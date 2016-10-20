(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC France's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook, Short-Term IDR at 'F1+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT HSBC France's IDRs are equalised with those of the bank's ultimate parent, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC; AA-/Stable/F1+), reflecting HSBC France's role in the HSBC group. France is one of the group's priority markets and Fitch sees an extremely high probability that HSBC would support HSBC France, through HSBC Bank plc (AA-/Stable/F1+), its direct parent, if required. The Stable Outlook reflects that on HSBC. HSBC France is fully integrated in the HSBC group in terms of businesses, strategy, risk management as well as funding and liquidity policies. HSBC France is the group's trading and market-making platform for euro-denominated sovereign, supranational, agency (SSA) and covered bonds as well as structured interest derivatives. Being domiciled in France, the bank is responsible for the coverage of French corporate clients, which include some of the group's large accounts. In Fitch's opinion, a default of HSBC France would have significant reputational issues for HSBC. The rating on HSBC France's EUR10bn debt issuance programme has been withdrawn as the agency no longer considers these ratings relevant to its coverage. This does not affect the ratings of the notes issued under the programme nor other issuance programmes of HSBC France that Fitch rates. VR HSBC France's VR of 'bbb+' reflects the bank's company profile, which combines a successful corporate bank and some select market activities but also a fairly small retail franchise including a private bank. The VR is negatively influenced by the limited profitability of the retail banking activities, which is unable to compensate for more volatile capital markets and trading-related revenues. The rating also reflects the bank's high quality management, moderate risk appetite, adequate asset quality, satisfactory capitalisation and stable liquidity and funding. HSBC France's corporate banking activities leverage on the group's international presence by targeting internationally active French corporates and the group's leadership in payments and international trade finance. HSBC France is also the group's centre of expertise for euro-denominated SSA and covered bonds as well as structured interest derivatives. Its market operations are limited to these two business segments. HSBC France's retail banking activities represent only approximately 1% to 2% of the domestic market. Their profitability is challenged by prevailing low interest rates and a comparatively high cost base compared with the largest French retail banks. This is despite having scaled back its branch network since end-2013. The profitability of the retail activities, however, could improve from ongoing investments in digitalisation and further restructuring of the head and back-offices announced in September 2016. The bank benefits from the depth, stability and experience of its management and from the talent pool of the HSBC group. Corporate governance is sound with effective board oversight, including that from independent members. Strategic objectives are clearly identified and articulated and have been fairly stable over time. HSBC France's loan portfolio is mainly domestic, with low-risk housing loans representing approximately 40% of total loans and domestic SMEs and larger corporates an additional 30%. A large part of the bank's balance sheet relates to trading and market-making activities. Market risks are well-managed and a reduced risk appetite in recent years has translated into low value-at-risk metrics, which nevertheless represent quite a sizeable percentage of Fitch Core Capital and also stand at the high end of global trading and universal banks' metrics. The bank's impaired loans/gross loans ratio is improving due to a reduction in the stock of impaired loan, and the ratio is in line with those of the large French banking groups for their domestic operations. Loans to SMEs and corporates are the largest contributors to impaired loans. Coverage by reserves is in line with peers. The bank's capital ratios are solid, with a fully-loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.3% at end-June 2016. Our assessment of capitalisation considers the bank's high payout ratio and potential capital optimisation actions that could be decided at group level. Leverage is fairly high, due to the presence of investment banking assets, but is declining. The bank's funding profile is fairly stable, with customer deposits and long-term debt largely covering customer loans. HSBC France has reduced its use of short-term certificates of deposits and holds a large buffer of liquid assets covering short-term funding. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT We expect HSBC France's IDRs and senior debt ratings to move in line with those of HSBC. HSBC France's IDRs could be notched down from HSBC's if Fitch views that its role in the group could diminish. The ratings are also sensitive to evolving regulations, in particular on bank resolution, and potential related changes to the group's legal structure, which could limit capital or liquidity flows across the group. VR HSBC France's VR would benefit from stronger profitability, particularly of the bank's retail franchise. A material improvement of the cost-to-income ratio, in particular in its retail banking activities, resulting in a lower reliance on potentially volatile capital markets revenues would be positive for the VR. A marked deterioration in capital ratios or in asset quality as well as increased risks in market activities would adversely affect the VR. The VR could also be sensitive to additional group activities transferred to the bank. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+' Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr' EUR10bn debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'; withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 (0)1 44 29 91 74 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Francois-Xavier Deucher, CFA Director +33 (0)1 44 29 92 72 Committee Chairperson Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 (0)2 87 9087 225 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Thierry Moulonguet, independent director of Fimalac, is also a member of the board of HSBC France. Mr. Moulonguet is not permitted to participate in any rating matters conducted by Fitch nor participate in any rating committees with respect to HSBC France. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013419 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001