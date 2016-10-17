(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Access to floating-rate bank loans
should reduce
Russian local and regional governments' (LRGs) funding costs in
the short term,
but adds to their exposure to interest rate risk, given their
limited hedging
capacity, Fitch Ratings says.
On 6 October, the Russian government amended its federal
procurement law,
allowing Russian LRGs to borrow from banks at a floating rate,
set with
reference to the Central Bank of Russia's (CBR) key rate, which
it cut to 10%
from 10.5% last month. Previously, regions and municipalities
had to pay a fixed
interest rate when taking out bank loans.
This change should reduce LRGs' interest expenditure, as
existing fixed-rate
bank loans are refinanced at a lower rate. Savings are likely to
be small
initially and will depend on the margin above the CBR rate that
banks charge
(this may be narrow, as overall bank funding costs are below the
CBR rate). The
long-term benefits may be more tangible if the CBR continues to
gradually lower
rates over 2017 and 2018 (we forecast 8.5% at end-2017 and 7.5%
at end-2018),
although banks have repaid much of the CBR funding made
available in 2014-2015
and we forecast CBR funding will be fully repaid by end-2016.
However, even though LRGs have until recently been restricted to
fixed-rate
borrowing, sharp rate rises have had a marked impact on their
budgets due to
their debt maturity profiles, which are typically short-term.
This means
fixed-rate loans and bonds have to be frequently refinanced.
This was seen in
2015, when LRGs' interest expenditure rose by 20% yoy. This came
after the CBR
increased its base rate to 17% from 10.5% at the end of 2014, as
the collapse in
oil prices put the rouble under sustained pressure. Even though
LRGs had
borrowed in the market at fixed rates, short-term debt had to be
refinanced at
rates of close to 25% early in the year.
The CBR's key rate should be less volatile than market rates,
but the impact of
changes to the policy rate will be felt more immediately. It is
not clear how
effectively LRGs would manage interest rate risk. They have
exhibited prudent
debt management, with a focus on minimising interest
expenditure, but the
previous restriction on floating-rate borrowing means that their
ability to
hedge against rising rates is untested to date. Russian banks do
not have lot of
floating-rate liabilities and interest rate risk hedging in
Russia is
underdeveloped and expensive.
Their short-term debt maturity profiles have traditionally
exposed Russian LRGs
to refinancing risk; however, it is mitigated by the
availability of cheap
federal budget loans earmarked for repayment of maturing debt.
Bank loans
accounted for 31% of direct risk (bonds and bank loans plus
'other
Fitch-classified debt', including federal budget loans) for
regions at 1
September 2016.
The proportion of market debt (bonds and bank loans) fell to 48%
of total direct
risk from 63% at the start of the year, but we think this is
mainly due to a
seasonal effect, and we expect the balance between market debt
and federal
budget loans to return to around 60:40 by year-end, as
short-term loans from the
federal treasury are repaid. Aggregate market debt to total
revenue is low (17%
in 2015).
The aggregate RUB410bn surplus that the regions posted to 1
September is
consistent with our view that signs of financial stabilisation
are emerging.
However, the surplus largely reflects delayed execution of
capex, and we expect
higher spending over 4Q to lead to a full-year deficit of around
RUB180bn, or 8%
of the regions' total debt stock (compared with 12% in 2015).
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
