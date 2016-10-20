(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea's
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA-'. The issue
ratings on Korea's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency
bonds are also
affirmed at 'AA-'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are
Stable. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs
at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of Korea's sovereign ratings with a Stable
Outlook balances
a strong macroeconomic performance and robust external finances,
with
geopolitical risk related to the tense relationship with North
Korea and
longer-run challenges of rapid population ageing and low
productivity.
Korea's economy has continued to perform strongly compared with
many of its
peers. The export earnings of its small, open economy fell
drastically in recent
years, but domestic demand was supported by fiscal and monetary
easing. Fitch
forecasts GDP growth to be broadly stable in the coming years:
at 2.8% in 2016,
2.9% in 2017 and 2.8% in 2018. This growth path is slightly
below the 2011-2015
average of 3%, partly reflecting the gradual weakening of GDP
growth in China.
Robust external finances continue to support the credit profile.
This includes
persistent current-account surpluses since 1998, foreign
exchange reserves at
8.6 months of current-account receipts (versus a median of 4.6
months for
sovereigns rated in the 'AA' category) and a net external
creditor position,
even though net external assets of 27.4% of GDP are lower than
the 'AA' median
of 45.5%. The strong external balances make Korea less
vulnerable than many
other countries in the Asia-Pacific region to potential general
financial market
turmoil. However, Korea is more exposed than many other
countries to a severe
slowdown scenario in China, its largest trading partner.
The ongoing corporate restructuring in a number of sectors,
including
shipbuilding and shipping, is likely to weigh somewhat on GDP
growth in the
short run, but will support more productive allocation of
resources in the
longer run. The Korean economy is challenged in the longer run
by a rapidly
ageing population, as evidenced by the lowest fertility rate
(1.24% for 2015)
among some 40 countries tracked by the OECD, which had an
average of 1.68%.
Stronger domestic demand-led GDP growth in the long run without
increased
leverage in the economy does not seem viable unless the impetus
comes from a
significant rise in productivity growth. Low productivity is
prevalent, in
particular in the services sector and among SMEs.
Geopolitical risk resulting from the longstanding conflict on
the Korean
peninsula continues to weigh on the rating. The build-up of
tensions in 2016,
following the fourth and fifth nuclear tests performed by the
North Korean
regime in January and September respectively, is illustrated by
the closure of
the jointly-run Kaesong Industrial Complex in the North.
Uncertainties are
exacerbated by the opacity of the North Korean regime's
policies. Risks to the
sovereign balance sheet relate to both the risk of conflict and
a long-term
scenario of reunification. However, reunification would also
provide
opportunities in terms of political stability and relatively
cheap labour during
a transition period of integration for manufacturing export-led
growth.
Korea's government debt of 38.9% of GDP in 2016, as forecast by
Fitch, is
broadly in line with the 'AA' median of 39.8%. To deal with
pressures arising in
the long run as a result of the unfavourable demographics, the
authorities are
proactively working on new legislation with the aim of
increasing fiscal
accountability and setting out clear fiscal policy rules. Fitch
expects the
consolidated fiscal surplus (including social security) of 0.2%
in 2016 to
increase marginally to 0.3% in 2017 and 0.4% in 2018.
Household debt is high (93% of the rolling four-quarter GDP in
2Q16) and rising
fast (8pp of GDP in just two years). This dampens households'
propensity to
consume and increases Korea's vulnerability to shocks, although
household assets
are also relatively high, which mitigates the risk to financial
stability and
the economy. The authorities' measures to stimulate conversion
of mortgage debt
into longer maturities and at fixed rates seem effective: 77% of
total new loans
are now amortising and 72% have fixed rates.
Korea's expected per capita income at USD27,687 in 2016 is one
of the lowest in
the 'AA' category (the median is USD40,222). However, Korea is
more developed
than the income level would suggest. The country is ranked
fourth out of 189
countries for the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business indicator,
but scores
below the 'AA' median for its Governance indicator (73rd
percentile versus 81st
percentile).
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Korea a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA' on
the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign
rating committee
adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Structural features: -1 notch, to reflect substantial
geopolitical risk
related to the tense relationship with North Korea and a Fitch
Banking System
Indicator (BSI) score of 'bbb', which is well below the
Sovereign Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Implementation of a convincing strategy to improve overall
debt dynamics for
the general government and state-linked enterprises.
- Evidence that the economy can grow at a relatively high rate
over time without
deterioration in the aggregate household balance sheet, for
instance resulting
from successful reform implementation that would spur
productivity growth.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- An unexpected large rise in the public-sector debt burden
caused by a
deviation from the current prudent fiscal-policy framework or
crystallisation of
financial sector or other contingent liabilities.
- Evidence that GDP growth will be structurally lower than
expected, potentially
reflecting medium- to long-term challenges for Korea's economic
model.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- No significant change in the relationship between North and
South Korea, such
as a full-scale military conflict, or the sudden collapse of the
regime in the
North leading to instability on the Korean peninsula.
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
Global Economic
Outlook, with a slight rise in global real GDP growth to 2.8% in
2017 and 2.9%
in 2018, from 2.6% in 2016 and a gradual slowdown of growth in
China to 5.8% by
2018.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
