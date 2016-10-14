(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Standard
Chartered PLC's (SC) and Standard Chartered Bank's (SCB)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' and downgraded their Viability
Ratings to 'a'
from 'a+'. The Outlook on the banks' Long-Term IDRs has been
revised to Stable
from Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.
The downgrade of the banks' Viability Ratings reflects the
consolidated group's
weakened intrinsic strength, characterised by a high level of
non-performing
loans (NPLs) and a softer outlook for capital generation.
The banks' Long-Term IDR is affirmed at one notch above the
Viability Rating to
reflect the presence of a significant buffer of qualifying
junior debt, which
Fitch expects to be maintained and sees as sufficient to protect
senior
obligations from default in case of failure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
SC's and SCB's Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings are one
notch above their
Viability Ratings because we believe the risk of default on
senior obligations,
as measured by the Long-Term IDR, is lower than the risk of the
entities
failing, as measured by the Viability Rating.
The one-notch uplift is based on the presence of a significant
junior debt
buffer, which could be made available to protect senior
obligations from default
in case of failure, either under a resolution process or as part
of a
private-sector solution, such as a distressed debt exchange, to
avoid a
resolution action. Without such a private-sector solution, we
would expect a
resolution action to be taken on SC when it breaches minimum
capital
requirements.
SC's known capital requirement from the UK's Prudential
Regulation Authority is
a common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) of 9.2%.
The qualifying junior debt buffer at end-1H16 was around 8.8% of
risk-weighted
assets, which, in our opinion, should be sufficient to restore
the group's
viability without hitting senior creditors. This is based on an
assumed
intervention point of around 6.5% of risk-weighted assets.
We have also assumed the bank will replace maturing instruments
and raise the
proportion of its junior debt to 9.5% of risk-weighted assets by
end-2017.
The Short-Term IDR of 'F1' maps to the lower of the two options
at the 'A+'
Long-Term IDR level. While Fitch believes the banks' funding and
liquidity are
solid, the Short-Term IDR does not benefit from an uplift above
the Viability
Rating.
VIABILITY RATINGS
We assign the same Viability Rating to SC and its main operating
entity, SCB, as
their risk profiles are aligned and liquidity at the top holding
company is
adequately managed. The equalisation of Viability Rating also
considers the
holding company's low double leverage.
The Viability Rating captures the group's unique global network,
although it
does increase organisational complexity above that of peers. The
rating
considers SC's tightened strategic direction, as well as the
expected
disciplined execution of its restructure. The Viability Rating
also reflects
what Fitch believes to be a weaker financial profile,
characterised by a high
NPL ratio and revenue challenges. Liquidity remains sound,
although Fitch
believes there are downside risks to capital.
SC is facing a difficult operating environment and increased
regulatory
challenges, but we see the bank as being determined to execute
on its tighter
risk guidelines.
We believe the organisational complexity inherent in SC's
business model leads
to higher operational risk and increases its confidence
sensitivity compared
with highly rated peers, as the bank does not have a dominant
home market. It
also has a more fragmented capital position. However, its strong
franchise
enables it to compete for cross-border finance despite its
relatively small
size.
We believe SC's risk appetite is generally moderate, with robust
risk and
reporting tools and the introduction of more conservative limits
and improved
controls. However, we have adjusted downward our assessment of
this factor, as
the organisation's operational risks are significant due to its
wide-ranging
network and products. Further reduction of its high industry
concentrations
should help to render its performance less volatile.
SC's high stock of NPLs significantly surpasses peers'. Although
our base-case
is that NPLs have peaked, they could stay elevated due to
headwinds in
selling-off the liquidation book. Our assessment also addresses
SC's short loan
tenor profile, which we believe could be misleading, as exiting
relationships
may need to be extended and take longer to transform into cash
under challenging
conditions than indicated by contractual tenors.
We believe SC's access to capital remains sound and the bank
retains a
sufficient degree of flexibility to redistribute resources. This
is
notwithstanding that about 30% of its equity is held by
subsidiaries, resulting
in a relatively low unconsolidated CET1 ratio for SCB of 9.8% at
end-2015. We
have calculated that raising reserves against NPLs to 100% would
reduce capital
ratios by 210bps, lowering SC's consolidated Fitch Core Capital
ratio to 11.2%
at end-1H16. Leverage remains low compared with large,
internationally active
peers.
There is continuous earnings pressure from low interest-rates,
high regulatory
costs, slower growth and potentially higher impairment charges.
We believe
management's corrective actions can help SC return to a path of
steady earnings
generation. However, it is too early to tell, for example,
whether impairment
charges peaked in 2015 at 1.7% of gross loans. The introduction
of International
Financial Reporting Standard 9 by the International Accounting
Standards Board
in 2018 could lead to additional charges.
Liquidity is sound. Deposits in key markets significantly exceed
loans.
Unencumbered cash, balances and other liquid assets provide
flexibility, the
majority of which should be portable across jurisdictions in
case of stress.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SC's and SCB's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'No floor'
reflect Fitch's opinion that senior creditors cannot rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the UK government if the group
becomes non-viable. In
our opinion, the UK has implemented legislation and regulations
that are
sufficiently progressed to provide a framework that is likely to
require senior
creditors to participate in losses for resolving even large
banking groups.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid regulatory capital securities
issued by SC
and SCB are notched down from their Viability Ratings. The
ratings on SC's
capital securities are notched down five times, reflecting two
notches for loss
severity and three notches for non-performance risk. SCB's
legacy upper Tier 2
securities are notched down three times, with one notch for loss
severity and
two notches for non-performance. Subordinated debt is notched
down once from the
respective entity's Viability Rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The banks' Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings are notched up
from their
Viability Ratings, making them sensitive to a change in the
Viability Rating.
The Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings are also sensitive to
a reduction in
the size of the qualifying junior debt buffer relative to
risk-weighted assets.
This could be caused by growth or if maturing or called Tier 1
or Tier 2
instruments are not replaced.
Our base case is that the ratio will increase and remain at
around 9.5% to be
able to afford protection to senior creditors. The notching is
sensitive to
changes in assumptions on resolution intervention point,
post-resolution capital
needs and the development of resolution planning more generally.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The banks' Viability Ratings may be downgraded if SC's financial
position
weakens, in particular, if further large loans or earning
deterioration
undermines its capital strength. Outsized fines or significant
business
restrictions from litigation or conduct-related charges could
also lead to a
downgrade.
SC's and SCB's Viability Ratings may be upgraded if their
financial profiles
improve significantly, in particular, if SC successfully
enhances its risk
control and if its NPL ratio falls closer to the historic
average of 2%, while
demonstrating stable capital generation.
SC's Viability Rating and IDR are also sensitive to adverse
changes to factors
that affect the holding company's notching, including high
double leverage of
above 120%, less prudent liquidity management, a more complex
group structure or
regulatory and legal risks specific to the holding company.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating is sensitive to changes in assumptions around
the propensity
or ability of the UK sovereign to provide timely support. An
upgrade to SC's and
SCB's Support Rating and upward revision of their Support Rating
Floor would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support its
banks, which is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The securities' ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in
the Viability
Ratings. SC's additional tier 1 securities are also sensitive to
changes in
Fitch's assessment of the probability of their non-performance
relative to the
risk captured in SC's Viability Rating. This could arise due to
a change in
Fitch's assessment of SC's conservative approach to capital
management, reducing
its flexibility to service the securities, or an unexpected
shift in regulatory
buffer requirements.
The rating actions are as follows:
Standard Chartered PLC
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'a' from 'a+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term senior debt affirmed at 'F1'
Dated subordinated debt downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'
Capital securities (US853254AC43, US853254AB69, US853254AA86,
USGB84228AT58)
downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Contingent convertible securities (USG84228CE61, US853254AT77,
US853254BA77,
USG84228CQ91) downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Standard Chartered Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'a' from 'a+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Dated subordinated debt downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'
Upper tier 2 notes (XS0222434200, XS0119816402) downgraded to
'BBB' from 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong SAR
Secondary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
