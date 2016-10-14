(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia telah
memberikan Peringkat
Nasional Jangka Panjang 'A+(idn) atas Sukuk Subordinasi sejumlah
maksimum
IDR1trilyun yang berjangka waktu 7 tahun yang akan diterbitkan
PT Bank
BRISyariah (BRIS; AA+(idn)/Stabil).
Hasil dari penerbitan ini akan digunakan untuk memperkuat
struktur permodalan
dan mendukung pertumbuhan bisnis bank.
Peringkat yang diberikan mempertimbangkan struktur dan
dokumentasi dari sukuk
yang meliputi fitur-fitur berikut:
- Sukuk mencerminkan kewajiban langsung, tersubordinasi, tanpa
jaminan dari
BRISdan setara dengan kewajiban tanpa jaminan dan tersubordinasi
BRIS lainnya.
- Komitmen BRIS yang tidak dapat ditarik kembali untuk membeli
aset pada saat
jatuh tempo atau deklarasiperistiwa gagal bayar (default).
- Jumlah yang dibayarkan merupakan agregat dari nilai nominal
dari sukuk yang
beredar ditambah distribusi berkala yang diakumulasi dan belum
dibayarkan.
- Kepada pemegang sukuk, pada setiap tanggal distribusi berkala,
BRIS akan
membayar bagi hasil yang bersumber dari pendapatan portofolio
pembiayaan rupiah.
Pendapatan ini seharusnya mencukupi untuk mendanai kewajiban
pembayaran
distribusi berkala BRIS.
- Bilamana sukuk tidak lagi menjadi efek syariah, sukuk akan
dinyatakan gagal
bayar dan segera menjadi jatuh tempo dan harus dibayarkan
kembali.
Transaksi ini akan diatur menurut hukum Indonesia. Fitch tidak
mengutarakan
opini apakah dokumen transaksi yang relevan dapat diterapkan
berdasarkan hukum
Indonesia, tetapi mempertimbangkan intensi BRIS untuk mendukung
kewajiban sukuk
ini. Peringkat dari Fitch atas efek ini mencerminkan kepercayaan
Fitch bahwa
BRIS akan bertanggung-jawab atas kewajibannya. Demikian pula,
dengan menetapkan
peringkat pada sukuk subordinasi ini, Fitch tidak menyampaikan
opini mengenai
kepatuhan struktur terhadap prinsip syariah.
Peringkat nasional di kategori 'A' menunjukkan ekspektasi akan
resiko gagal
bayar yang rendah relatif terhadap emiten atau surat utang
lainnya di Indonesia.
Namun adanya perubahan pada keadaan atau kondisi ekonomi bisa
saja mempengaruhi
kapasitas untuk membayar secara tepat waktu dibandingkan
komitmen keuangan yang
ditunjukkan oleh kategori peringkat yang lebih tinggi.
FAKTOR-FAKTOR PENGGERAK PERINGKAT
Sukuk Subordinasi yang akan diterbitkan diperingkat tiga notch
di bawah
Peringkat Nasional Jangka Panjang BRIS di 'AA+(idn)', di mana
satu notch untuk
risiko loss severity dan dua tingkat untuk risiko
non-performance, sesuai dengan
Global Bank Rating Criteria dari Fitch. Hal ini menunjukkan
peringkat yang
serupa yang akan diberikan kepada efek yang sama jika efek
serupa diterbitkan
oleh bank induknya, PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI; BBB-/AAA
(idn)/Stabil).
Penurunan tingkat untuk risiko loss-severity mencerminkan status
subordinasi
relatif terhadap instrumen senior tanpa jaminan, adanya klausul
non-viability
dan fitur partial atau full write-down pada saat point of
non-viability terjadi.
Penurunan dua tingkat dari non-performance berasal dari resiko
penundaan dari
pembayaran kupon atau dana pokok dari instrumen, dimana
pendistribusian akan
ditunda dan diakumulasikan jika pembayaran tersebut dapat
menyebabkan rasio
permodalan BRIS tidak memenuhi persyaratan aturan minimum
permodalan.
Peringkat BRIS's mencerminkan ekspektasi Fitch untuk kemungkinan
kuat dukungan
luar biasa dari bank induk, BRI, jika dibutuhkan. Fitch
memandang BRIS memiliki
peran penting dalam ekspansi bisnis BRI di bisnis bank shariah
di Indonesia.
Peringkat Nasional Jangka Panjang BRIS berada satu notch di
bawah peringkat
perusahaan induk untuk mencerminkan peranannya yang terbatas
dalam hal
kontribusi terhadap franchise keseluruhan perusahaan induk.
SENSITIVITAS PERINGKAT
Setiap perubahan dalam profil kredit standalone perusahaan
induk, BRI, akan
mempengaruhi peringkat instrumen ini. Tekanan penurunan
peringkat dapat timbul
dari penurunan signifikan pada kualitas aset BRI dan melemahnya
penyangga
penyerap kerugian (loss-absorption buffer), khususnya dalam
penurunan tajam yang
berkepanjangan. Fitch bisa memperlebar notching untuk loss
severity pada
peringkat sukuk menjadi dua jika tambahan resiko dari fitur
write-down menjadi
material.
Kenaikan peringkat standalone bank induk dapat berasal dari
perbaikan
fundamental dari lingkungan operational termasuk di pasar modal
dan ekonomi,
tata kelola perusahaan yang lebih baik, dan perbaikan yang lebih
visibel dalam
budaya manajemen risiko bank.
Contact:
Analis Utama
Tomi Rustamiaji
Analyst
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6810
Ketua Komite
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Catatan: Peringkat Nasional Fitch menggambarkan ukuran relatif
atas kredibilitas
entitas yang diperingkat di negara-negara yang memiliki
peringkat sovereign
relatif rendah dan ada kebutuhan untuk dilakukan pemeringkatan
dimaksud.
Peringkat terbaik di suatu negara adalah 'AAA' dan peringkat
lainnya
menggambarkan tingkat risiko relatif terhadap peringkat 'AAA'.
Peringkat
nasional dirancang untuk digunakan oleh sebagian besar investor
lokal di pasar
lokal dan diidentifikasi dengan menggunakan tambahan tanda
sesuai dengan negara
masing-masing. Sebagai contoh 'AAA(idn)' untuk Peringkat
Nasional di Indonesia.
Karenanya, peringkat ini tidak dapat dibandingkan secara
internasional.
Informasi tambahan tersedia di www.fitchratings.com.
Solicitation Status
Setiap peringkat yang disebutkan dalam Rating Action Commentary
(RAC) dari mana
report ini diakses adalah permintaan dari penerbit surat
berharga atau entitas
yang bertindak atas nama penerbit surat berharga ("Solicited -
Sell Side"). Oleh
karena itu, Fitch memperoleh kompensasi untuk penyediaan
peringkat.
Solicitation status yang diberikan berlaku efektif pada tanggal
RAC
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001