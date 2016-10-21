(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Abans PLC's (Abans; BBB+(lka)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured debenture issue of up to LKR1.5bn a National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(lka)(EXP)'. The debentures will have tenors of three, four and five years and carry fixed and floating coupons. The debentures are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange, with the proceeds to be used to refinance existing debt. Abans' senior unsecured debt is rated at the same level as its National Long-Term Rating, as the debentures rank equally with other senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Demand to Weaken: Fitch expects demand for consumer durables to be sluggish in the next six to 12 months due to rising interest rates, an increase in taxes on consumer durables and a depreciating Sri Lankan rupee, which raises the prices of imported goods that account for the majority of products sold by Abans. However, Fitch believes the long-term fundamentals driving demand for the consumer-durables sector is still strong. Defensive Market Position: Fitch believes Abans' strong brand portfolio, extensive dealer network and well-managed inhouse hire-purchase book will help defend the company's market position during a downturn. Abans has also widened its product portfolio to include low-priced, Abans-branded products to make its business more resilient in a downturn. Margins to Contract and Stabilise: Fitch expects Abans' EBITDAR margins to contract marginally in the financial year ending 31 March 2017 (FY17) due to weaker demand, which puts pressure on Abans to sacrifice margins to protect the top line. However, we expect Abans' medium-term EBITDA margins to settle in the high-single digits because of improvements in profitability of its low-margin IT and mobile segment, and efficiency gains from store rationalisation and leaner inventory management. Strengthening Credit Profile: Abans' credit profile continued to improve in the last 12 months, with leverage improving to 5.2x in FY16 (FY15: 6.6x), mainly due to strong EBITDAR generation. However, the company has been slow to deleverage due to higher working capital investments, capital infusions to subsidiaries and returns to shareholders. Fitch believes Abans will maintain its current credit profile in the next 12-18 months and improve thereafter, but positive rating action is unlikely unless there is significant deleveraging by the company. Project Risk Remains: Construction at the Colombo City Center (CCC) mixed development project, a JV between Abans and Singapore-based property developer Silver Needle Hospitality, has started after a delay of around six months. The project is now due to be completed in mid-2019. Further delays or cost escalations could weigh on Abans' rating, despite the progress made in pre-sales and debt funding. Less Pressure from AFP: Abans' finance subsidiary, Abans Finance PLC (AFP), should see its capital improve to well above the regulatory minimum and to levels commensurate with its risk appetite, after a rights issue and a proposed private placement in FY17. This will reduce pressure on Abans to inject more capital into the subsidiary in the medium term. Abans took up LKR165m of AFP's rights issue in FY17. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue growth to average in the low double digits over FY17-FY20 - EBITDAR margins to contract in FY17, but to stabilise in the high single-digit range in the medium term - Capex to average LKR300m a year; mainly for maintenance capex and another LKR750m investment in the CCC project over FY18-FY19 - No capital infusions to AFP in the medium term - A dividend payout ratio of 15% in FY17-FY20 RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - A sustained improvement in Abans' adjusted net debt/EBITDAR excluding AFP to below 4.5x - Smooth progress of the Colombo City Centre project, which will limit Abans' financial liability to the current committed amount Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - A sustained increase in Abans' adjusted net debt/EBITDAR excluding AFP to over 5.5x - Fixed-charge coverage (ratio of EBITDAR to gross interest + rent excluding AFP) reducing below 1.25x (FYE16: 1.9x) on a sustained basis - Significant delay in the Colombo City Centre project or additional capital calls for the project LIQUIDITY As of end-FY16, Abans was in a manageable liquidity position with only LKR4.8bn of unutilised but committed credit lines and about LKR800m of unrestricted cash available to meet LKR9.9bn of debt maturing in the next 12 months. However, the majority of company's short-term debt is revolving, while Abans' liquidity position is also supported by LKR12bn of inventory and receivables outstanding and a hire purchase balance of LKR6.7bn as at end-FY16. Contact: Primary Analyst Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA Vice President +94 11 254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04 East Tower World Trade Centre Colombo. Secondary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake Analyst +94 11 254 1900 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 21 September 2016 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27 September 2016 (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001