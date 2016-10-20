(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
HSBC Trinkaus &
Burkhardt AG's (HSBC Trinkaus) Long-Rerm Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at
'AA-'/Stable and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
HSBC Trinkaus's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's view
that support from
the bank's ultimate parent, HSBC Holdings plc (AA-/Stable/F1+),
would be
extremely likely in case of need. We expect any support to be
extended through
HSBC Bank plc (AA-/Stable/F1+). HSBC Trinkaus's primary role is
to strengthen
HSBC Group's coverage of internationally active large and
Mittelstand German
corporate clients, notably by offering the group's financing
products.
HSBC Trinkaus benefits materially from being a core subsidiary
of a large global
banking group with a robust franchise and a solid financial
profile. The close
integration into the HSBC Group's global network, the group's
geographic
diversification and the marketing of HSBC products are key
elements in
determining HSBC Trinkaus's business model and represent a
competitive advantage
in the mature German corporate banking market.
HSBC Trinkaus accounts for only 1% of the HSBC Group's equity.
Despite its
modest size, it has generated reliable and robust operating
return on equity
(RoE), ranging between 11% and 16% since 2012. The bank also
facilitates HSBC
Group's access to German corporate clients, which the group
views as
increasingly strategic. The significant referrals of German
clients to other
HSBC entities suggest that HSBC Trinkaus's contribution to the
group's profits
is higher than captured by the subsidiary's RoE. This underpins
the bank's role
as a core subsidiary of the HSBC Group.
The Stable Outlook is aligned with that on HSBC Holding's IDRs,
reflecting our
view that HSBC Trinkaus's importance for the group is unlikely
to decrease in
the foreseeable future.
VR
The VR reflects HSBC Trinkaus's sound financial fundamentals and
solid
execution, which adequately compensate for the less conservative
approach to
credit risk implemented in recent years. Incremental earnings
from the growth
strategy in corporate banking were already visible in 1H16 and
should become
more evident for the rest of 2016 and in 2017.
We expect the bank's loan book to continue to grow rapidly in
the near term,
albeit at a slower rate than initially planned by management, as
intense
competition in the German market impacts asset margins.
Profitability could come
under pressure if the operating environment becomes more
challenging and loan
impairment charges start to rise from their historically low
levels.
Despite recent investments in growth, in particular by adding
corporate banking
staff, HSBC Trinkaus's profitability continues to outperform
most domestic peers
significantly and exceeds the industry average. We expect
mid-term operating
results to benefit from lower cost inflation and single-digit
percentage revenue
increases. However, due to modest growth and profit contribution
from asset
management and private banking, corporate banking increasingly
dominates a
previously more balanced revenue mix. Overall we expect that the
bank's risk
profile, balance sheet structure, capitalisation and
profitability will continue
to be sound.
HSBC Trinkaus is expanding its credit exposure to German
mid-sized corporates
during a period of low interest rates, which compound the margin
pressure from
structurally fierce competition from domestic and foreign
competitors. We
believe that the bank remains committed to its underwriting and
pricing
discipline, although its recent rapid growth in mid-market
corporate lending
exposes it to larger credit losses once the economic cycle
turns.
The strong rise in HSBC Trinkaus's risk-weighted assets (RWAs)
from the loan
growth in recent years has exceeded its internal capital
generation, thus
putting some pressure on the bank's capital ratios.
Consequently, the common
equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio declined to 9.4% at end-1H16 from
10.3% at end-2015,
while the ratio remains subject to some volatility driven by the
usage of large
committed credit lines by corporate clients.
Our view that capitalisation will remain broadly commensurate
with the bank's
ratings factors in our expectation that HSBC Bank will inject
capital to support
future loan growth if needed, as it did in 2014. We understand
from management
that the foundations for a capital strengthening were laid with
the resolutions
passed at the Annual General Meeting in June 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
We believe that the HSBC Group's propensity to provide support
is unlikely to
diminish in light of the group's current strategy. Therefore, we
expect that
HSBC Trinkaus's IDRs will remain aligned with - and continue to
move in line
with - those of HSBC Holdings.
This assessment would change - and potentially result in a
notching differential
between HSBC Trinkaus and HSBC Holdings - if, in our opinion,
the importance of
the German subsidiary for the group diminishes. The ratings
could also diverge
if national regulations lead to weaker integration or materially
lower
fungibility of capital and liquidity across the group. We
believe that HSBC
Trinkaus' small size relative to the HSBC Group means that
capital support would
likely be modest compared with the group's overall size.
VR
We expect that the HSBC Group will ensure HSBC Trinkaus's
adequate
capitalisation during and after its strategic growth period. We
could downgrade
the VR if loan growth is unexpectedly high and capital fails to
be strengthened
accordingly. The VR could also come under pressure if
risk-adjusted operating
profit falls and if risks in lower-rated asset classes increase.
Upside is limited in the medium-term but could arise from a
successful execution
of the bank's revised strategy while maintaining a strong
financial profile.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf, CFA
Analyst
+49 69 76 80 76 136
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013411
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
