(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has downgraded
Pan Asia Banking
Corporation PLC's (PABC) National Long-Term Rating to
'BBB-(lka)' from
'BBB(lka)'. The Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. The
agency has also
revised the Outlook on the National Long-Term Rating of Union
Bank of Colombo
PLC (UB) to Positive from Stable, and affirmed its rating at
'BB+(lka)'. The
National Long-Term Ratings on Nations Trust Bank PLC (NTB),
SANASA Development
Bank PLC (SDB) and Amana Bank PLC (Amana) have been affirmed
with a Stable
Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The rating actions follow Fitch's periodic review of Sri Lanka's
small and
mid-sized bank peer group.
The banks' operating environment has become more challenging -
as signalled by
the downgrade of the sovereign Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
to 'B+' from
'BB-' on 29 February 2016. Fitch expects increased volatility in
operating
conditions to add pressure on the banks' credit metrics.
Fitch believes capitalisation is the main problem for the banks,
due to
weakening capital buffers from rapid loan-book growth and high
exposure to
retail and SME segments, which are more susceptible to
deteriorating economic
conditions. PABC and Amana are yet to meet the LKR10bn minimum
capital
requirement set by the regulator. Fitch believes capital-raising
may also be a
challenge amid increased country risk.
The downgrade of PABC's National Long-Term Rating reflects the
continued
deterioration in its capitalisation following above-industry
loan growth (2015:
37% versus 21% for the industry, 2014: 27.2% versus 13.7%). The
rating factors
in Fitch's expectation of an equity infusion, as PABC is
required to increase
its minimum regulatory capital to LKR7.5bn by 1 January 2017 and
LKR10bn by 1
January 2018. Fitch believes that the bank's earnings retention
alone is not
likely to be sufficient to achieve the capital standards,
despite improved
profitability.
PABC's regulatory NPL ratio improved to 4.4% at end-June 2016,
from 5.7% at
end-2014, mostly due to high loan growth, although the stock of
NPLs also
decreased marginally. ROA improved to 1.1%, from 0.6%, due to
better revenue
generation stemming from higher business volumes.
The Positive Outlook on UB's rating reflects the structural
changes taking place
through a shift in the risk profile of the bank's loan book.
This stems from a
higher exposure to corporates as opposed to SMEs in the past,
which could
support better asset quality. However, UB continued to sustain
rapid loan growth
of 51.5% in 2015 and 20.5% in 1H16. This could put pressure on
asset-quality if
not managed.
UB's rating reflects its still-small franchise, weak
profitability and higher
capitalisation compared with that of its peers. The bank
accounted for just 1%
of sector assets in 1H16 and is among the smallest licensed
commercial banks in
the sector. UB's profitability in terms of ROA has been
gradually increasing
(1H16: 0.67%, 2015: 0.41%), but remains low relative to peers.
Fitch expects
capitalisation to decline to levels more comparable with that of
its peers in
the medium-term, alongside rapid loan growth. Its Fitch Core
Capital ratio
decreased to 19.8% in 1H16, after being boosted to 35.8% at
end-2014 following
an LKR11.4bn capital injection from an affiliate of Texas
Pacific Group (TPG).
However, Fitch expects the bank to sustain stronger
capitalisation in the
medium-term than in the past.
UB reported a sharp decline in its gross NPL ratio to 2.90% in
1H16, from 3.55%
at end-2015 and 8.25% at end-2014. This figure excludes NPLs at
its subsidiary,
UB Finance Company Ltd (UBF), formerly a distressed company. UBF
accounted for
31.3% of the groups' total NPLs at 1H16. UBF's asset quality
remains a
significant drag on the group's asset quality, even though it
has been
improving.
NTB's ratings reflect its moderate franchise, high product
concentration and
declining capitalisation. The bank's product concentration
relative to peers
remain high, with leasing accounting for 23% of gross loans at
end-June 2016,
and credit cards accounting for 11%. Fitch believes these
exposures could put
pressure on NTB's asset quality. The bank's reported gross NPL
ratio improved to
2.8% at end-June 2016, from 4.2% at end-2014, due mainly to
recoveries and
write-offs in the leasing portfolio. The ratio of the bank's
reserves for
impaired loans/gross loans stood at 1.7%, which was lower than
that of its
peers.
The bank's capitalisation, as measured by the Tier 1 regulatory
capital ratio,
decreased to 10.7% by end-June 2016, from 13.2% at end-2015
(end-2014: 14.2%).
Fitch believes capitalisation could deteriorate further amid
loan growth and the
absence of capital-raising activity. A sustained decline in
capitalisation could
put pressure on NTB's ratings.
Fitch expects NTB's net interest margin (NIM) to moderate in the
near-term due
to the rising interest-rate environment and planned increase in
exposure to
lower-yielding customer segments. The bank's cost structure
remains high
compared with peers due to branch expansion, but we expect this
to moderate with
process improvements the bank has undertaken. NTB's low cost
current account
savings account (CASA) improved to 31% of overall deposits by
end-June 2016,
from 25% at end-2013, but lags behind that of higher-rated
peers.
SDB's rating captures the bank's high-risk appetite in terms of
its substantial
exposure and rapid loan growth to the retail and lower-end SME
segments. Fitch
believes a capital injection would support SDB's rating, as
internal capital
generation is not likely to be sufficient to cushion the decline
in
capitalisation as a result of rapid loan book expansion. SDB's
reported gross
NPL ratio decreased to 2.34% in 1H16, from 3.76% at end-2014,
largely due to
rapid loan growth as the stock of NPLs remained flat. Fitch
expects asset
quality to deteriorate as the loans season. The bank continues
to benefit from
above-average NIM stemming from its loan book exposures,
although the
contraction in its NIM has lowered SDB's profitability.
The affirmation of Amana's National Long-Term Rating reflects
our expectation
that the bank will increase its capital to meet the minimum
level as directed by
the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. In July 2015, the regulator
granted approval for
an extended timeline to comply with the minimum capital
requirement which
requires a minimum of LKR7.5bn and LKR10bn to be achieved by 1
January 2017 and
1 January 2018, respectively.
Amana's rating reflects its small and developing domestic
franchise and limited
operating history. It also captures Amana's relatively high-risk
appetite,
primarily indicated through rapid growth in the retail and SME
segments. This
could put pressure on the bank's asset quality if economic
conditions
deteriorate. Amana's NPL ratio has remained at less than 1%
since end-December
2015, supported by rapid loan book growth, while absolute NPLs
have moved up
moderately. Fitch deems the placement of Amana's excess funds in
overseas
financial institutions to be less liquid than domestic
government securities
although tenors on these placements have been shortened. The
bank has maintained
a stable CASA base relative to peers, with a CASA of over 50%.
PABC's and NTB's senior debentures carry the same rating as
their National
Long-Term ratings, as they rank equal with other unsecured
obligations.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
PABC's and NTB's old-style Basel II Sri Lanka rupee-denominated
subordinated
debt is rated one notch below their National Long-Term Ratings
to reflect the
subordination to senior unsecured creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
An upgrade of PABC's rating is contingent upon the bank
achieving a sustained
and significant improvement in its capitalisation, alongside a
moderation in
risk appetite. PABC's rating would be downgraded if
loss-absorption buffers
further deteriorate, either through aggressive loan book growth
or greater share
of unprovided NPLs.
The upgrade of UB's rating is contingent upon the bank's ability
to manage the
risk that could stem from continued high loan growth, with a
sustained
improvement in asset quality and better risk management. The
upgrade would also
depend on an improvement in UB's still-developing franchise
alongside
sustainable and improved performance similar to higher-rated
peers. Capital
impairment risks stemming from sustained rapid loan expansion or
deterioration
in asset quality could put pressure on UB's rating.
An upgrade of NTB's rating is contingent upon the bank lowering
product
concentration, significantly improved capitalisation and
enhanced funding
stability, alongside progress in building a strong commercial
banking franchise.
Weaker capitalisation or an increased risk appetite, as evident
through
aggressive loan growth and weaker asset quality, could result in
a downgrade
SDB's rating could be downgraded if there is a continued
deterioration in
capitalisation, either through aggressive loan growth or greater
unprovided
NPLs. An upgrade would be contingent upon moderation of its risk
appetite and
sustainable improvements in asset quality and profitability.
Amana's rating may be downgraded if it fails to satisfy
regulatory minimum
capital requirements in a timely manner. A rating upgrade is
contingent upon the
expansion of Amana's franchise and improved and sustained
financial profile,
similar to higher-rated peers.
Senior debt ratings will move in tandem with the banks' National
Long-Term
Ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated debt ratings will move in tandem with the banks'
National Long-Term
Ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC
National Long-Term Rating downgraded to 'BBB-(lka)' with a
Stable Outlook, from
'BBB(lka)' with a Negative Outlook
Senior debenture rating downgraded to 'BBB-(lka)', from
'BBB(lka)'
Subordinated debenture rating downgraded to 'BB+(lka)', from
'BBB-(lka)'
Union Bank of Colombo PLC
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BB+(lka); Outlook revised
to Positive
from Stable
Nations Trust Bank PLC
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Basel II-compliant subordinated debentures affirmed at 'A-(lka)'
Proposed Basel II-compliant subordinated debentures affirmed at
'A-(EXP)(lka)'
SANASA Development Bank PLC
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BB+(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Amana Bank PLC
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BB(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya (National ratings on UB and SDB)
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1
Sri Lanka
Jeewanthi Malagala (National ratings on PABC and Amana)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Kanishka de Silva (National rating on NTB)
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Secondary Analysts
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya (National ratings on PABC and Amana)
+941 1254 1900
Jeewanthi Malagala (National rating on NTB and SDB)
+941 1254 1900
Kanishka de Silva (National rating on UB)
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
