(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Community of Canary Islands' Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Positive Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The ratings on the senior unsecured outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The affirmation reflects the Canary Island's ability to post a positive operating balance according to Fitch's base case scenario, and meet the region's budgets, as well as satisfactory debt management and a growing economy. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch expectations that Canary Islands will achieve a positive current balance over 2016-2017, and debt stabilisation relative to current revenue. KEY RATING DRIVERS Enhanced Budgetary Performance Canary Islands' budgetary performance improved over 2012-15.The region's outermost status within the EU allows Canary Islands to collect some of its indirect taxes, notably the General Indirect Canarian Tax (IGIC), in contrast to the rest of autonomous communities of the common regime. Sound economic performance in 2014-2015, particularly consumption, contributed to 15% growth in operating revenue during 2012-15, while operating expenditure grew 3%. This improvement has allowed the Canary Islands to report small positive operating margins below 0.5% in 2014 and 2015, a substantial improvement from the negative operating margin of 10.2% in 2012. We expect operating revenue growth to continue in 2016-2017, driven by economic momentum, higher inflows from the funding system (EUR225m in 2016), and a lower interest burden. Assuming that expenditure control remains in place, Fitch forecasts a small positive current margin for 2016-2017. Canary Islands met its progressively tight financial goals since the Budgetary Stability Law came into force in 2012. The region posted an overall fiscal deficit of 0.54% in 2015, the lowest among Spanish regions, and is on track to meet the target of 0.7% for 2016. Moreover, as Canary Islands receive less funding than other autonomous communities under the common regime, Fitch believes an eventual review of the regional funding system should benefit the region more than the rest. The regional management has shown an ability to control operating expenditure proportionate to revenue collection, avoid budget slippages and pay its commercial liabilities on time. Revenue forecasts are conservative. Debt to Stabilise Direct debt was EUR6.6bn at end-2015, a rise of over EU0.6bn since 2014. More than half of their direct debt is contracted through state mechanisms, notably the Financial Facility Fund (FFF) and the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA). The Canary Islands contracted EUR1,107m of debt in 2015, comprising EUR970m from the FFF at zero interest and the rest in bank debt, hence reducing their overall interest burden. The region is entitled to receive close to EUR1bn from the FFF in 2016, sufficient to cover its funding needs, charged at zero interest for 2017-2019. Debt is proactively managed to reduce the interest burden, and the region has recourse to alternative funding sources. Total debt-to-current revenue was 118.1% in 2015. Fitch expects the figure to stabilise at around this level on the back of expected operating revenue growth over 2016-2017, even if direct debt grows nominally towards EUR7bn. Growing Tourism Activity With a population of 2.1 million, the Canary Islands have a slightly weaker economic profile than Spain, although it is average by international standards. GDP per capita equals to 85% of the national figure and the unemployment rate at end-1H16 was 27.3% (Spain 20%). Its economy is concentrated in the services sector, mainly tourism, accounting for a third of regional GDP at EUR42.3bn. Tourism is fuelling economic growth; the number of visitors grew 9.77% during the eight first months of 2016 versus 2015, and overnight stays by 10.3%. GDP growth is forecast at around 2.5% in 2016-2017. RATING SENSITIVITIES A consistent positive operating balance associated with a direct debt-to-current revenue ratio of below 130% may lead to an upgrade. If this does not materialise the Outlook may be revised to Stable. 