mid-2014 and appear to have passed their
trough. Ratings for
commodity exporters build in some tolerance for price shocks,
particularly where
buffers are large. Critically, sovereign rating actions also
take account of the
size and effectiveness of a country's policy response to terms
of trade shocks.
The drop in oil prices proved larger and longer than expected
when the cycle
first turned. The full impact can take time to feed through to
credit metrics,
as countries initially draw on reserves and financing options,
and due to lags
and informal buffers in the economy. The impact of oil prices on
budgets is
non-linear and so proved much more challenging when they dropped
further to
USD35/b in 1Q16. Many countries are still running substantial
twin deficits at
current oil prices and thus still experiencing rising public and
external debt
ratios.
Sixteen EM sovereigns are on Negative Outlook, of which half are
heavily
dependent on commodity exports, signalling that further
downgrades are likely.
Fitch's forecast assumption is for only a gradual increase in
Brent oil prices,
from an average of USD42/b in 2016 to USD45/b in 2017, USD55/b
in 2018 and
USD65/b by 2019. Nevertheless, if commodity prices slowly
recover, this should
start to feed through to stronger economic performance. The
strong historical
relationship between the terms of trade and EM sovereign ratings
suggests the
outlook should then start to brighten.
The report, "Terms of Trade Weigh on EM Sovereign Ratings", is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 73530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
