(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous
Community of Canary Islands' Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Positive Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The ratings on the
senior unsecured
outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The affirmation reflects the Canary Island's ability to post a
positive
operating balance according to Fitch's base case scenario, and
meet the region's
budgets, as well as satisfactory debt management and a growing
economy. The
Positive Outlook reflects Fitch expectations that Canary Islands
will achieve a
positive current balance over 2016-2017, and debt stabilisation
relative to
current revenue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Enhanced Budgetary Performance
Canary Islands' budgetary performance improved over 2012-15.The
region's
outermost status within the EU allows Canary Islands to collect
some of its
indirect taxes, notably the General Indirect Canarian Tax
(IGIC), in contrast to
the rest of autonomous communities of the common regime. Sound
economic
performance in 2014-2015, particularly consumption, contributed
to 15% growth in
operating revenue during 2012-15, while operating expenditure
grew 3%.
This improvement has allowed the Canary Islands to report small
positive
operating margins below 0.5% in 2014 and 2015, a substantial
improvement from
the negative operating margin of 10.2% in 2012. We expect
operating revenue
growth to continue in 2016-2017, driven by economic momentum,
higher inflows
from the funding system (EUR225m in 2016), and a lower interest
burden. Assuming
that expenditure control remains in place, Fitch forecasts a
small positive
current margin for 2016-2017.
Canary Islands met its progressively tight financial goals since
the Budgetary
Stability Law came into force in 2012. The region posted an
overall fiscal
deficit of 0.54% in 2015, the lowest among Spanish regions, and
is on track to
meet the target of 0.7% for 2016.
Moreover, as Canary Islands receive less funding than other
autonomous
communities under the common regime, Fitch believes an eventual
review of the
regional funding system should benefit the region more than the
rest.
The regional management has shown an ability to control
operating expenditure
proportionate to revenue collection, avoid budget slippages and
pay its
commercial liabilities on time. Revenue forecasts are
conservative.
Debt to Stabilise
Direct debt was EUR6.6bn at end-2015, a rise of over EU0.6bn
since 2014. More
than half of their direct debt is contracted through state
mechanisms, notably
the Financial Facility Fund (FFF) and the Regional Liquidity
Fund (FLA). The
Canary Islands contracted EUR1,107m of debt in 2015, comprising
EUR970m from the
FFF at zero interest and the rest in bank debt, hence reducing
their overall
interest burden.
The region is entitled to receive close to EUR1bn from the FFF
in 2016,
sufficient to cover its funding needs, charged at zero interest
for 2017-2019.
Debt is proactively managed to reduce the interest burden, and
the region has
recourse to alternative funding sources. Total debt-to-current
revenue was
118.1% in 2015. Fitch expects the figure to stabilise at around
this level on
the back of expected operating revenue growth over 2016-2017,
even if direct
debt grows nominally towards EUR7bn.
Growing Tourism Activity
With a population of 2.1 million, the Canary Islands have a
slightly weaker
economic profile than Spain, although it is average by
international standards.
GDP per capita equals to 85% of the national figure and the
unemployment rate at
end-1H16 was 27.3% (Spain 20%).
Its economy is concentrated in the services sector, mainly
tourism, accounting
for a third of regional GDP at EUR42.3bn. Tourism is fuelling
economic growth;
the number of visitors grew 9.77% during the eight first months
of 2016 versus
2015, and overnight stays by 10.3%. GDP growth is forecast at
around 2.5% in
2016-2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A consistent positive operating balance associated with a direct
debt-to-current
revenue ratio of below 130% may lead to an upgrade. If this does
not materialise
the Outlook may be revised to Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 8417
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Avda. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013528
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001