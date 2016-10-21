(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Republic of Udmurtia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term ratings are Negative. The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been affirmed at 'BB-' and 'A+(rus)'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario regarding the weak budgetary performance of Udmurtia. The Negative Outlook reflects growing risks of failure to restore the region's current balance to positive territory over the medium-term. It also reflects our expectation that Udmurtia's direct risk will continue to increase on the back of a persistent fiscal deficit. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Udmurtia's negative current balance and high direct risk. The ratings also take into account a diversified local economy, which however has been slowing down since 2014, in line with the national economic downturn, and a weak institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals. Fitch forecasts Udmurtia's operating margin will remain weak, but positive at around 2% in 2016-2018, reflecting a sluggish local economy and rigid operating spending. The agency estimates the current margin will still be a negative 2-3% during the same period, weighed down by high interest expenses, in turn putting pressure on the republic's creditworthiness. Fitch expects the republic to shrink its budget deficit to 9%-10% of total revenue over the medium-term, from an average of 14.6% in 2012-2015, as required by Russia's Ministry of Finance in return for federal financial support. For 1H16 Udmurtia reported a 21% rise in corporate income tax proceeds the from the oil and gas sector due to a one-off technical effect from tax collection procedures, but the increase was matched by a rise in spending. For 7M16 the administration recorded a RUB3bn budget deficit, which is within our expectations. We expect the budget deficit to result in direct risk further increasing towards 100% of current revenue by end-2018. In 2015 direct risk increased to 79.4% of current revenue, up slightly from 75.4% in 2014, as Udmurtia used its cash reserves to finance part of its budget deficit. Despite growing debt, interest expenditure should stabilise at 5%-6% of operating revenue, due to an increased share of low-cost federal loans in the debt structure. As with most other Russian regions, Udmurtia is exposed to refinancing pressure with 65% of its direct risk maturing in 2016-2018. As of 1 October 2016 maturities for this year accounted for RUB3.9bn (9% of direct risk). During 1Q16 the republic received RUB5.9bn of three-year federal budget loan at near-zero interest to replace part of its commercial debt, which helped ease refinancing pressure. Immediate refinancing needs are offset by RUB4.2bn stand-by credit lines from the Treasury of Russia. The republic is an active participant on the domestic bond market and in September 2016 issued a 10-year RUB5bn domestic bond, which positively extended its debt repayment profile. The republic has a diversified industrial economy with a focus on the oil extraction, metallurgy, machine-building and military sectors. This helps to smooth the impact of business cycles on tax revenues and keeps Udmurtia's wealth metrics in line with the national median. In 2015 the republic's GRP contracted 2.9%, which was better than the wider Russian economy (down 3.7%) due to the healthy performance of the military sector as national defence spending rose. Fitch expects national GDP to shrink 0.5% in 2016, which will weigh on the republic's tax base. Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a constraint on Udmurtia's ratings. It has a shorter record of stable development than many of its international peers. The predictability of Russian local and regional governments' (LRGs) budgetary policy is hampered by the frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within government tiers. RATING SENSITIVITIES An inability to restore the current balance to positive territory and to ease high refinancing pressure, with direct risk edging towards 100% of current revenue, could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Alexey Kobylyanskiy Analyst +7 495 956 99 80 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 99 01 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts in order to make the LRG comparable internationally for analyses purposes: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue. - Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. 