(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC
France's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook,
Short-Term IDR at
'F1+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
HSBC France's IDRs are equalised with those of the bank's
ultimate parent, HSBC
Holdings plc (HSBC; AA-/Stable/F1+), reflecting HSBC France's
role in the HSBC
group. France is one of the group's priority markets and Fitch
sees an extremely
high probability that HSBC would support HSBC France, through
HSBC Bank plc
(AA-/Stable/F1+), its direct parent, if required. The Stable
Outlook reflects
that on HSBC.
HSBC France is fully integrated in the HSBC group in terms of
businesses,
strategy, risk management as well as funding and liquidity
policies. HSBC France
is the group's trading and market-making platform for
euro-denominated
sovereign, supranational, agency (SSA) and covered bonds as well
as structured
interest derivatives.
Being domiciled in France, the bank is responsible for the
coverage of French
corporate clients, which include some of the group's large
accounts. In Fitch's
opinion, a default of HSBC France would have significant
reputational issues for
HSBC.
The rating on HSBC France's EUR10bn debt issuance programme has
been withdrawn
as the agency no longer considers these ratings relevant to its
coverage. This
does not affect the ratings of the notes issued under the
programme nor other
issuance programmes of HSBC France that Fitch rates.
VR
HSBC France's VR of 'bbb+' reflects the bank's company profile,
which combines a
successful corporate bank and some select market activities but
also a fairly
small retail franchise including a private bank. The VR is
negatively influenced
by the limited profitability of the retail banking activities,
which is unable
to compensate for more volatile capital markets and
trading-related revenues.
The rating also reflects the bank's high quality management,
moderate risk
appetite, adequate asset quality, satisfactory capitalisation
and stable
liquidity and funding.
HSBC France's corporate banking activities leverage on the
group's international
presence by targeting internationally active French corporates
and the group's
leadership in payments and international trade finance. HSBC
France is also the
group's centre of expertise for euro-denominated SSA and covered
bonds as well
as structured interest derivatives. Its market operations are
limited to these
two business segments.
HSBC France's retail banking activities represent only
approximately 1% to 2% of
the domestic market. Their profitability is challenged by
prevailing low
interest rates and a comparatively high cost base compared with
the largest
French retail banks. This is despite having scaled back its
branch network since
end-2013. The profitability of the retail activities, however,
could improve
from ongoing investments in digitalisation and further
restructuring of the head
and back-offices announced in September 2016.
The bank benefits from the depth, stability and experience of
its management and
from the talent pool of the HSBC group. Corporate governance is
sound with
effective board oversight, including that from independent
members. Strategic
objectives are clearly identified and articulated and have been
fairly stable
over time.
HSBC France's loan portfolio is mainly domestic, with low-risk
housing loans
representing approximately 40% of total loans and domestic SMEs
and larger
corporates an additional 30%. A large part of the bank's balance
sheet relates
to trading and market-making activities. Market risks are
well-managed and a
reduced risk appetite in recent years has translated into low
value-at-risk
metrics, which nevertheless represent quite a sizeable
percentage of Fitch Core
Capital and also stand at the high end of global trading and
universal banks'
metrics.
The bank's impaired loans/gross loans ratio is improving due to
a reduction in
the stock of impaired loan, and the ratio is in line with those
of the large
French banking groups for their domestic operations. Loans to
SMEs and
corporates are the largest contributors to impaired loans.
Coverage by reserves
is in line with peers.
The bank's capital ratios are solid, with a fully-loaded common
equity Tier 1
ratio of 14.3% at end-June 2016. Our assessment of
capitalisation considers the
bank's high payout ratio and potential capital optimisation
actions that could
be decided at group level. Leverage is fairly high, due to the
presence of
investment banking assets, but is declining.
The bank's funding profile is fairly stable, with customer
deposits and
long-term debt largely covering customer loans. HSBC France has
reduced its use
of short-term certificates of deposits and holds a large buffer
of liquid assets
covering short-term funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
We expect HSBC France's IDRs and senior debt ratings to move in
line with those
of HSBC. HSBC France's IDRs could be notched down from HSBC's if
Fitch views
that its role in the group could diminish. The ratings are also
sensitive to
evolving regulations, in particular on bank resolution, and
potential related
changes to the group's legal structure, which could limit
capital or liquidity
flows across the group.
VR
HSBC France's VR would benefit from stronger profitability,
particularly of the
bank's retail franchise. A material improvement of the
cost-to-income ratio, in
particular in its retail banking activities, resulting in a
lower reliance on
potentially volatile capital markets revenues would be positive
for the VR.
A marked deterioration in capital ratios or in asset quality as
well as
increased risks in market activities would adversely affect the
VR.
The VR could also be sensitive to additional group activities
transferred to the
bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'AA-'/'F1+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
EUR10bn debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+';
withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 (0)1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Deucher, CFA
Director
+33 (0)1 44 29 92 72
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 (0)2 87 9087 225
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Thierry Moulonguet, independent director of Fimalac, is also a
member of the
board of HSBC France. Mr. Moulonguet is not permitted to
participate in any
rating matters conducted by Fitch nor participate in any rating
committees with
respect to HSBC France.
