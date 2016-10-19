(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) at 'A' and
removed the rating
from Rating Watch Negative, which was initiated on Feb. 2, 2016.
The Rating
Outlook is Negative. Concurrently, FHB's Viability Rating (VR)
was affirmed at
'a-'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's view that BNP Paribas'
(BNPP, IDR at
'A+' and VR at 'a+') ownership interest in FHB remains
significant, which
subjects it to the Federal Reserves "source of strength" and
full consolidation.
Fitch believes BNPP will be required to continue to support FHB,
if necessary,
until and unless its ownership falls below 25%. Following the
partial IPO in
August 2016, BNPP beneficially owns approximately 83% of FHB's
outstanding
common stock and fully consolidates FHB in its financial
statements.
Fitch expects BNPP's ownership in FHB to decline over time given
BNPP's
expressed intention to divest the controlling interest, subject
to market
conditions and other considerations. However, the timing of the
divesture is not
mandated or certain. The Negative Outlook captures this
uncertainly over the
longer horizon.
Historically, Fitch considered FHB as strategically important to
BNPP and that
BNPP would have a very high propensity to support FHB, as
reflected in its
wholly-owned interest in FHB for an extended period of time.
FHB's Long-Term IDR
received one-notch uplift because of this very high support
assumption.
VR
The affirmation of FHB's VR at 'a-' incorporates Fitch's view
that the
separation from BNPP does not have a material impact on FHB's
intrinsic
franchise or credit profile. Fitch expects that FHB will
maintain its strong
operating performance, which is underpinned by the bank's
Hawaiian-focused
strategy with a leading market position in the state. The bank
has high capital
and profitability ratios and strong through-the-cycle asset
quality.
Fitch views FHB's leading market position with nearly 37%
deposit share in
Hawaii as sustainable and a key rating strength. A combination
of Hawaii's
distance from the mainland, its relatively small population, and
intense local
competition has produced high barriers to entry for mainland
banks. Hawaii's
economy has also fared noticeably better than the U.S. overall
with lower
unemployment rate, even during the last recession. These
characteristics
partially mitigate FHB's geographical concentration risk.
Nonetheless, FHB
remains more geographically concentrated versus larger bank
peers.
Like other Hawaiian banks, the company benefits from Hawaii's
unique deposit
pricing characteristics, which have proven to be quite
inelastic. Cost of
deposits is lower and these do not reprice as quickly compared
to other markets
in the U.S. At its peak in 2007, FHB's cost of total deposits
was 1.52%, nearly
100 basis points (bps) lower than that of U.S. bank peers.
Moreover,
non-interest-bearing deposits account for 34% of total deposits
at the end of
second quarter 2016 (2Q16), a respectable ratio. FHB's robust
liquidity position
stemming from a large base of sticky and low cost deposits helps
to mitigate its
interest rate risk despite holding a sizable residential
mortgage loan
portfolio, 32% of total loans at the end of 2Q16.
FHB's capital adequacy is solid and remains in the top quartile
when compared to
large U.S. banks despite FHB's recent capital distribution to
its holding
company, First Hawaiian, Inc., prior to the partial IPO. FHB
returned $364
million, which reduced its CET1 by 272bps. At June 30, 2016,
FHB's CET1 ratio
was 12.5%, compared to 10.8% for the median of large U.S.
regional bank peers.
Fitch expects FHB's capital position to remain strong given the
bank's earnings
generation, its low credit loss history and FHB's prudent
capital management.
FHB's profitability is better than peers. During 2015, FHB
earned an ROA of
126bps, compared to about 100bps for the large regional bank
peer average. The
bank's earnings profile benefits from a very efficient cost
structure, low
funding costs, and modest reserve builds. Given modest credit
losses through the
financial crisis, FHB performed very well during this period,
with its ROA
averaging a robust 1.7% through the years 2007-2010. The bank's
overhead ratio
was 41.5% for 2Q16, the lowest compared to large U.S. regional
bank peers. Going
forward, Fitch expects FHB's strong efficiency to be partially
offset by higher
costs as it absorbs some of the costs it previously benefited
from being part of
BNPP. These impacts could potentially translate to lower
returns, though Fitch
expects FHB's profitability to remain above peers.
FHB also has very good asset quality metrics with nominal loan
losses,
especially in the last five years. Net charge-offs peaked at
73bps in 2010, well
below industry averages. The superior performance is
attributable to FHB's
strong underwriting discipline, its relatively low exposure to
mainland lending,
and the fact that real estate property value in Hawaii has
continued to
outperform the U.S.
SUPPORT RATING
Fitch believes that BNPP has the ability and requirement to
provide support to
FHB if necessary, as discussed above.
Since this support is based on institutional support, as opposed
to sovereign
support, there is no Support Rating Floor assigned.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FHB's long-term deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR, and reflect depositor preference for U.S. banks, and the
superior recovery
prospects for deposits resulting from depositor preference.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS
FHB's IDRs would be sensitive to further material changes in
BNPP's ownership or
changes to BNPP's own ratings.
VR
Fitch sees limited future upward pressure on the VR. FHB's
geographical
concentration makes it vulnerable to any downside impact of the
local economy,
which depends highly on tourism and federal military presence.
This coupled with
a sizable residential real estate lending concentration in the
state makes any
future upgrade unlikely.
In addition, FHB's ratings are sensitive to any negative impacts
from federal
military budget cuts or a sustained decline in tourism, measured
by visitor
arrivals and expenditures. Fitch views FHB's high capital as one
of the key
credit strengths, thus any potential changes to capital
philosophy such as a
more aggressive dividend payout policy or share buyback program
that
significantly reduces capital ratios could result in downward
rating pressure.
Any potential changes to risk appetite such as more aggressive
overall loan
growth or a significant increase in the mainland loan exposure
could also result
in downward rating pressure. Fitch views this is unlikely given
that FHB has
long demonstrated its commitment to the Hawaiian market.
SUPPORT RATING
Future rating actions on the Support Rating will depend on
BNPP's ownership
interest in FHB. An expectation of a further reduction in the
common stock
ownership to less than 25% will likely result in a downgrade of
the Support
Rating as BNPP will no longer be subject to Federal Reserve's
source of strength
requirement and support therefore can no longer be relied upon.
In such event,
the Support Rating will likely be lowered to '5' from '1'.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FHB's long-term deposit ratings are one notch higher than the
company's IDR,
while FHB's short-term deposit rating at 'F1' is linked to the
long-term IDR per
Fitch's rating criteria. The long-term deposit rating is
sensitive to changes in
the company's IDR.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
First Hawaiian Bank
--Long-Term IDR removed from Rating Watch Negative and affirmed
at 'A'; Outlook
Negative;
--Long-term deposits removed from Rating Watch Negative and
affirmed at 'A+';
--Support rating removed from Rating Watch Negative and affirmed
at '1';
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'a-'.
