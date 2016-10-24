(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
PT Greenwood
Sejahtera Tbk's (Greenwood) National Long-Term Rating at
'BBB+(idn)' with Stable
Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the 'BBB+(idn)' rating on
Greenwood's
senior unsecured IDR1.5trn bond programme and IDR72bn bond
issued under the
programme.
'BBB' National Ratings denote a moderate default risk relative
to other issuers
or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for
timely repayment
than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher
rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Presales; Deferred Expansion: The commercial property
developer's presale
performance over the past 12-18 months has been weak, with
IDR42bn of presales
in 2015 and IDR60bn during 9M16 (2014: IDR239bn). This was due
to a poor
domestic macroeconomic environment and a government crackdown on
tax evasion
over the past two years that has left buyers cautious. We expect
presales to
remain weak in 2016, but increase in 2017 as the construction of
Greenwood's
Capital Square project in Surabaya gains traction.
The 1 July 2016 implementation of a tax amnesty in Indonesia may
boost property
demand, but Greenwood's overall credit profile is not likely to
benefit in the
short -term due to its significant exposure to office space and
the early
construction phase of its Capital Square project.
Rising Leverage; Sufficient Cash Flow: We expect Greenwood's
leverage to
increase over 2016-2018, as it accumulates debt to finance the
construction of
its projects. Nevertheless, the developer's rating is supported
by recurring
cash flow from dividends and mature asset portfolio income. This
compensates for
low development sales due to muted demand for office space and
middle- and
upper-range residential projects over the past 12-18 months. We
expect Greenwood
to maintain recurring interest coverage of above 1x in
2016-2018.
Small Scale, High Development Risk: Greenwood's rating reflects
its small
development scale over the short- to medium-term. Limited
project
diversification renders the developer's cash flows more
vulnerable to economic
downturns than for township developers with large and low-cost
land banks. Fitch
believes there is high execution risk as Greenwood is expanding
into new areas
and cities. However, we believe its high development margins,
sufficient
recurring income and flexible capex are important mitigating
factors.
Financing Flexibility: The rating reflects Greenwood's
relationship with its
ultimate shareholder. Fitch believes the relationship improves
the developer's
access to funding, which would otherwise be difficult or costly
due to
Greenwood's small scale and limited record in the property
development business.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Presales of around IDR70bn in 2016 and around IDR420bn in 2017
- Capital Square construction completed in 2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- liquidity pressure, which could be indicated by insufficient
cash to cover
short-term debt
- lower-than-Fitch-expected sales, so presales/gross debt
remains below 30% on a
sustained basis (2016 Fitch forecast: 31%).
Positive rating action is not expected over medium term due to
Greenwood's small
development scale and high development risks.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: Greenwood had a cash balance of IDR78bn as
of 30 June
2016, short-term debt of IDR19bn and an unused term loan
facility of around
IDR357bn, which can be used for the construction of the Capital
Square project.
Greenwood can also issue IDR1.4trn of bonds under its IDR1.5trn
bond programme.
The company has also attained shareholder approval to conduct a
rights issue in
2017. These, coupled with the developer's recurring income and
flexibility in
the timing of project launches, allows it to accumulate cash
buffers and
strengthen its liquidity profile.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Greenwood reports
dividends
received from associates as cash flow from investments. Fitch
has deducted this
item from cash flow from investments and added this to cash flow
from operating
activities.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
