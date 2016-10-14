(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Luxembourg's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Luxembourg's senior unsecured
Local Currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at
'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Luxembourg's 'AAA' IDRs reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Luxembourg's rating balances its high income per capita, strong
governance
indicators, high growth potential and solid public finances
against higher
macroeconomic volatility, and heavy reliance on the financial
services sector.
Public finances are a key rating strength for Luxembourg, with a
five-year
average budget surplus of 1.0% of GDP, compared with a deficit
of 0.5% for the
'AAA'-median. The government has been implementing mild fiscal
consolidation
since the 2015 budget in October 2014, to offset the loss of
e-VAT revenues due
to a change in EU rules to allocate tax revenues on online
purchases to the
customer's country. The general government surplus was 1.6% of
GDP in 2015, and
Fitch expects a slight narrowing to 1.2% of GDP in 2016.
Fitch forecasts the 2017 budget balance to weaken to 0.1% of
GDP, due to the
government's tax reform measure, and to remain broadly balanced
in the medium
term. The measures represent an easing in the annual tax burden
by 0.8% of GDP
according to the government's estimates, phased in over 2017-18,
with
four-fifths of the impact aimed at raising household disposable
income, and the
remaining impact benefiting businesses. This includes a fall in
the corporate
tax rate to 26% from 29% by 2018. The fiscal balance is also
worsened by the
impact of the automatic wage indexation exercise on public wage
expenditure, but
our projection excludes an expected additional rise in public
sector wages as a
result of the wage negotiations due in 2017-18.
Public debt is the lowest amongst 'AAA' rated sovereigns at
22.6% of GDP in
2016, and is forecast to rise only slightly to 23.0% of GDP in
2018. The
potential recapitalisation of the central bank, which currently
has the lowest
capital ratio amongst Eurosystem central banks, is still in
discussions and
Fitch estimates this could cost the government 1% of GDP. The
fiscal costs of
Luxembourg's ageing population pose a risk to public finance
sustainability
beyond the rating horizon. Despite the 2013 pension reforms, the
projected
long-term increase in age-related spending remains one of the
highest across the
EU. Fitch does not expect significant further reforms to be
passed before the
2018 elections.
Anti state-aid proceedings by the European Commission (EC) on
Fiat-Chrysler,
McDonalds and Amazon could lead to these companies having to
repay Luxembourg
taxes retrospectively, resulting in one-off boosts to fiscal
revenues.
Luxembourg is appealing the Fiat-Chrysler ruling.
Luxembourg has a strong net external creditor position of 2,283%
of GDP, mainly
accruable to the international banks, investment funds and
multi-national
corporations. The country has benefited from more than two
decades of large
current account surpluses, driven by a large net services
surplus. However, the
current account surplus has declined to 5.2% of GDP in 2015 from
12% in 2004,
owing to a worsening of the primary income deficit.
Luxembourg's economy has experienced robust growth, outpacing
its EU (2015:
2.2%) and eurozone (2015: 2.0%) neighbours. Real GDP grew by
3.5% in 2015 and is
forecast to grow 3.4% in 2016 and 3.6% in 2017. While financial
sector growth
will slow after rapid expansion in 2015, households' disposable
incomes will
benefit from the government's tax reform measures (announced in
February 2016)
and from a wage hike as the automatic wage indexation mechanism
is estimated to
be triggered around end-2016 according to STATEC. These factors
could see
household disposable income rise by 5%-6%. Inflation is forecast
to be low at
-0.1% in 2016 due to lower oil prices, picking up to 1.8% in
2017 as the falling
oil prices drops out of the equation and the wage increase at
end-2016.
Aggregate net asset valuation of Luxembourg's investment funds
industry has
fluctuated around the EUR3.5trn level in the 15 months to May
2016. In most
months, the funds industry reports positive net inflows of
capital investments,
albeit at a slower pace in recent months than the growth in
2014-15. Volatility
in the financial markets in autumn 2015 (due to news of China's
rebalancing) and
January 2016 have contributed to the slowdown of net asset
values. However,
Fitch also expects a general slowdown in the pace of funds
growth from the high
annual average growth of 21.6% yoy in 2015.
Luxembourg's financial sector is large, with total assets
amounting to 70x GDP,
contributing 27% of GVA and 12% of employment. The sector mainly
comprises
investment funds and internationally-oriented banks, which
expose the economy's
growth and labour market to shocks from the international
financial markets.
Interconnectedness between the domestic banks is relatively low,
and their
exposure to banks established abroad is mostly limited to
intragroup linkages.
The banking sector is resilient with a strong Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio of
20% and a non-performing loan ratio under 1%. However, housing
prices have
experienced very robust growth of an annual average growth of
4.7% yoy over the
past six years and require further monitoring.
The near-term impact of the Brexit vote is expected to be
negative on the
eurozone and Luxembourg as the volatility in the financial
markets and
uncertainty across the eurozone dampens investments in the UK
and the eurozone.
In the medium to long term, the impact of Brexit on Luxembourg
is highly
uncertain, and depends on the eventual deal that the UK is able
to negotiate
with the EU, with the possibility of positive gains to the
extent that some
limited banking sector operations and more investment fund
activity are
relocated to Luxembourg.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Luxembourg a score equivalent to
a rating of
'AAA' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook on Luxembourg's Long-term IDRs are Stable.
Consequently, Fitch does
not currently anticipate developments with a significant
probability of leading
to a rating change. Notwithstanding this, future developments
that could result
in a downgrade include:
A severe sudden contraction of financial sector activity in
Luxembourg could
have adverse consequences for the real economy, negatively
impacting
Luxembourg's labour market conditions and public finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the changes to the international corporate
tax framework
across the EU would not result in a large-scale migration of
operations out of
Luxembourg by Luxembourg-based multinational corporations.
Fitch assumes that new structural reforms to the pension system
will be enacted
by the government to offset the fiscal costs of Luxembourg's
ageing population,
which are currently projected to increasingly weigh on public
finances over the
next decade.
Fitch assumes that the sovereign will not extend support to the
internationally-oriented financial institutions, even in the
event of a systemic
shock to the wider financial sector. Fitch believes that in a
severe financial
crisis, some losses to the domestically-oriented Luxembourg
banks (banking
sector assets of 189% of GDP at end-2015) could still
materialise on the
sovereign's balance sheet.
