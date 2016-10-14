(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/PARIS, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Polish City of
Kielce's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB' and National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(pol)'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario of
the city's
satisfactory operating performance and sound debt ratios for the
current
ratings, supported by robust management and a growing national
economy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
We expect Kielce to maintain its satisfactory operating
performance over the
medium term with an operating margin of 7%-8% and an operating
balance at 1.5x
annual debt service. The debt-to-current balance ratio should
remain at around
12 years, in line with Fitch-estimated average debt maturity of
11 years.
This forecast is based on the assumption that the local
authorities will keep
operating expenditure growth below or in line with operating
revenue growth as
they have done in the past. Additionally national economic
growth should support
local economic development and positively impact the city's tax
revenue.
Kielce's administration is a supportive rating factor. To limit
the growth of
more rigid expenditure, the city's authorities are closely
monitoring spending
on employment, organising collective tenders for utilities and
modernising
public buildings. These measures should allow Kielce to keep
operating spending
increase below or in line with operating revenue growth over the
medium term.
We expect capex in 2016 to halve from its peak of PLN303m in
2015 following the
completion of major investments. Due to prolonged delays on the
national level
in launching EU funds, we expect the next peak of capex to come
in 2018-2020. We
forecast Kielce's capex in 2017-2018 to average PLN200m per
year, with around
50% financing from capital revenue and the current balance and
the remainder by
new debt.
Fitch assumes that Kielce's direct debt in 2016-2018 will remain
moderate at
below 70% of current revenue. We forecast a moderate increase in
debt during
this period as a result of infrastructure investment, which will
largely be
co-financed by the EU budget.
As with other municipalities in Poland, Kielce launched the
"Family 500+"
programme in April 2016, which pays out a cash benefit of PLN500
per month per
child to families with more than one child. The local government
will disburse
the benefit - estimated at PLN63m in 2016 - made by the central
government
through transfers. As a result the programme is neutral to
Kielce's operating
balance. This means comparison of operating and current margins,
as well as
debt-to-current revenue between 2016 and 2015, will be less than
meaningful.
Kielce is a medium-sized city in Poland with around 200.000
inhabitants.
Kielce's economy is diversified but is weaker than other cities
that are also
capitals of their respective regions. GDP per capita in 2014
(latest available
data) for the Kielecki sub-region, which includes Kielce and
surrounding
villages, was 79% of the national average. We estimate the
city's wealth
indicators are on a par with the national average, as Kielce is
the strongest
area in the sub-region.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if improvements of operating
performance are
sustained, accompanied by diminishing recourse to debt leading
to an improved
debt-to-current balance ratio of below 10 years.
The ratings could be downgraded if the city's operating
performance deteriorates
such that debt servicing (interest and principal
repayment)-to-operating balance
materially exceeds 100% for a sustained period (2015: 66%).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 82
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013148
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
