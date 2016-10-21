(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Kemerovo Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been affirmed at 'BB-' and 'A+(rus)'. The affirmation with Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that budget performance, and direct risk relative to current revenue, will stabilise over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Kemerovo's volatile revenue proceeds, stemming from the region's structural tax concentration, as well as still moderate direct risk. The ratings also factor in the region's concentrated economy with a developed tax base that is exposed to economic cycles, a weak institutional framework and a recessionary economic environment in Russia. Fitch expects the region's operating margin to consolidate at 5%-6% during 2016-2018, close to 2015's 5.7%. This will be sufficient to cover interest expenses, such that the current margin will remain in small positive territory (2015: 3%). Budget performance will be underpinned by strict control on operating expenditure and improved tax proceeds following earnings recovery at mining and metallurgical companies, which are the region's largest taxpayers. Fitch expects the region to shrink its budget deficit to 3%-4% of total revenue over the medium-term, from a high average of 11.8% in 2013-2015, as required by Russia's Ministry of Finance in return for financial support from the federal budget. For 8M16 the administration collected 64% of its full-year budgeted revenue and expenditure, respectively, and recorded a RUB2.9bn deficit, which is in line with our expectations of a RUB3.9bn full-year deficit. Gradual narrowing of the budget deficit will limit debt growth, which we forecast will reach 63% of current revenue by end-2016 and will stabilise at this level in 2017-2018. Direct risk is moderate compared with international peers and comprises a large proportion of budget loans from the federation (classified as other Fitch-classified debt). They bear low interest rates and are likely to be rolled over by the state. As of 1 September 2016 loans from the federal budget accounted for 45% of total direct risk, up from 40% at the beginning of the year as the region borrowed a further RUB4.75bn from the federal budget in January-August 2016. Additionally the region received some relief in 2015 when a long-term bank loan from Vnesheconombank (VEB: BBB-/Negative/F3), initially in US dollars, was re-denominated in roubles at a favourable exchange rate. As with most other Russian regions, Kemerovo is exposed to refinancing pressure with 81% of direct risk maturing in 2017-2019. Immediate refinancing risk is low at RUB1.8bn (3% of direct risk) for 2016, comprised maturing budget loans and an amortising VEB loan, which will be met by RUB2.3bn stand-by credit lines from local banks. The region has a concentrated economy weighted towards coal mining and ferrous metallurgy, which provides broad tax base: 80% of the region's operating revenue. However, this also means a large portion of the region's tax revenues depends on companies' profits, resulting in high revenue volatility through the economic cycle. Kemerovo saw marginal real GRP growth in 2015, outperforming the national economy's 3.7% contraction. Fitch expects the local economy to stagnate in the medium term. Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a constraint on the region's ratings. Frequent changes in the allocation of revenue sources and the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of government limit Kemerovo's forecasting ability and negatively affect the region's fiscal capacity and financial flexibility. RATING SENSITIVITIES An improvement in the operating balance to 6%-8% of operating revenue and maintaining a debt payback ratio (direct risk-to-current balance) at below 10 years (2015: 20.7 years) on a sustained base could lead to an upgrade. An inability to maintain a positive operating balance on a sustained basis, along with an increase in direct risk above 90% of current revenue, could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 99 01 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 01 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 