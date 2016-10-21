(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Community of Andalusia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The 'BBB-' ratings on Andalusia's outstanding senior unsecured bonds have also been affirmed. The 'BBB-' and 'F3' ratings on Andalusia's commercial paper (pagares) programme have also been affirmed. The affirmation reflects the unchanged 'BBB-' support rating floor being applied to Spanish autonomous communities, including Andalusia. This supports the 'BBB-' rating, which is stronger than the region's intrinsic credit profile. Fitch will monitor the ongoing debate regarding liquidity support from the central government to Spanish regions. KEY RATING DRIVERS The support rating floor is based on a number of supporting factors that contribute to improving a region's liquidity and reducing the likelihood of default. These include the absolute priority of debt servicing by law as per article 135 of the Spanish Constitution; access to state liquidity mechanisms such as the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the Financial Facility Fund (FFF), and the budgetary stability law (BSL), which enforces fiscal discipline on local and regional governments (LRGs). Central Government Support We expect the region to hold EUR21.2bn in debt from state liquidity mechanisms at end-2016, close to 70% of its total debt, illustrating strong support from the central government. This includes the FLA, which was established in 2012 by the central government to support Spanish regions facing difficulties in accessing capital markets; the Supplier's Fund (FFPP), a mechanism to help regions pay their arrears to suppliers; and the FFF, aimed at helping regions to comply with the financial goals set by the central government. Debt contracted under these mechanisms is repaid evenly over 10 years. Under Fitch's base case scenario, Andalusia's funding needs of EUR3bn in 2016 are reliant on being financed by the FLA. Such access to state support will continue to ensure timely debt servicing, as the region faces high redemptions over the next three years, which at end-2015 exceeded 30% of outstanding debt. In 2016 support from FLA was delayed by the implementation of reinforced monitoring and fiscal discipline from the Ministry of Finance and Public Administration (MinHap) over Spanish regions. The FLA instalments are now made on a quarterly basis, rather than annually, at formal requests from the regions, increasing MinHap's control over regions' fiscal performance. Weak Intrinsic Credit Metrics Andalusia's negative current balances since 2011 and high debt burden mean that the region's standalone credit metrics are weaker than the ratings indicate. Preliminary results for 2015 showed Andalusia posting a 1.13% fiscal deficit, in breach of the 0.7% goal and slightly below 2014's 1.35%. Operating margin remained in negative territory at -2.5% in 2015, against -2.2% in 2014, due to lower-than-expected revenue transfers. However, deficit before debt at 6.5% better than Fitch's estimate of 7%, as the region reduced capital expenditure to offset reducing revenues. Expected Improvement in 2016 We expect Andalusia to report a positive operating balance in 2016, driven by a significant increase in operating revenues, due to a EUR1,079m positive settlement from 2014 and a EUR488m increase in regional funding allocation (equivalent to 7.9% of operating revenues in 2015 preliminary accounts). As a result Fitch believes Andalusia is likely to meet the fiscal deficit goal of 0.7% in 2016. Expected improvement in current revenues should slow total debt increase, easing the debt burden to below 145% of current revenue through to 2017, from 152% in 2015. Andalusia had EUR1,280m of short-term debt at end-2015, representing roughly 4% of total debt, which is to be mostly rolled over in 2016. This includes an outstanding EUR280m from the CP programme, covered by undrawn credit lines contracted by Andalusia at end-2015. Recovery of Regional Economy Andalusia has a weaker economic profile than Spain, with a GDP per capita equivalent to 74% of the national average, albeit average by international standards. However, GDP grew 4.2% in 2015, outperforming Spain's 3.8%. Fitch expects the figure to be above 2.5% over 2016-2017, underpinning the region's budgetary performance. The labour market has also improved as unemployment decreased to 29.1% in 2Q16 (Spain: 20%), from 31% in 2Q15. The regional government is implementing a number of programmes to address the informal economy and foster the labour market, which will be positive for revenues. RATING SENSITIVITIES As Andalusia's IDRs are supported by the 'BBB-' rating floor for Spanish autonomous communities, they would likely be downgraded if the floor is removed. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to Spanish regions over the medium term. Moreover, Fitch will review the rating floor if state support measures are withdrawn or if the central government's ability and willingness to continue providing extraordinary support to the regions deteriorates. Fitch also assumes that national economic growth will translate into enhanced funding resources from the central government to regional governments from 2017. Contact: Primary Analyst Patricio Novales Analyst +34 93 323 8417 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Avda. Diagonal, 601, Barcelona 08028 Secondary Analyst Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director + 33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 