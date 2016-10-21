(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous
Community of Andalusia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'.
The 'BBB-' ratings on Andalusia's outstanding senior unsecured
bonds have also
been affirmed. The 'BBB-' and 'F3' ratings on Andalusia's
commercial paper
(pagares) programme have also been affirmed.
The affirmation reflects the unchanged 'BBB-' support rating
floor being applied
to Spanish autonomous communities, including Andalusia. This
supports the 'BBB-'
rating, which is stronger than the region's intrinsic credit
profile. Fitch will
monitor the ongoing debate regarding liquidity support from the
central
government to Spanish regions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The support rating floor is based on a number of supporting
factors that
contribute to improving a region's liquidity and reducing the
likelihood of
default. These include the absolute priority of debt servicing
by law as per
article 135 of the Spanish Constitution; access to state
liquidity mechanisms
such as the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the Financial
Facility Fund (FFF),
and the budgetary stability law (BSL), which enforces fiscal
discipline on local
and regional governments (LRGs).
Central Government Support
We expect the region to hold EUR21.2bn in debt from state
liquidity mechanisms
at end-2016, close to 70% of its total debt, illustrating strong
support from
the central government. This includes the FLA, which was
established in 2012 by
the central government to support Spanish regions facing
difficulties in
accessing capital markets; the Supplier's Fund (FFPP), a
mechanism to help
regions pay their arrears to suppliers; and the FFF, aimed at
helping regions to
comply with the financial goals set by the central government.
Debt contracted
under these mechanisms is repaid evenly over 10 years.
Under Fitch's base case scenario, Andalusia's funding needs of
EUR3bn in 2016
are reliant on being financed by the FLA. Such access to state
support will
continue to ensure timely debt servicing, as the region faces
high redemptions
over the next three years, which at end-2015 exceeded 30% of
outstanding debt.
In 2016 support from FLA was delayed by the implementation of
reinforced
monitoring and fiscal discipline from the Ministry of Finance
and Public
Administration (MinHap) over Spanish regions. The FLA
instalments are now made
on a quarterly basis, rather than annually, at formal requests
from the regions,
increasing MinHap's control over regions' fiscal performance.
Weak Intrinsic Credit Metrics
Andalusia's negative current balances since 2011 and high debt
burden mean that
the region's standalone credit metrics are weaker than the
ratings indicate.
Preliminary results for 2015 showed Andalusia posting a 1.13%
fiscal deficit, in
breach of the 0.7% goal and slightly below 2014's 1.35%.
Operating margin remained in negative territory at -2.5% in
2015, against -2.2%
in 2014, due to lower-than-expected revenue transfers. However,
deficit before
debt at 6.5% better than Fitch's estimate of 7%, as the region
reduced capital
expenditure to offset reducing revenues.
Expected Improvement in 2016
We expect Andalusia to report a positive operating balance in
2016, driven by a
significant increase in operating revenues, due to a EUR1,079m
positive
settlement from 2014 and a EUR488m increase in regional funding
allocation
(equivalent to 7.9% of operating revenues in 2015 preliminary
accounts). As a
result Fitch believes Andalusia is likely to meet the fiscal
deficit goal of
0.7% in 2016.
Expected improvement in current revenues should slow total debt
increase, easing
the debt burden to below 145% of current revenue through to
2017, from 152% in
2015. Andalusia had EUR1,280m of short-term debt at end-2015,
representing
roughly 4% of total debt, which is to be mostly rolled over in
2016. This
includes an outstanding EUR280m from the CP programme, covered
by undrawn credit
lines contracted by Andalusia at end-2015.
Recovery of Regional Economy
Andalusia has a weaker economic profile than Spain, with a GDP
per capita
equivalent to 74% of the national average, albeit average by
international
standards. However, GDP grew 4.2% in 2015, outperforming Spain's
3.8%. Fitch
expects the figure to be above 2.5% over 2016-2017, underpinning
the region's
budgetary performance.
The labour market has also improved as unemployment decreased to
29.1% in 2Q16
(Spain: 20%), from 31% in 2Q15. The regional government is
implementing a number
of programmes to address the informal economy and foster the
labour market,
which will be positive for revenues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As Andalusia's IDRs are supported by the 'BBB-' rating floor for
Spanish
autonomous communities, they would likely be downgraded if the
floor is removed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
Spanish regions
over the medium term. Moreover, Fitch will review the rating
floor if state
support measures are withdrawn or if the central government's
ability and
willingness to continue providing extraordinary support to the
regions
deteriorates.
Fitch also assumes that national economic growth will translate
into enhanced
funding resources from the central government to regional
governments from 2017.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 8417
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Avda. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013527
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
