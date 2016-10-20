(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Beijing
Capital
Development Holding (Group) Co., Ltd. (known by its abbreviated
Chinese name
Shokai Group) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB-'
with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned the homebuilder a
foreign-currency
senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also assigned Bright Galaxy International Limited's
(Bright Galaxy)
proposed US dollar senior notes that will be unconditionally and
irrevocably
guaranteed by Shokai Group a 'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating. Bright
Galaxy is
indirectly wholly owned by Shokai Group.
Shokai Group's ratings benefit from a two-notch uplift that
reflects its
moderate operational and strategic linkage to the Beijing
municipal government,
using the bottom-up approach detailed in Fitch's Parent and
Subsidiary Rating
Linkage criteria. Shokai Group's not-for-profit undertaking in
developing and
managing affordable housing estates in the Beijing municipality
is evidence of
its close operational linkage with the municipal government. The
standalone
rating is supported by Shokai Group's position as a leading
homebuilder in
Beijing, with the largest land reserve, but the rating is
constrained by its
high leverage.
The notes are rated at the same level as Shokai Group's senior
unsecured rating
because they constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations
of the company.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received. Shokai Group intends to use the
net proceeds from
the note issue for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Standalone Profile Driven by Subsidiary: Shokai Group's assessed
standalone
credit profile of 'BB' is mainly driven by its 51.5%-owned
subsidiary, Beijing
Capital Development Co Ltd (Shokai), which is listed in
Shanghai. Shokai's
homebuilding business accounted for more than 90% of Shokai
Group's consolidated
EBITDA and almost all of its net debt in the past three years.
Shokai Group's
business profile is closer to 'BB+' because of its leading
position in the
Beijing housing market, its high profitability as a result, and
its diversified
land bank.
High Leverage to Persist: Shokai Group's standalone credit
profile is
constrained by its leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted
inventory, which
remained very high, even though it improved to 58% at end-June
2016 from 65% at
end-2015. Fitch expects Shokai Group's leverage to stay at
around 60% over the
next two years because the company is likely to incur a land
premium of around
the CNY38bn in 2015 to acquire land needed to maintain its
current sales.
The group bought CNY13bn of new land in 1H16. Fitch expects its
aggressive land
acquisitions to support a rapid increase in consolidated
contracted sales to
CNY60bn in 2016, from CNY33bn in 2015 and CNY21bn in 2014. In
comparison,
leverage was 38% in 2012 when contracted sales were around
CNY20bn.
Structural Subordination Mitigated: The presence of minority
shareholders who
own 48.5% of Shokai structurally restricts Shokai Group's access
to the listed
company's cash flow. However, Shokai Group has provided
shareholders' loans to
Shokai that covered 78% of its net debt of CNY2.9bn in 1H16 and
the cash income
interest coverage at the group excluding Shokai is consistently
above 1.0x.
Furthermore, Shokai Group's own financial profile is
strengthened by a
significant pool of assets in Beijing that carry very low
historical costs and
that it directly holds.
Leading Beijing Homebuilder: The Chinese capital accounted for
more than 60% of
Shokai Group's contracted sales in 2015. The group has an 8%
share in the
Beijing housing market by contracted sales. Shokai Group is
focused on Beijing,
and of the land it purchased in the last three years, 60%-70% by
land premium
and 40%-50% by gross floor area was in the city. The company
owns the largest
land reserve in Beijing among peers with 6.88 million square
metres (sq m) GFA,
which is sufficient for at least six years of development
activity.
Moderate Government Linkage: Shokai Group plays a significant
role in providing
affordable housing in Beijing. Shokai Group has two wholly owned
subsidiaries
that undertake a variety of government-initiated affordable
housing projects
now. The group has developed more than 20 million sqm GFA of
affordable housing
projects in Beijing over 30 years and manages a large amount of
such estates in
the city, including Fangzhuang Community, Wangjing New Town, and
Beijing's
largest affordable housing compound, Huilonguan, which has 8
million sq m GFA.
However, these projects have only a small impact on Shokai
Group's financial
profile compared with the commercial homebuilding business that
is represented
by Shokai.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Shokai Group
include:
- Contracted sales to increase by 10% in 2017 and slightly
decrease in 2018
- Land replenishment ratio, measured by consolidated new GFA
acquired/GFA sold,
at 1.0x in 2017 and decrease to 0.7x by 2019
- EBITDA margin to decrease to 20%- 25% in 2017 and 2018.
- Controlling shareholding in Shokai maintained
- Dividend payout ratio of 18% a year
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20% (2015: 27.1%)
- Consolidated net debt/ adjusted inventory rising above 65% on
a sustained
basis
- Contracted sales/ total debt ratio below 0.6x on a sustained
basis (end-2015:
0.5x)
- A significant decrease in the company's shareholding in Shokai
- Any weakening of government linkages
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- EBITDA margin remains above 25%
- Consolidated net debt/ adjusted inventory sustained below 45%
- Any strengthening of government linkages
