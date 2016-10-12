(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 12 (Fitch) Nigerian banks are experiencing a
sharp rise in
non-performing loans (NPL) but in isolation asset-quality
deterioration is not
yet a negative driver for the 11 rated commercial banks in the
country, says
Fitch Ratings.
Worsening NPL trends in the sector have accelerated since
end-2015 and we expect
this to continue because operating conditions remain difficult.
The Nigerian
Central Bank's latest financial stability report says sector
NPLs rose to 11.7%
of gross loans at end-June 2016 from 5.3% at end-2015. This
exceeds our
start-of-year expectations for a 10% NPL ratio by end-2016. But
NPLs are not
evenly spread among banks and sector NPL ratios are distorted by
some
exceptionally high concentrations. For example, First Bank of
Nigeria, the
country's largest bank, reported a 23% NPL ratio at end-June
2016. Some
tolerance remains on NPL ratios for the banks' Viability
Ratings, which are all
in the 'b' range.
Other key concerns are tightening foreign currency (FC)
liquidity, weakening
capital adequacy ratios and the sovereign's ability to support
banks, given its
weaker financial flexibility. If current challenges do not ease,
the banks could
face further downgrades.
Our discussions with banks indicate that most impairments are
concentrated in
the private sector, which is affected by FC shortages and the
depreciation of
the naira. Borrowers are struggling to access scarce FC and
those dependent on
naira income are finding it hard to meet escalating repayment
costs triggered by
the depreciation.
Sector NPLs would have been higher if banks had not undertaken
widespread
restructuring of loans to the oil and gas sector, which accounts
for 30% of
total sector loans. Asset-quality indicators in these portfolios
are therefore
holding up as borrowers are able to comply with generous loan
maturity
extensions. But the central bank warns that it is expecting
continued
deterioration across banks' oil and gas portfolios during 2H16
as the sector
faces sustained low oil prices and production disruptions.
Nigeria's central bank sets an informal maximum 5% NPL ratio for
all banks. Once
this is breached, the regulator can impose measures to boost
capital, such as
restrictions on dividend payments. In a one-off policy change,
the central bank
allowed banks to write off fully reserved NPLs by end-2016.
Writing off loans is
normally protracted, but even this measure is unlikely to
significantly bring
down the level of sector NPLs.
The central bank says that unreserved NPLs represented a high
31% of regulatory
capital in the sector at end-June 2016, far higher than the 6%
reported at
end-2015. This puts further pressure on capital ratios, which
have been affected
by currency devaluation, causing some banks to report limited
buffers over
regulatory minimums.
Nigeria's economy remains in recession and we think it will be
difficult for
banks to contain the escalation of NPLs. Data published by the
National Bureau
of Statistics shows that domestic output in 2Q16 contracted by
2%, following a
0.4% contraction in 1Q16. Low global oil prices, a reduction in
oil production
levels, energy and FC shortages, price rises, with inflation
reaching 17.6% in
August, and weak consumer demand are all contributing to the
downturn.
We expect real GDP to contract by 1% in 2016, against our
previous forecast of a
1.5% expansion. We do expect a limited bounce-back and our 2017
forecast
foresees a recovery to 2.6%. But the medium-term growth outlook
remains
significantly lower than the 5.6% growth of 2010-2014.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
