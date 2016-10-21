(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous
Community of Valencia's (Valencia) Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has
also affirmed
the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The ratings on the
region's senior
unsecured outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged rating floor of
'BBB-' being applied
to Spanish autonomous communities, including Valencia. Fitch
will closely
monitor the ongoing debate regarding liquidity state support
from the central
government to Spanish regions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Valencia's IDRs are based on Fitch's expectation of state
support as captured by
the 'BBB-' rating floor for Spanish autonomous communities. The
rating floor was
introduced in 2013 and is based on a number of supporting
factors that
contribute to improving a region's liquidity and reducing the
likelihood of
default. These include the budgetary stability law and the
recent law on
controlling commercial debt; the absolute priority of debt
servicing by law as
per article 135 of the Spanish Constitution; and access to state
support
mechanisms such as the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the
Financial Facility
Fund (FFF).
Central Government Support
In Fitch's view, access to the FLA will continue to ensure in
2016 and 2017
timely debt servicing for Valencia. Of the regional government's
EUR37.7bn
outstanding direct debt at end-2015 77% was funded through the
state support
mechanisms, illustrating strong support from the central
government.
The central government ratified its financial support on 23
December 2014,
introducing further measures to ease the debt burden of
autonomous communities,
including zero interest loans in 2015. As a result, interest
costs for Valencia
declined in 2015 to EUR657.8m (EUR1.2bn in 2014) and are
expected to further
decrease to EUR391m in 2016.
Valencia's long-term debt redemptions for 2016 are estimated at
EUR3.7bn, of
which EUR1.5bn was repaid at end-August from the FLA. The
remainder, including
EUR444m for debt redemptions in its public sector, will be
repaid by end-2016.
Under Fitch's base case scenario, direct debt is expected to
increase to over
EUR41bn-EUR42bn by end-2016 or 355%-360% of expected current
revenue (EUR37.7bn
or 358.6% in 2015).
In 2015, Valencia contracted EUR2.1bn short-term debt and
renewed EUR2.1bn in
2016 for another 12 months. In 1Q16 and 2Q16, support from the
FLA was delayed
due to political uncertainty on the central government, leading
Valencia to
directly service its debt and request advances from the 2014
funding system
settlement to alleviate peak liquidity demands. However, these
advances were
compensated and disbursements from the FLA in 3Q16 and 4Q16 have
been on time.
Without central government support, pressure on debt servicing
would have been
high. As of end-2015, debt maturities for the next three years
totalled
EUR13.5bn, representing 36% of outstanding direct debt. However,
this is
mitigated by a large part of the direct debt being contracted
through the state
support mechanism.
Weak Intrinsic Credit Profile
Valencia's structurally negative current balances since 2009,
recurring overall
budget deficits before debt repayment, high net overall risk and
a weaker
economic profile than Spain, mean that the regional government's
intrinsic
credit profile (ICP) is weaker than the IDRs indicate.
Under Fitch's base case scenario, the regional government's weak
budgetary
performance will be difficult to reverse in the near- to
medium-term, unless
there is a significant change in the current funding system.
Valencia in 2014
received 14% less funding per capita than the average of the
other 14 Spanish
regions under the common regime and is reliant on a reform of
the funding system
to address this gap. Nevertheless, resources from the current
funding system to
Valencia have grown by EUR1bn in 2016 and will increase by a
further EUR470m in
2017.
New Regional Government
A coalition government in Valencia was elected in May 2015
between the socialist
party and the left party Compromis with the support of Podemos.
This resulted in
a fragmented political composition, with a new political
agreement, that
prioritises social care and public health.
Regional Economic Recovery
Valencia has a weaker-than-average economic profile, with a GDP
per capita in
2015 11.6% below Spain's average. However, Valencia's economy
grew 4.3% in 2015
to an estimated nominal GDP of EUR101.6bn versus 3.8% in Spain.
Fitch expects
Valencia's real GDP to grow on average above 2.5% over
2016-2017.
The elderly represent a high share of Valencia's population of 5
million, which
may put some pressure on health and social services. After a
strong 15% growth
between 2003 and 2012, the number of residents started to
decline in 2013 by a
cumulative 3% until 2015. The labour market also improved as job
creations in
August 2016 increased 5.8% since December 2013, after 14.2% jobs
were lost
during the 2008-2013 period. However, the regional unemployment
rate, at 22.8 %
in 2015, remains slightly higher than Spain (22.1%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As Valencia's IDR are supported by the 'BBB-' rating floor for
Spanish
autonomous communities, they would be downgraded of at least by
two notches if
the floor is removed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
the Spanish
autonomous communities over the medium term. Moreover, Fitch
will review the
rating floor if state support measures are cancelled or if the
central
government's ability and willingness to provide extraordinary
support to regions
deteriorates.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013526
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001