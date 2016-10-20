(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Blue
Cross of Idaho
Health Service, Inc.'s (BCI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating on BCI continues to reflect the company's very
strong competitive
position in the Idaho health insurance market, strong
risk-adjusted
capitalization and solid balance sheet, as well as the company's
historically
stable operating performance. The rating also reflects the
company's limited
geographic diversification, small scale relative to national and
multi-state
competitors, and uncertainty derived from the evolving
regulatory environment.
Fitch views the company's right to use the Blue Cross trademark
as a significant
competitive advantage in the Idaho health care market. In
addition, BCI's
long-term presence and broad coverage in the Idaho market
provides the company
with excellent market knowledge and a very strong provider
network.
Fitch revised the Rating Outlook on BCI's rating to Negative
from Stable on Feb.
19, 2016, reflecting deterioration in the company's operating
performance driven
primarily by its participation in Idaho's state-based health
insurance exchange
associated with the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act
(ACA), weakness
in its Medicare operations due to higher administrative costs
and lower
reimbursement rate increases, and a decline in the quality of
the company's
investment portfolio.
BCI has experienced utilization rates for exchange members that
have been
significantly above assumptions initially used to price policies
offered on the
exchange, leading to underwriting losses on this business.
Similar experience
has been reported by other participants in ACA-related business
not only in
Idaho, but in many other states. The company implemented
significant rate
increases on its exchange business in both 2015 and 2016 in an
effort to bring
pricing in line with developing claims experience; however, like
many companies
participating on exchanges across the United States, BCI
continues to face
profitability pressures on such business. Favorably,
profitability in the
company's Medicare business has improved significantly in 2016
relative to the
same period in 2015, which has resulted in the company reporting
a consolidated
statutory underwriting gain of approximately $15 million in
first-half 2016
(IH16) compared with an underwriting loss of approximately $20
million in 1H15.
Fitch views BCI's current capital strength, as measured by
risk-based capital
(RBC) and managed care premiums-to-equity ratios, to be strong
and consistent
with 'AAA' rating category guidelines. At year-end 2015, BCI's
consolidated NAIC
RBC ratio was a strong 401% of the company action level, down
from 469% at
year-end 2014.
Fitch considers the moderate improvement over the past year in
BCI's asset risk
profile, specifically a reduction in the company's allocation to
below
investment grade (BIG) bonds and common equity exposure, to be
a favorable
credit development. Fitch believes that the moderate decline in
the company's
risk adjusted capitalization over the past few years reduced the
loss absorption
buffer that has historically existed in the company's capital
structure. At June
30, 2016, Fitch estimates that BIGs accounted for approximately
14% of BCI's
consolidated bond portfolio and approximately 13% of the
company's capital and
surplus. This is down from 21% and 16%, respectively, at
year-end 2014. Over
this time period, the company's reported allocation to common
stock declined
from 40% of cash and invested assets to 25%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
From a rating perspective, Fitch views BCI's concentrated market
position in
Idaho and comparatively small size and scale as limiting
factors. Fitch believes
that these characteristics leave the company more susceptible to
earnings and
capital volatility relative to its more geographically
diversified peers. Fitch
therefore believes that a ratings upgrade is unlikely in the
absence of a
transformational event that reduces the company's exposure to
its single market
and enhances the overall size and scale of the company's
operations without
adversely affecting the company's balance sheet strength and
profitability.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include
significant
deterioration in operating performance, RBC below 300%, BIG
bonds and common
stock investments exceeding 50% of TAC, significant enrollment
losses that
materially erode the company's current market share, or the loss
of the right to
use the Blue Cross trademark and brand.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following rating with a Negative Outlook:
Blue Cross of Idaho Health Service, Inc.
--IFS rating at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-364-2085
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
