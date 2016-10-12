(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, October 12 (Fitch) Financial Technology companies
(FinTech) are
becoming important players in the Mexican financial system and
could support
financial inclusion, says Fitch Ratings. As a Latin American
market with
significant growth opportunities for FinTech, these companies
could help
increase the country's financial intermediation levels, which
are among the
lowest in the region.
According to Inegi's (National Institute of Statistics and
Geography) latest
report, approximately 50% of Mexico's population over six years
old has internet
access. Additionally, 77.7 million people in the country use a
mobile phone,
two-thirds of which are smartphones. In Fitch's view, the need
for more agile
and simpler financial services, the described growing usage of
mobile devices
and the shift toward technological and mobile financial services
could underpin
growth in this segment in the foreseeable future.
According to Finnovista's FinTech Radar, Mexico is the largest
Latin American
FinTech market with approximately 158 startups. Most of these
focus in payments
and remittances, lending, enterprise and personal financial
management and
crowdfunding, among other segments. Underserved retail segments
(individuals and
SMEs) are the main focus of these new companies.
Mexico's National Policy for financial inclusion supports the
use of technology
to reach dispersed locations and the unbanked segments of the
population. The
local bank regulator has also been active in supporting the
development of
technology in financial services. One of the most recent changes
to the banking
law (Circular Unica de Bancos), published in September 2016,
focuses on the
promotion of loan growth and product disbursement through
electronic means. In
Fitch's view, these changes enhance the regulatory framework for
massive movable
money and will allow banks to continue expanding their financial
services and to
develop strategies in order to be prepared to face the future
growing
competition from FinTech companies.
A regulation tailored specifically to FinTech companies is still
pending, but
the government has announced it is underway. Fitch believes
regulators will face
the challenge of mitigating risks such as frauds, identity theft
and money
laundering, without discouraging financial inclusion, innovation
and
competition. Regulation could enhance transparency and security
to lenders and
borrowers.
Some non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) are investing
through equity
participation in FinTech startups or by developing a separate
FinTech business
line. Many Mexican banks are developing technological tools,
mobile apps,
digital branches and some other electronic products to enhance
customer
experience and satisfaction in order to strengthen their
competitive position.
Some banks are adopting collaboration models with FinTech firms
to maintain
their market positioning and expand their businesses more
efficiently, promoting
Fintech labs and innovation or even acquiring some equity
interests in startups.
Some Fitch rated NBFIs that have started placing bets on Fintech
startups
include: Credito Real S.A.B. de C.V., Sofom E.R. (Credito Real),
Crediclub SA.
de C.V., SFP (Crediclub), Corporativo GBM, S.A. de C.V.
(Corporativo GBM) and
Vector Casa de Bolsa S.A. de C.V. (Vector). Rated banks
collaborating with
Fintech labs and/or innovation programs include: BBVA Bancomer
S.A. (Bancomer),
Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A.B. de C.V.(Banregio GF), Bankaool
S.A.
(Bankaooland Gentera S.A.B. de C.V. (Gentera). Gentera also has
equity interests
in a FinTech firm.
In Fitch's opinion, investment in technology is positive to the
extent that it
is accompanied by a robust risk control framework to prevent
frauds and
operational risks. It is also important that use of these
technologies does not
translate into a general loosening of underwriting standards
that may put
pressure on financial institutions' asset quality.
Mexican financial entities and authorities are taking important
and positive
steps toward the oversight of electronic transactions. However,
there is still
space to build a solid and complete regulatory framework for
Fintech firms and
to reach the ample unbanked segment, which will need to turn its
payment habits
to electronic or mobile channels. Fitch believes this cultural
change may take
some time.
Contact:
Bertha Perez
Associate Director
+52-81-8399-9161
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Alba Maria Zavala, CFA
Associate Director
+52-81-8399-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
