(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
National Bank of
Kuwait's (NBK) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'.
Fitch has also
affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Gulf
Bank (GB),
Burgan Bank (Burgan), Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK), Al Ahli
Bank of Kuwait
(ABK), Ahli United Bank (Kuwait) (AUBK), Kuwait International
Bank (KIB),
Industrial Bank of Kuwait (IBK), Boubyan Bank (Boubyan) and
Warba Bank (Warba)
at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has upgraded CBK's and KIB's Viability Ratings (VR) to
'bb' (from 'bb-')
and 'bb-' (from b+), respectively, due to their improving
financial profiles
following the successful execution of strategic objectives and
business
reorganisation. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Kuwaiti banks' IDRs are support-driven. Their Support
Ratings (SRs) and
Support Rating Floors (SRFs) reflect Fitch's view that there is
an extremely
high probability of support being provided by the Kuwaiti
authorities to all
domestic banks if needed. This is reflected in the SR of '1' and
the SRF of 'A+'
for all rated banks (apart from NBK) irrespective of their size,
franchise,
funding structure and the level of government ownership. NBK's
SRF is one notch
higher at 'AA-' given its unique status and systemic importance
as the leading
bank in Kuwait, and close business and strategic links with the
state.
Fitch's expectation of support from the authorities is
underpinned by Kuwait's
strong ability to provide support to its banks, as reflected by
its rating
(AA/Stable), combined with Fitch's belief that it would have a
strong
willingness to do so. This view is reinforced by the
authorities' record of
support for the domestic banking system in case of need.
The Central Bank of Kuwait operates a strict regime with
hands-on monitoring to
ensure the viability of the banks, and has acted swiftly in the
past to provide
support where needed. There is high contagion risk among
domestic banks (Kuwait
is a relatively small and interconnected market) and we believe
this is an added
incentive to provide state support to any Kuwaiti bank if
needed, in order to
maintain market confidence and stability.
The Stable Outlooks on the banks' Long-Term IDRs reflect the
Stable Outlook on
the Kuwaiti sovereign rating.
VR
The Kuwaiti banks continue to benefit from a fairly stable
operating environment
despite the economic impact of low oil prices. The banks are
exposed to slower
economic growth, but Fitch believes that the government's
continuing capital
spending plans will partially offset the pressures. Our
assessment of the
operating environments of ABK and Burgan, also considers their
exposure to more
challenging markets regionally.
Asset quality continues to improve due to loan write-offs,
recoveries and for
some banks restructuring. Reserves for NPLs continue to be
extremely high due to
the prudent actions of the Central Bank, requiring the build-up
of precautionary
general provisions. We believe high reserve coverage is required
due to banks'
significant concentration by sector and borrower due to Kuwait's
narrow economy.
A large part of these exposures are to prominent Kuwaiti
family-owned groups
that dominate the private sector. Some of these loans appear to
be name lending
and backed by equities.
Corporate governance regulations are slowly improving, but Fitch
finds that
transparency and disclosure relating to the banks' largest
credit exposures
remain weak. Many banks remain directly and indirectly exposed
to the equity
market from share financing (for high net-worth individuals) and
equities held
as collateral for other lending. The banks are also highly
exposed to domestic
real estate, a sector that can be volatile and has seen lower
prices and sales
in 2016. NBK, Burgan, KFH and ABK are exposed to international
markets through
subsidiaries.
NBK has strengthened regulatory capital through a rights issue
and by issuing
additional Tier 1 securities and subordinated bonds.
Consequently, its
regulatory capital ratios and Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio
have improved to a
level that no longer puts pressure on its VR. NBK's VR is
underpinned by its
flagship status and dominant franchise, which supports it
revenue generation
capacity and ability to finance better quality assets than
peers. The rating
also factors in the bank's strong management, consistent
strategy and solid
funding profile, benefiting from large, diverse and stable
government related
deposits. High borrower concentration places considerable
pressure on the bank's
risk appetite and asset quality.
Boubyan's VR reflects its limited, but growing retail-led
franchise in Kuwait.
Boubyan's risk appetite has a high influence on its VR due to
aggressive growth,
although we also consider the benefit to risk management from
being part of the
NBK group. The rating also factors in its strong capitalisation
and improving
earnings.
KFH's VR reflects a higher risk appetite due to aggressive
growth plans in
Turkey and high levels of restructured loans, which puts
pressure on our
assessment of asset quality and has a high influence on the
rating. The rating
also considers KFH's sensitivity to regional operating
environments, although
this is not a constraining factor. Underpinning the rating are
KFH's strong
Islamic franchise in Kuwait and globally, clear strategic
objectives and
improving capitalisation.
GB is making good progress in reducing historical impaired loans
but Fitch's
assessment of asset quality also considers high borrower and
sector
concentrations. Asset quality therefore has a high influence on
the rating. GB's
VR reflects an evolving company profile following restructuring,
a conservative
strategy and a low risk appetite.
CBK's VR reflects improved execution under its renewed and
clearer strategy,
expected improvement in earnings and adequate capitalisation. We
weigh these
factors against a higher risk appetite and pressure on asset
quality due to
above average borrower concentrations.
AUBK's VR is underpinned by its company profile, benefiting
strategically and
operationally from being part of the Ahli United Bank Group. The
rating also
factors in AUBK's lower capital ratios compared with peers and
high single
borrower and sector concentrations.
ABK's VR reflects its higher risk appetite due to its expansion
in Egypt
(B/Stable) following the acquisition of Pireaus Bank Egypt in
2015. At the same
time, we also believe ABK's franchise is stronger given the
diversification
benefits that this represents. The rating also factors in ABK's
acceptable
capitalisation, which offsets immediate risks to the bank from
Egypt.
KIB's VR reflects the bank's new and experienced management
team, the successful
execution of strategy, expected increase in earnings, improving
asset quality
following write-offs and portfolio clean-up and healthy capital
buffers. The
rating also considers a small franchise, high credit
concentrations to real
estate and single borrower, in addition to evolving underwriting
standards and
risk controls compared with peers.
IBK's VR is highly influenced by its company profile, reflecting
its development
role in Kuwait and strong funding profile. IBK's funding is
almost exclusively
in the form of a long-term KWD300m loan (maturing 2027) from the
Kuwaiti
government. Fitch believes the loan will be renewed upon
maturity. Given IBK's
mandate, its risk profile is different to that of the commercial
banks but it is
exposed to high concentration risk. The bank is also exposed to
market risk from
securities investments (including international managed private
equity funds),
which could lead to earnings volatility.
Burgan's VR considers its higher risk appetite given its fast
strategic growth
in regional markets, relatively weak asset quality, including
high credit
concentrations and high related party lending. In this context
we also consider
continuing pressure on regulatory capital ratios. Capitalisation
and asset
quality therefore have a high influence on the rating. The VR is
underpinned by
a strong, experienced and stable management team, acceptable
profitability and a
diverse franchise.
Warba's company profile has a high influence on its VR given the
bank's early
stage of growth and evolving franchise and business model. Warba
generates
modest earnings and profitability, which are key rating
weaknesses. As a new
bank, Warba has a higher risk appetite than peers given its
business mix and
sensitivity to market conditions from international investments.
Despite low
levels of impaired loans, asset quality is tempered by large
credit
concentrations by name and industry. The VR also reflects good
risk management
and underwriting standards and strong capital ratios.
SENIOR DEBT
The senior debt rating of Burgan Senior SPC Limited, a special
purpose vehicle
(SPV) wholly owned by Burgan, is aligned with Burgan's IDRs.
Fitch believes that
Burgan will support the senior debt issued by the SPV if
required.
The rating of NBK's senior unsecured commercial paper is aligned
with the bank's
Short-Term rating of 'F1+'
SUBSIDIARY
National Bank of Kuwait (International)'s IDRs are equalised
with NBK's. Its SR
of '1' reflects an extremely high probability of support from
NBK, given that
the bank is a key and wholly-owned subsidiary of the group and
based in a
strategic market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Kuwaiti banks' IDRs, SRs and SRFs are potentially sensitive
to a change in
Fitch's assumptions around the Kuwaiti authorities' propensity
or ability to
provide timely support to the banking sector. At present, we do
not consider
there is much likelihood of any change.
VR
Given NBK's high VR, an upgrade is unlikely. NBK's ratings could
be downgraded
if FCC comes under renewed pressure and the bank is unable to
reduce its
borrower concentration risk.
An improvement in Boubyan's franchise in conjunction with
sustainable lending
growth without material asset quality deterioration could be
positive for the
bank's VR. The VR is sensitive to continuing rapid loan growth.
Upside potential for KFH's VR would require further improvement
in profitability
and asset quality in line with the bank's on-going restructuring
plan. Downside
pressure on the VR could result from significant weakening of
asset quality,
especially from the bank's Turkish subsidiary.
GB's VR could be upgraded if its single borrower concentrations
were
significantly reduced and asset quality was better overall. A
change in the
bank's current conservative expansion strategy, such as rapid
growth
internationally, and weaker underwriting standards could
negatively affect the
VR.
CBK's VR could be upgraded further if its company profile
continues to improve,
including further diversification of the franchise and business
model. Downside
pressure on the VR would arise from a higher risk strategy being
deployed or the
bank incurring material losses internationally.
AUBK's VR could face downward pressure if there was a
significant deterioration
in asset quality due to event risk arising from its large
borrower
concentrations, eroding capital buffers. There is limited rating
upside given
its current level, particularly when considering the bank's
relatively
undiversified franchise.
An upgrade of ABK's VR would be contingent on further
strengthening the
franchise, including the successful integration of the bank's
Egyptian
acquisition. Downside pressure on the VR would result from
market risks that
were not managed adequately and asset quality deterioration
leading to weaker
capital ratios.
Upside for KIB's VR could come from further improvement in the
company profile,
franchise and risk appetite, in addition to stabilised asset
quality. Downside
pressure on the VR could arise from weaker asset quality and
capitalisation,
particularly if Kuwait were to suffer a stress in the real
estate sector.
IBK's VR could be upgraded if there were a significant
strengthening of the
bank's company profile, leading to improved financial metrics. A
loss of its
government funding, although highly unlikely, would lead to a
downgrade.
Burgan's VR could be upgraded if there is a sustained
improvement in its capital
ratios commensurate with its risk profile as well as a
significant fall in
related-party lending. The VR could be downgraded if capital
ratios or asset
quality weaken.
Warba's VR could be upgraded with a stronger company profile and
franchise, as
well as a sustained improvement in earnings and profitability.
The VR could be
downgraded if capital ratios or asset quality weaken materially
or if the bank's
strategy proves unsuccessful.
SENIOR DEBT
The senior debt rating of Burgan Senior SPC Limited is sensitive
to changes in
Burgan's IDRs.
The rating of NBK's senior unsecured commercial paper is
sensitive to any change
in the bank's Short-Term rating of 'F1+'
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
National Bank of Kuwait (International)'s ratings are sensitive
to a change in
NBK's ratings. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
view of the
importance of this subsidiary to NBK.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Bank of Kuwait:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+'
National Bank of Kuwait (International) Plc:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Boubyan Bank:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Kuwait Finance House:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Gulf Bank:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial Bank of Kuwait:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Industrial Bank of Kuwait:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Ahli United Bank (Kuwait):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Kuwait International Bank:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Burgan Bank:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Burgan Senior SPC Limited:
Senior unsecured long-term Rating affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1'
Warba Bank:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Mahin Dissanayake (all banks except AUBK)
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Redmond Ramsdale (AUBK)
Senior Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1806, Dubai Media City,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PO Box 502030
Secondary Analysts
Gilbert Hobeika (all banks except NBK, NBKI, Boubyan and Warba )
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1004
Maria Irusta Barasoain (NBK, NBKI, Boubyan and Warba)
Analyst
+44 203 530 1283
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9131
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1741,
Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
