LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Russia's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to Stable
from Negative and affirmed them at 'BBB-'. The issue ratings on
Russia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB-' and the
Short-Term Foreign
Currency and Local Currency IDRs at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on Russia's IDRs reflects the
following key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
Russia has implemented a coherent and credible policy response
to the sharp fall
in oil prices. A flexible exchange rate, inflation targeting,
fiscal
consolidation and financial sector support have allowed the
economy to adjust
and domestic confidence to return gradually. The strength and
quality of the
policy response stands out relative to those of other oil
producers similarly
affected by the oil price shock.
MEDIUM
International reserves have climbed by 8% over the first nine
months of 2016 and
are forecast to rise throughout the forecast period, after
declining in late
2014 and most of 2015. This will lift coverage of current
external payments to
13.3 months; more than double the peer median. External
adjustment has been
underpinned by a flexible exchange rate, which has kept the
current account in
surplus, and a reduction in capital outflows.
The current account surplus is forecast to narrow to 2.3% of GDP
in 2016 (the
'BBB' median is a deficit of 1.8% of GDP), from 5.2% of GDP in
2015, due to
lower oil prices. Fitch expects the surplus to rise modestly
over the forecast
period, as the unleashing of pent-up demand for imports will
largely offset the
impact of rising oil prices. Capital outflows are expected to
fall, reflecting
an easier external debt repayment schedule and greater
confidence in the
domestic economy.
Deleveraging by banks and corporates is forecast to have doubled
the size of the
net external creditor position to 32.6% of GDP at end-2016, from
15.8% at
end-2014, and compared with a peer median net debtor position of
1.9% of GDP.
The external debt repayment schedule is less onerous over the
forecast period
than in 2014 and 2015, so the pace of deleveraging will slow.
The sovereign
demonstrated market access in May and September and occasional
issuance is
expected over Fitch's forecast period to end-2018.
A medium-term fiscal strategy is taking shape that will lower
the general
government deficit. A nominal spending freeze is planned,
combined with revenue
raising measures focussed on increasing tax compliance and SOE
dividends and
higher excise taxes, and based on an oil price of USD40/b. Fitch
is cautious
about the potential savings and additional revenues, but does
expect continued
consolidation and, based on our higher oil price forecast, we
project a decline
in the general government deficit to 1.5% of GDP in 2018 from 4%
in 2016. Fitch
expects Russia's public finances to remain strong versus 'BBB'
peers, despite
the execution risks to the fiscal consolidation strategy.
Inflation is above the 'BBB' median, but is falling as the
inflation targeting
regime gains traction. High real interest rates and a benign
external
environment pulled inflation down to 6.4% in September, from
12.9% at end-2015.
A further decline in inflation is forecast, although hitting the
4% target by
end-2017 is likely to be tough. The central bank is addressing
inflation risks
stemming from excess liquidity in the banking sector through
deposit auctions
and a hike in the reserve requirement.
Russia's 'BBB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
Fiscal buffers are weakening, but remain strong relative to the
peer group and
are a key support for the investment grade rating. Fitch expects
that deficit
financing will exhaust the Reserve Fund in 2017 and a subsequent
erosion of the
National Wealth Fund. Debt financing will be stepped up, but
from a low base.
Net general government debt is forecast at 9.4% of GDP at end
2018, compared
with a projected 'BBB' median of 33.8%.
The economy is recovering, but growth is forecast to remain
weak, at 1.3% in
2017 and 2% in 2018, after an expected contraction of 0.5% in
2016. Private
consumption will drive growth, reflecting greater confidence in
the economic
environment, rising real wages and a revival in credit growth.
Investment should
also make a positive contribution after a prolonged fall. Tight
fiscal and
monetary policies provide medium-term headwinds and unless
long-term structural
rigidities are addressed potential growth will stay around 1.5%,
well below the
peer median.
The ruling United Russia party strengthened its presence in
parliament at
elections held on 18 September. The polls passed smoothly, with
no repeat of the
demonstrations that followed the 2011 election. All other
parties represented in
parliament broadly support the president. Presidential elections
are due by
March 2018. Russia's ranking in the World Bank governance
indicators is well
below the peer median.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Russia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB-'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action, are:
-A weakening of the policy framework that undermines
macroeconomic and fiscal
performance.
-A sharp decline in international reserves.
-A rise in geopolitical tensions or imposition of significantly
tougher
sanctions.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action, are:
-The rebuilding of fiscal and external savings buffers, for
example through a
sustained recovery in oil prices.
-Fiscal reforms and commitment to a credible medium-term fiscal
framework.
-Implementation of structural reforms that would boost potential
growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that EU and US sanctions remain in place over the
medium term, but
are not tightened significantly.
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD42/b in 2016, USD45/b
in 2017 and
USD55/b in 2018.
